“Disgusting”: Chappell Roan Sparks Backlash After Realizing Outfit Was More Revealing On Big Screen

Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, professionally known as Chappell Roan, is “turning Kansas City Pink”—at least this was the headline of an outlet that omitted the fact that she herself had reason to turn pink at one of her recent shows.
A video of the moment shows the drag aesthetic-loving singer trying to cover her derriere with her free hand when she realized how revealing her outfit was.
And to many netizens, this was a futile, if not ridiculous, gesture, and, as one commenter put it, “typical.”
The sighting comes a year after she lashed out at fans for depriving her of her privacy and was diagnosed with severe depression.
Social media was not impressed with Chappell Roan’s display of self-consciousness
Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
In the footage, which according to Grok was captured at her Forest Hills Concert in New York on September 20 and 24, Amstutz can be heard saying what sounded like, “God, I forgot my bottom is just a thong,” while holding her hand over her posterior end.
Leading up to this self-conscious moment, she caught sight of herself on the big screen, and she shared her momentary fright punctuated by a relieved chuckle with her cheering fans.
She recovered quickly and continued her live performance, and social media was not impressed with her display of vulnerability.
Netizens see it as a part of a growing trend of bathing suit and underwear-wearing stars
Image credits: chappellroan
One of her critics was quick on the uptake, writing: “No one forced her to put the thing on. Maybe better pre-planning would work.
“She knew what she was wearing when she went out on stage and now gets embarrassed because men are ogling at her… Men are going to look if women are going to show…” declared another.
Another netizen saw it as part of a common trend among female performers. “Why is everyone singing in their underwear or bathing suit lately??” they asked.
Building managers have been asked to turn on a pink light to welcome the Kansas native
Image credits: JackWallace888
Despite the criticism, it appears the star’s presence is welcome in Kansas City at least.
According to a September 1 report by Axios, the so-called Barbecue Capital of the world is going pink to celebrate Amstutz’s upcoming performance at the WWI Museum and Memorial.
Additionally, building managers have been asked to switch on a pink light in hopes that it will create a collective effect on the city’s skyline.
This particular stopover on Amstutz’s Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things tour is particularly significant because she hails from Kansas City and was propelled to fame through a local drag bar, Hamburger Mary’s.
The recent appearance and upcoming schedule come a year after Chappel Roan lashed out at fans and was diagnosed with severe depression
Image credits: JackWallace888
Image credits: Codiebear10
Image credits: rlythatoneguy
Image credits: chappellroan
The so-named Chappell Roan’s latest appearance in the spotlight comes a year after she spoke out against her superfans.
“If you saw a random woman on the street, would you yell at her from the car window?” she addressed fans in one of her TikToks.
“Would you harass her in public? Would you go up to a random lady and say, ‘Can I get a photo with you?’ And she’s like, ‘No, what the f***?’ And then you get mad at this random lady?” she asked, via NME.
She complained of being stalked and harassed at the time
Image credits: chappellroan
In an interview with The Guardian on September 20 in the same year, she explained that her experience in the spotlight took a psychiatric toll on her.
“I’m in therapy twice a week. I went to a psychiatrist last week because I was like, I don’t know what’s going on. She diagnosed me with severe depression,” she told the British outlet.
Image credits: Nostrildama
Image credits: Joseph Okpako/WireImage
She blamed it on the spotlight, saying, “I think it’s because my whole life has changed. Everything that I really love to do now comes with baggage.”
“If I want to go thrifting, I have to book security and prepare myself that this is not going to be normal. Going to the park, pilates, yoga – how do I do this in a safe way where I’m not going to be stalked or harassed?” she lamented.
Some netizens feel her act in New York could not have been more awkward
