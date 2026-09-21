Every Shawn Levy Movie, Ranked By Box Office Success

Shawn Levy has built one of Hollywood’s most dependable directing careers. Over the years, he has delivered several crowd-pleasing comedies, family adventures, action films, and superhero blockbusters. While critics have not always embraced his work, audiences have consistently turned out in large numbers, helping several of his films become worldwide hits.
From his early studio comedies to billion-dollar box office successes, Shawn Levy has shown a knack for making accessible entertainment that appeals to a wide audience. With Star Wars: Starfighter scheduled for 2027, now is the perfect time to look back at his directing career and see how each of his earlier 16 films performed at the global box office. Using only box office earnings, here’s a ranking of every Shawn Levy-directed movie.
Address Unknown (1997)
Worldwide Box Office Earnings: N/A (limited release)
Shawn Levy made his feature directorial debut with Address Unknown, a family drama starring Kyle Howard and Johna Stewart-Bowden. The film follows two teenagers whose lives become intertwined after a tragic accident, exploring friendship, loss, and redemption. Although it received only a limited release and generated no reported box office revenue, it marked the beginning of Levy’s journey as a feature filmmaker.
Just in Time (1997)
Worldwide Box Office Earnings: N/A (limited release)
Released the same year as Address Unknown, Just in Time gave Levy another opportunity to sharpen his directing skills. It starred Mark Moses in the lead role as a recently bereaved husband who seeks the perfect nanny for his daughter. Like his other 1997 release, the film had a limited theatrical presence and no reported worldwide box office.
This Is Where I Leave You (2014)
Worldwide Box Office: $41.7 Million
Based on Jonathan Tropper‘s novel, this ensemble dramedy follows four siblings who reunite after their father’s death. Jason Bateman, Adam Driver, Tina Fey, Jane Fonda, and Rose Byrne headline an impressive cast that balances comedy with heartfelt family moments. Despite its star power, the film earned just over $41 million worldwide.
Big Fat Liar (2002)
Worldwide Box Office Earnings: $53.3 Million
Big Fat Liar became Shawn Levy’s first notable commercial success. Frankie Muniz stars as a teenager determined to expose a dishonest Hollywood producer played by Paul Giamatti. The family comedy developed a loyal following and helped establish Levy as a reliable director of crowd-pleasing entertainment.
The Internship (2013)
Worldwide box office: $93.5 Million
Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson reunited as two out-of-work salesmen competing for jobs at Google. The film mixed workplace comedy with themes of friendship and adapting to change in the digital age. Although critics were divided, audiences helped it approach the $100 million mark worldwide.
Just Married (2003)
Worldwide Box Office: $101.6 Million
Ashton Kutcher and Brittany Murphy star as newlyweds whose honeymoon quickly turns into a series of disasters. Released early in both actors’ careers, the romantic comedy became a commercial hit despite overwhelmingly negative reviews. Crossing the $100 million mark proved that Levy could deliver profitable studio comedies.
Date Night (2010)
Worldwide Box Office Earnings: $152.3 Million
Steve Carell and Tina Fey play a married couple whose ordinary evening spirals into a dangerous case of mistaken identity. Their chemistry and comedic timing helped the action-comedy stand out from similar films of the era. It became one of Shawn Levy’s most successful original movies.
The Pink Panther (2006)
Worldwide Box Office: $164.1 Million
Steve Martin took over the iconic role of Inspector Jacques Clouseau in this reboot of the classic comedy series. While critics largely dismissed the film, audiences embraced its slapstick humor. Its commercial success was enough to launch a sequel three years later.
Cheaper by the Dozen (2003)
Worldwide Box Office Earnings: $190.2 Million
This remake became one of Disney’s biggest family hits of the early 2000s. Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt play parents trying to manage the chaos of raising twelve children while balancing their careers. Its strong box office performance cemented Levy’s reputation as a director of family-friendly blockbusters.
Real Steel (2011)
Worldwide Box Office Earnings: $300 Million
Set in a future where robots have replaced human boxers, Real Steel combines science fiction with an emotional father-son story. Hugh Jackman leads the cast alongside Dakota Goyo in one of Shawn Levy’s most heartfelt films. Over the years, it has become a fan favourite and remains one of his highest-rated movies.
Free Guy (2021)
Worldwide Box Office Earnings: $331.5 Million
Ryan Reynolds stars as a cheerful non-player character who discovers he is living inside a video game. Packed with humor, action, and surprising emotional moments, the film earned strong reviews from critics and audiences alike. It became one of the few original Hollywood blockbusters to thrive during the pandemic era.
Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014)
Worldwide Box Office Earnings: $363.2 Million
The third Night at the Museum film takes Larry Daley (Ben Stiller) to London in a race to save the magical tablet that brings museum exhibits to life. The adventure also served as one of Robin Williams’ final screen appearances. Although it earned less than the previous installments, it still became a major international success.
Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)
Worldwide Box Office Earnings: $413.1 Million
The sequel expanded the franchise by moving the action to Washington, D.C.’s Smithsonian museums. Ben Stiller returned alongside Amy Adams, Hank Azaria, and several familiar faces from the original film. Another impressive global box office haul confirmed the series remained popular with family audiences.
Night at the Museum (2006)
Worldwide Box Office Earnings: $574.5 Million
Night at the Museum became the breakthrough hit that transformed Shawn Levy into an A-list Hollywood director. The film introduces Ben Stiller as a night guard who discovers the museum’s exhibits come to life after dark. The film’s enormous worldwide success launched a franchise and remains one of Levy’s defining achievements.
Unranked: The Adam Project (2022)
Release: Netflix (No theatrical box office)
The Adam Project reunited Shawn Levy with Ryan Reynolds following the success of Free Guy. The sci-fi adventure follows a time-travelling pilot who teams up with his 12-year-old self to save the future, with Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldaña, and Walker Scobell rounding out the cast. Although it never received a theatrical release, the film became one of Netflix’s most-watched original movies and further strengthened Levy’s partnership with Reynolds before they teamed up again for Deadpool & Wolverine.
Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)
Worldwide Box Office: $1.34 Billion
Shawn Levy reached a new career milestone with Deadpool & Wolverine, his first billion-dollar blockbuster. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reunited on screen in a superhero adventure packed with action, humor, and fan-favorite cameos. The film became the highest-grossing release of Levy’s career and the highest-grossing R-rated film in history, further cementing his place among Hollywood’s most successful directors.
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