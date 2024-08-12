Classic ‘Halloween’ Horror Revived with Unreal Engine 5 and John Carpenter’s Expertise

by

Two new games based on the 1978 horror classic Halloween are currently in development at Boss Team Games. The studio, known for Evil Dead: The Game, is collaborating with the producers of the Halloween franchise to bring this chilling experience to players.

Classic &#8216;Halloween&#8217; Horror Revived with Unreal Engine 5 and John Carpenter&#8217;s Expertise

New Projects Explore Classic Horror

Boss Team Games is focused on creating an immersive experience with one of their new games being developed in Unreal Engine 5. It’s an effort to capture the essence of the original film while leveraging modern technology to enhance it.

John Carpenter’s Significant Role

The iconic director John Carpenter, known for the original 1978 film, is more than just a figurehead in this project. Describing himself as a huge gamer, Carpenter expressed his excitement about helping to recreate Michael Myers in the video game format.

A Collaboration Rooted in Passion

This new project is being developed in association with Compass International Pictures and Further Front. Of particular interest is John Carpenter’s involvement, who has transitioned from filmmaking to music composition. He previously described directing as brutal, and notes that he now enjoys making music and watching basketball.

Reliving Iconic Moments

The games aim to allow players to relive key moments from the film and experience the horror first-hand by playing as classic characters. This will undoubtedly thrill fans who have long awaited an authentic gaming adaptation of the franchise.

TrendingStories
More from this Author
Related Posts
Flip or Flop Will be Getting Five Spinoffs on HGTV
3 min read
Mar, 1, 2017
HBO’s Deadwood Reunion Movie Is Officially Happening
3 min read
Jan, 8, 2016
A Preview of AMC’s Limited Series McMafia
3 min read
Aug, 30, 2017
Crazy Video of a Spear Fisherman Getting Attacked by Shark
3 min read
Apr, 7, 2018
Five Things You Didn’t Know about Little People Big World
3 min read
May, 16, 2017
The Evolution of Freeform: From ABC Family to a Modern Network
3 min read
Oct, 29, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.