Hey Pandas, What Is Your Perfect First Date? (Closed)

Just tell me about your perfect first date.
#1
Somewhere a bit quiet in nature at night away from all the light pollution and city noises where we can stargaze
#2
Probably doing something really fun together like a small theme park with mini golf, go carts, and an arcade, just to start off. Then go to dinner, have a few drinks, and lastly go to a salsa dancing event where they teach you dance for a little before allowing free dance.
#3
Watching some cute, peaceful movie like My neighbor Totoro at either one’s place. I was actually wanting to ask the cute and lovely girl who is my crush for such a date, but she doesn’t like me back ;(
#4
A day at an amusement park
#5
Cheesecake factory. There I said it.
#6
Staying home on my own with some cheese and a book
#7
anything where I don’t feel super stressed out.
#8
Ice-cream date or something similar. No pressure. Just chatting and people watching.
#9
One that results in a second date.
#10
Hmm, that’s a tough one.
I’d have to say April 25th.
Because it’s not too hot, not too cold, all you need is a light jacket! 😆🧥❤️
#11
For the Women… Wined and dined at a fancy restaurant with small gift to show undying devotion.
For the Men … Arrive at house naked with a carton of beer.
#12
If the weather is nice, freshwater fishing with a picnic shared with birds and squirrels. If not, an afternoon in an art museum, umbrella stroll while window shopping, lunch in a pub!
#13
I’ve been on just two dates in my life, both with army officers. The first date at a classy restaurant followed by a garden stroll was marred by his rudeness to waiters, which put me off both army officers and dating. Almost a decade later, I gave it another try with a different army officer. This time, we had a great time at a games arcade, won tickets. He gave those a kid who didn’t win too many. We ate at the mall food court, and he even bought me books (I was a bookroom). It was a wonderful experience.
#14
A walk in the park, watching a movie at the cinema, go out for a nice dinner.
Just some options.
#15
It’d start at the movies where we’d watch a world tilting movie neither of us expected, followed by driving nowhere slowly enthralled by street lights and when we’ve run out of road, stop to dance to Lana’s Old Money then it’d end with us holing up in some strange diner where we can eat with our hands.
#16
For me, it would be an evening at either person’s home with a home cooked meal. After dinner, we go for a walk in the neighbourhood and talk while taking in the scenery around us. It would be even better if we get to watch the sun set or see the stars, on our walk.
#17
Taking a nap together. Nothing sexual, just snuggled up and asleep.
#18
It does not exist.
