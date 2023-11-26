Unveiling Top Screenwriters: XX Best Steven Zaillian’s Screenplays

Steven Zaillian is one of Hollywood’s most successful screenwriters. Unlike several other screenwriters who began as directors, producers, and/or editors, Zaillian gained recognition as a screenwriter. His award-winning scripts have made him one of the most sought-after writers in American cinema.
Over the years, Steven Zaillian has collaborated with several other screenwriters on popular, successful films. His collaborated screenplays include 1996 Mission: Impossible (where he provided the story), Hannibal (2001), Gangs of New York (2002), The Interpreter (2005), Moneyball (2011), Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021), and HBO’s 2016 miniseries The Night Of. As a testament to his screenwriting talents, these are Steven Zaillian’s top 7 screenplays written solely by him.
The Falcon and the Snowman (1985)
The 1985 John Schlesinger-directed spy drama The Falcon and the Snowman was Steven Zaillian’s screenwriting debut in film. Although major award associations didn’t recognize the screenplay, it received high praise and ratings from critics. The Falcon and the Snowman (1985) holds an 83% Rotten Tomatoes rating, with late renowned film critic Roger Ebert giving the movie a perfect four of four-star rating.
Awakenings (1990)
The next time Steven Zaillian’s script was used for a film was in 1990. He was hired to write a screenplay based on Oliver Sacks‘ 1973 non-fiction book of the same name. Directed by Penny Marshall, Awakenings (1990) tells the story of catatonic patients who were victims of an encephalitis epidemic being revived by a new drug. Although its effects produce an “awakening,” it’s soon discovered to be temporary. Awakenings starred Robert De Niro and Robin Williams. Steven Zaillian received his first Academy Awards nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay at the 63rd Academy Awards. He was also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay at the 1991 Writers Guild of America Award.
Schindler’s List (1993)
Steven Zaillian worked with Steven Spielberg to tell the story of the German industrialist Oskar Schindler, who helped save over a thousand Jews during the Holocaust. Although Spielberg had convinced Universal Pictures to purchase the rights to the story, he was hesitant to direct a film about the Holocaust. After passing it on to several other directors, Spielberg decided to work with it. One screenplay that struck Spielberg was that of Steven Zaillian. Zaillian had been hired to write when Martin Scorsese was attempting to direct the film.
Although Zaillian’s initial script was a bit too short, Spielberg had him extend it from a 115-page draft to a 195-page draft. Schindler’s List (1993), a film from Zaillian’s screenplay, became a Box Office success, grossing $322.2 million on a $22 million budget. Steven Zaillian won all his nominations for Best Screenplay from major award associations like the Academy Awards, BAFTA Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and Writers Guild of America Awards.
All the King’s Men (2006)
Steven Zaillian wrote, directed, and co-produced the political drama film All the King’s Men (2006). Zaillian had adapted the movie’s screenplay from Robert Penn Warren‘s 1946 novel of the same name. Although mostly panned by critics, All the King’s Men was Zaillian’s third directed feature film. The film comprised a star-studded cast, including Sean Penn, Jude Law, Kate Winslet, James Gandolfini, Mark Ruffalo, and Anthony Hopkins.
American Gangster (2007)
The next year, Steven Zaillian returned credited with a screenplay for the Ridley Scott-directed biographical crime film American Gangster (2007). However, Zaillian had written the screenplay and submitted it to Scott five years earlier in 2002. After several back-and-forths with the studio, hiring, and rehiring directors and writers, Scott and Zaillian’s script was greenlit for production. Made on a production budget that had risen to $100 million, American Gangster grossed $266.5 million at the Box Office. For his screenplay, Steven Zaillian was nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the 2008 BAFTA Awards.
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
Steven Zaillian based his screenplay on Stieg Larsson‘s 2005 novel The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. When Zaillian was hired for the project, he had not read the novel. It took Zaillian about six months to develop a befitting script for the movie. However, Zaillian spent half the time analyzing the novel and creating notes on which parts to include and remove. With David Fincher as director, the film The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo was a critical and commercial success. It was produced on a $90 million budget, grossing $239.3 million at the Box Office. Steven Zaillian’s screenplay was again nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay at the Writers Guild of America Awards.
The Irishman (2019)
The idea of producing a film like The Irishman (2019) was conceived in the 80s by director Martin Scorsese and actor Robert De Niro. However, with the film in development hell for over three decades, Steven Zaillian was hired in 2015. The Irishman was critically acclaimed by most film critics, especially with praises for the performances of its star-studded cast. With Robert De Niro leading the cast, The Irishman also starred Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Ray Romano, Bobby Cannavale, and Anna Paquin. The Irishman was nominated for several Academy Awards nominations, including Best Picture. Steven Zaillian‘s screenplay received nominations at the Academy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, BAFTA Awards, Writers Guild of America Awards, and Critics’ Choice Awards.
