Classic ‘Halloween’ Horror Revived with Unreal Engine 5 and John Carpenter’s Expertise

Two new games based on the 1978 horror classic Halloween are currently in development at Boss Team Games. The studio, known for Evil Dead: The Game, is collaborating with the producers of the Halloween franchise to bring this chilling experience to players.
New Projects Explore Classic Horror
Boss Team Games is focused on creating an immersive experience with one of their new games being developed in Unreal Engine 5. It’s an effort to capture the essence of the original film while leveraging modern technology to enhance it.
John Carpenter’s Significant Role
The iconic director John Carpenter, known for the original 1978 film, is more than just a figurehead in this project. Describing himself as a
huge gamer, Carpenter expressed his excitement about helping to recreate Michael Myers in the video game format.
A Collaboration Rooted in Passion
This new project is being developed in association with Compass International Pictures and Further Front. Of particular interest is John Carpenter’s involvement, who has transitioned from filmmaking to music composition. He previously described directing as
brutal, and notes that he now enjoys making music and watching basketball.
Reliving Iconic Moments
The games aim to allow players to relive key moments from the film and experience the horror first-hand by playing as classic characters. This will undoubtedly thrill fans who have long awaited an authentic gaming adaptation of the franchise.
Follow Us