‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 Finale Leaks on Social Media

After the glaring success of Game of Thrones, it seemed impossible for a show to gain the same level of momentum. In 2022, House of the Dragon debuted on Max and quickly became a smash hit. So, of course, a second season was imminent.
On June 17, 2024, House of the Dragon season 2 landed on Max. The episodes have rolled out weekly and have been gaining groundbreaking viewership numbers. Ahead of the finale on August 4, 2024, the entertainment world has been rocked by an illegal leak of the episode. Here’s everything we know.
Where Was the Material Leaked?
While the leaks have come as a shock to many, sadly, this isn’t the first time this has happened. Although most fans are dedicated to watching the series properly and legally, there are always bad apples who will act in unsavoury ways. In 2022, the season finale of season 1 was also leaked online. According to HBO, the previous leak came from a distribution partner in Europe, the Middle East or Africa. As of yet, it is unknown how this new leak has happened.
The season 2 finale leaks consist of around 30 minutes of footage, coming from 14 clips. HBO can take some comfort in the fact that the full episode has not made its way online. However, the footage reportedly gained over 100,000 views when it was first uploaded. The illegally published material was posted to a new TikTok account on Tuesday July 30, 2024. The account has now been permanently banned. Yet, the footage has spread around the internet like wildfire, being re-shared on TikTok and making its way to X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit.
Disappointed fans have taken to X to express their opinions on the matter. One user wrote: “Why ruin the finale just wait people.” Another added: “Leaks suck. Leaks need to go away.” Many fans of the show are actively staying away from social media as the footage reportedly contains major spoilers.
Who Was Behind the Leaks?
As of yet, it is unclear who leaked the material. According to comicbook.com, the footage looks to be from someone who filmed the material with another device. To that, this would suggest that the person/persons already somehow had access to the episode. As of yet, HBO have not commented on the matter despite many media outlets reaching out for comment. This leaves many to wonder how the leaks came about. It has been reported that HBO paid extra detail to anti-piracy with this season, coming off the back of the season 1 leaks. They took extra security measures by not sending out any screeners of the finale to media outlets or journalists. The season finale will be 73 minutes in length, so fans can take solace in the fact that not all twists and turns will have been leaked and there will likely still be some surprises in store.
HBO Have Been Targets for a Number of Years
HBO has long been a target for hacks and leaks, underscoring the challenges digital platforms face in safeguarding their content. One notable incident occurred in 2017 when an episode from season seven of Game of Thrones was illegally uploaded to torrent sites ahead of its scheduled premiere. HBO attributed this leak to a third-party vendor’s accidental posting, highlighting the vulnerabilities that external partnerships can introduce.
That same year, the network experienced a significant security breach orchestrated by hackers who identified themselves as “Mr. Smith.” They accessed sensitive corporate data and threatened to release full HBO shows online unless a multimillion-dollar ransom was paid. This breach included the personal emails and phone numbers of prominent stars, such as Peter Dinklage, amplifying the concern over the safety of celebrities in the digital age. These incidents reflect not only the high value placed on HBO’s intellectual property but also the relentless and evolving nature of cyber threats faced by major entertainment companies.
The House of the Dragon finale episode will still go ahead on August 4, 2024. Much of the leaked content has now been removed from the internet. If you want a spoiler-free peak at the anticipated final episode, HBO have released a preview on their official YouTube channel. You can check this out below. If you want to read more about House of the Dragon, here’s an in-depth exploration of Laenor Velaryon’s bond with Seasmoke.
