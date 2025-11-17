This Online Group Celebrates Sentences That Probably No One Has Ever Thought Of Before, Here Are 35 Of The Best (New Pics)

Have you ever caught yourself talking, but unaware of how your sentence will ultimately unfold? Or better yet, have you ever read something that you never thought could exist in just a single line? Well, you’re not the only one. The subreddit “Brand New Sentence” is a place that collects sentences “never before written, found in the wild.” It has more than 1.2 million members who share unique and never-before-written sets of words they found on the vast waters of the internet.
We’ve gathered some of the most mind-boggling and funny sentences from the subreddit to give you a taste of the linguistic marvels that await. From nonsensical yet strangely captivating phrases to clever wordplay and humorous remarks, scroll down to discover the boundless potential of human language and imagination.
#1 Unused York City
Image source: YaHolmes
#2 Putting A Swimming Cap Over A Fridge
Image source: El_JefeDelChop
#3 Burn The 5g!
Image source: Dominik_grodl
#4 They’re Feeding You Lies
Image source: DameCagz
#5 Enormous Cloddhoppers,lest They Frighten The Villagers
Image source: VeryBadLlama
#6 Op’s Brain Is A Vegetable
Image source: redcommunists
#7 Up Shut Your A** Motherb**ch
Image source: hdbwkwond
#8 “Yours And Everyone Else’s Assassination Coordinates”
Image source: salgentile
#9 If Raisins Wanted Attention
Image source: colorcodedbooks
#10 Classic German
Image source: SophieRachael95
#11 The Children Yearn For The Mines
Image source: T3AMCORNDOG
#12 “Peeled His Hairline Back Like A Banana”
Image source: secondhand_orgasm
#13 How Does Failure Taste, Demon Box?
Image source: SonnyBunch
#14 Dinosaur Sauce
Image source: mitchysuch
#15 Low Maintenance Bones
Image source: MelissatheDuffy
#16 It Was The Mouse’s Truffle
Image source: heatherchristle
#17 Uhhhh What?
Image source: SAFEahs
#18 Go To War Just To Come Home With Btsd
Image source: Narktapus
#19 Bisexual Goose
Image source: serpenthanded
#20 Moron Support
Image source: jzux
#21 Tiny Rat
Image source: AriaAber
#22 Orange Cat Behavior
Image source: WimminsRea
#23 Gladis The Orca
Image source: pedrulo123
#24 Make Better Choices… Scientists Want Them To Stop
Image source: Advance_Tasty
#25 Ethos, Logos, Pathosed My Way Into A Date
Image source: ishanG24
#26 “… Like A Napoleon-Esque Leader Sitting Upon A Royal Bean Bag Chair”
Image source: GooseKing-13_
#27 This Is Real
Image source: bitandbang
#28 Mischievous? Quay? You’re Dead To Me
Image source: belltron303030
#29 Just Me And My Fat Body Slipping Around Covered In Oil
Image source: marat_zh
#30 I Guess He’s Right, I Too Wanna See Statues Of Perry The Platypus Outside Every Government Building…
Image source: VinMan17
#31 *bees Found In Toilets Are Appropriately Perfumed
Image source: SINxShiver
#32 “Entirely Too Many Cows”
Image source: HansCrotchfelt
#33 The Full Reproductive Cycle Of An Ipod Nano
Image source: shOoObz
#34 The Bigfoot What Now
Image source: _itzRob
#35 “A Life Raft In The Back Suddenly Exploded And Hit A Gay Flight Attendant In The Head”
Image source: alivegirl001101
Follow Us