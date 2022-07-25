Five Famous Men Who Cheated and Impregnated Their Mistresses

We were on a break is the famous line Ross used on Rachel when he slept with another woman. While it’s true that they were on a break, it was not a hall pass to sleep with whomever he wanted. We laugh about it, but far too many of Hollywood’s most famous men have taken that line a little too seriously – and those are the good ones. Other men just straight up made poor choices, cheated on their wives, and paid the price. What price do you ask? Their significant others found out they cheated because they got their mistresses pregnant. Which of your favorite celebrities had a baby with another woman while in a relationship?
5. Tom Brady
Let us preface this one with a story. Tom Brady did not cheat on Gisele – his wife since 2009. We only mention this one because Brady becoming a father was brand-new infomration to Gisele (who would later become his wife). The famous NFL player dated actress Bridget Moynahan for some time prior to meeting Gisele. They were set up on a blind date after he and Moynahan ended their relationship. It was two months into his relationship with Bundchen that he found out his ex was expecting his baby. Moynahan went on to give birth to their son in the summer of 2007. Where many women would have questioned whether to continue a relationship with a man who is expecting a child with another woman, Gisele did not. She married Brady in 2009, and the couple have two children of their own together. They regularly spend time with his firstborn son, too.
4. Ludacris
His real name is Christopher Bridges, and he caused some serious heartbreak in his relationship with his wife. Before their 2014 wedding, Luda and Eudoxie Mbouguiengue dated for five years. Their relationship began in 2009, and things seemed to be going well. That is, until it was announced that he’d impregnated his longtime friend, Tamika Fuller, in 2013. Their daughter, Cai, was born in December of 2013. Despite the cheating scandal, Eudoxie decided to stay with her boyfriend. They wed in 2014, and now they have two kids together. His wife later shared that despite the entire world telling her to walk away, her heart told her otherwise. It was not an easy decision for her to make, but she’s glad she made it.
3. Dwayne Wade
Perhaps one of the most scandalous affairs occurred when Dwayne Wade claimed he was on a break. The Miami Heat basketball star began dating actress Gabrielle Union in 2008. News broke in 2013 that he’d cheated on Union, and that affair resulted in a pregnancy. The NBA star thought he and Union were ‘on a break,’ and she initially left him following the news he’d cheated. However, they worked through their issues, and they’re currently married. He welcomed his baby with baby mama Aja, and things seem happier than ever with Union and Wade.
2. John Edwards
He’s not the most famous man in Hollywood, but he is one of the most despised. This is a man who not only cheated on his wife. He got his mistress pregnant. Then he kept seeing her. As if this is not bad enough, the politician and one-time Presidential hopeful did so while his own wife was fighting cancer. He engaged in an affair with a campaign staffer by the name of Rielle Hunter in 2006. He acknowledged this, but he denied fathering her baby. However, it turns out that he did father the baby. He had four kids with his wife, Elizabeth Edwards. They remained married until he admitted to being Hunter’s baby’s father in 2010. The couple officially separated in 2010, but they did not divorce. Mrs. Edwards lost her battle with cancer in December 2010.
1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
He married the lovely Maria Shriver in 1986. The couple seemed so happy together for many years. They had two children together. He was a famous actor, and she went on to become the First Lady of California when her husband was elected governor of California. All seemed wonderful with the two until news broke that Arnold cheated on his wife with the housekeeper. Their marriage lasted 25 years until 2011. It was at this time that Shriver found out her husband cheated on her. She suspected the housekeeper’s son might be related to her husband, and the housekeeper confirmed this. To make the story worse, he impregnated his housekeeper at the same time he impregnated his wife with their youngest. His love child and their son were born only days apart from one another. He is adamant that he was unaware he fathered this child until the boy began to look too much like him to deny it. The child was around seven or eight when he realized the truth.