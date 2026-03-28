Vince Vaughn: Bio And Career Highlights

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Vince Vaughn: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Vince Vaughn

March 28, 1970

Minneapolis, Minnesota, US

56 Years Old

Aries

Who Is Vince Vaughn?

Vincent Anthony Vaughn is an American actor known for his rapid-fire delivery and comedic timing. His versatile performances often blend sharp wit with a charming, everyman persona.

He achieved widespread recognition with the independent film Swingers, and his smooth-talking portrayal of Trent resonated deeply with a generation of filmgoers.

Early Life and Education

Growing up in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Vince Vaughn was raised in a household with a Catholic mother, Sharon Eileen DePalmo, and a Protestant father, Vernon Lindsay Vaughn.

He attended Lake Forest High School in Illinois, where he discovered a passion for acting through school plays and improv comedy.

Notable Relationships

Currently married to Kyla Weber, Vince Vaughn previously dated his The Break-Up co-star Jennifer Aniston, a highly publicized romance that captured significant media attention.

Vaughn and Weber tied the knot in 2010 and share two children, Locklyn Kyla Vaughn and Vernon Lindsay Vaughn, with whom he prioritizes family time.

Career Highlights

Vince Vaughn cemented his status as a comedic leading man with blockbuster films like Wedding Crashers, which grossed over $285 million worldwide.

His early career breakthrough came with the cult classic Swingers, a role that showcased his distinctive improvisational style and launched him into the public eye.

He also earned critical praise for dramatic turns in films such as Hacksaw Ridge and the second season of True Detective, demonstrating his range beyond comedy.

Signature Quote

“Rule #76: No excuses. Play like a champion!”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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