House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 7 Features Loyalty Shifts and Rising Dragonseeds

In season 2 episode 7 of House of the Dragon, titled “Recruiting dragonseeds bears dragonfruit,” we see multiple gripping and crucial developments. We open with Rhaenyra confronting Addam on a rugged beach, their respective dragons, Syrax and Seasmoke, standing ominously behind them.
Faced with this emerging rider, Rhaenyra is a storm of authority and intensity. She addresses Addam directly:
You stand before the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms.. with a dragon of House Targaryen! To which Addam vehemently replies,
I had no design upon it!. Their exchange culminates in Addam kneeling before her, pledging his service – a significant shift in loyalties. This moment is underscored by his admission of lowborn roots and his insistence that Seasmoke chose him.
Mysaria’s advisory role continues to deepen as she counsels Rhaenyra on the potential risks and rewards of recruiting dragonseeds. These conversations are pivotal as they reveal Mysaria’s strategic depth. When discussing Addam’s background, Rhaenyra acknowledges that he has achieved what she thought to be impossible.
Meanwhile, we witness Ulf rising to prominence after claiming a dragon believed to be Silverwing. His journey reflects the broader theme of ‘dragonfruit’ – those who courageously step up to claim their dragons despite their humble beginnings. This effort to bolster Rhaenyra’s forces is both ambitious and fraught with explosive events.
Back in King’s Landing, Alicent reveals layers of pain and frustration about her life’s service feeling meaningless. Her contemplations expose deeper political rifts at play even within her immediate allies.
The culmination of these subplots promises an electrifying showdown in the upcoming season finale. Aemond’s retreat when confronted by Rhaenyra’s growing might hints at brewing storm clouds on the horizon.
The intricate play between characters like Daemon and Corlys further underlines the tactical maneuvers each side is employing for supremacy. Episodes like these solidify “House of the Dragon” as not just a fantastical saga but a deep dive into power dynamics and legacy.
The visual spectacle of dragons flying over pivotal locations like the Red Keep accentuates the stakes involved. As Aemond mounts his own dragon intending to chase down Ulf, he ultimately retreats, realizing Rhaenyra’s new strategy might just be unbeatable.
