Hey Pandas, What Are Your Favorite Nicknames? (Closed)

You don’t have to put your real name it can just be your bp name or you can just say nicknames for your name without revealing the said name.
Donut calls me “Beanie” sometimes and it makes me irrationally happy
My mom called me Mani when I was little, still does sometimes when she thinks I did something cute
my nickname is amy, my real name is amidhaar lmao.
I like being called Star when talking to people online
I don’t really have a nickname on BoredPanda. However, in reality my closest family members call me Banana Bread.
some people call me buzz buzz lol
I’m not gonna put my nickname here, but I’ll say it’s a letter and like half of you guys know it anyways. I really like it cause it’s the way I chose my name, my deadname features the sound pretty prominently so I decided to base it off that and here I am, with like 10 people who still call me the nickname (I also prefer it when I’m more nonbinary cause my name is super masc and it’s a letter, but I don’t have enough preference to actually tell people)
Usually I get called Jules or Ju.
At school because my surname is Snelling I was called Smelling or smelly but I now don’t care anymore call me anything.
I used to have loads for my ex, whom I’m still on good terms with. Peanut and Mister Fish were his primary nicknames.
My Mum’s nickname for me is Squigg.
Nick, but I played Lily in a play and now my entire school will not let me forget that, so yeah I’m called Lily more than Nick.
My name is Dmitryi, and the most common nicknames i get are Dima or Mitya. everyone is more than welcome to use them, or Dmitryi, or my username ForestKing
Unfortunately my name isn’t very nickname-able :(
I used to write under the name “Ferret” for the longest time because I rather like the little weasels. Outside observers have noted that I’m a lot like them because I’m insatiably curious, relatively fearless, and have about zero ethics compared to others of my my current species :)
Char-Char, like Jar-Jar from Star Wars. Another nickname of mine is Charlie Bear, used by my boyfriend, because he thinks I’m extremely cuddly like a teddy bear. He’s so sweet. My dad calls me Chuckles, which is fine because I love telling bad jokes that make people groan because of how baaaad they are. Sorry for the sheep pun, it was really baaad. (ok I’ll stop now.)
I don’t have a nickname on here………..yet.
