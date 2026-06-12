Every Ed Skrein Villain Role in Movies and TV Shows, Ranked

Ed Skrein may not be the most prolific villain actor in Hollywood, but his track record proves that he knows how to make an impact when he steps into an antagonistic role. While he doesn’t exclusively play antagonists, his villain roles tend to leave a lasting impression thanks to a mix of physical intensity, sharp delivery, and a willingness to embrace darker character traits. Whether he’s portraying a ruthless enforcer or a corrupt authority figure, Skrein rarely fades into the background.
What makes his performances stand out is how differently he approaches each role. Sometimes he leans into cold, calculated menace, and other times he goes all-in on theatrical brutality. This range has helped him carve out a niche as a reliable on-screen antagonist in both blockbuster franchises and grounded dramas. From comic book chaos to sci-fi tyranny, here’s a ranking of Ed Skrein’s best villain performances in movies and TV, based on impact, depth, and memorability.
7. Ill Manors (2012) — A Gritty Start to His Villain Archetype
Before stepping into big-budget productions, Ed Skrein delivered one of his earliest antagonistic roles in Ill Manors, a raw British crime drama that explores the darker side of urban life. In the film, he plays Edward “Ed” Richardson, a morally compromised figure navigating a world filled with crime, exploitation, and desperation. While he isn’t positioned as the central villain, his character contributes heavily to the film’s oppressive tone.
The performance feels grounded and unpolished in a way that actually works in the film’s favor. Skrein captures the unpredictability and casual cruelty of someone shaped by a harsh environment. Although it’s not a flashy role, and it lacks the larger-than-life qualities of his later villains, it offers an early glimpse into the edge he would bring to future performances. Looking back, Ill Manors serves as a foundation for the darker characters he would later refine on a much bigger stage.
6. All the Light We Cannot See (2023) — A Controlled but Underdeveloped Villain Performance
In Netflix’s All the Light We Cannot See miniseries, Ed Skrein takes on the role of Obersturmbannführer Rudolf Seidler, a Nazi officer operating within the occupied French town of Saint-Malo during World War II. As expected from a character tied to the Nazi regime, he functions as a clear antagonist, representing authority, fear, and oppression. The role places him in direct contrast with the story’s more sympathetic characters, immediately positioning him as a figure of danger within the narrative.
Skrein approaches the character with restraint, opting for a composed and disciplined portrayal rather than exaggerated cruelty. The choice gives Rudi a quiet menace, the kind that relies more on presence and implication than overt brutality. However, the miniseries doesn’t fully explore his motivations or inner complexity, which ultimately holds the performance back. While Skrein delivers a solid and believable antagonist, the character lacks the depth needed to stand alongside his more memorable villain roles.
5. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019) — A Fierce but Underused Fantasy Antagonist
In Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Ed Skrein steps into the fantasy genre as Borra. His character is a Dark Fae warrior caught in the escalating conflict between magical creatures and humans. While the film focuses more on its central characters (Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning), Borra plays a key role as an aggressive, confrontational presence within the Dark Fae ranks. His hostility toward humans positions him as a clear antagonist, even if he isn’t the primary villain.
What stands out here is Skrein’s physicality. He brings a sense of danger to Borra through posture, movement, and intensity rather than dialogue-heavy scenes. Unfortunately, the character isn’t given enough depth or screen time to fully explore his motivations. Still, Skrein manages to leave an impression, proving that even in a limited role, he can embody a believable and threatening adversary.
4. Alita: Battle Angel — A Volatile Villain Fueled by Obsession
In the visually ambitious cyberpunk action film Alita: Battle Angel, Ed Skrein plays Zapan. His character is a bounty hunter whose arrogance and obsession gradually transform him into a dangerous antagonist. Initially introduced as a cocky and skilled warrior, Zapan’s character takes a darker turn as his personal vendetta against Alita intensifies. This evolution gave Skrein more room to explore emotional instability and rage.
What makes this performance interesting is its unpredictability. Zapan isn’t a calm, calculating villain; he’s volatile and increasingly unhinged. Skrein leans into that chaos, creating a character who feels as dangerous as he is desperate. Again, while Zapan isn’t the film’s main antagonist, his presence adds tension and emotional stakes. This makes the character one of the more memorable supporting villains in modern sci-fi.
3. If Beale Street Could Talk (2018) — A Chillingly Realistic Antagonist
Not all villains wear elaborate costumes or deliver grand speeches, and Ed Skrein proves that in If Beale Street Could Talk. In this Barry Jenkins-directed drama, he plays Officer Bell, a racist and corrupt police officer whose actions have devastating consequences for the film’s protagonists. This is easily one of the most grounded roles in Skrein’s career—and one of the most unsettling.
The performance relies on subtlety rather than spectacle. Skrein doesn’t overplay the character; instead, he embodies a quiet, authoritative menace that feels disturbingly real. There’s no need for exaggerated villainy when the character’s abuse of power speaks for itself. This role stands out because it reflects real-world issues, making it more impactful than many fictional antagonists. It’s a reminder that sometimes the most effective villains are the ones closest to reality.
2. Rebel Moon Movies — A Ruthless Sci-Fi Warlord
As Admiral Atticus Noble in Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon saga, Ed Skrein delivers one of his most dominant and theatrical villain performances. Noble is a high-ranking military commander who enforces the will of a tyrannical regime across the galaxy. From his first appearance, he exudes authority, cruelty, and absolute control.
This role allowed Skrein to go bigger than ever before. He embraced the character’s arrogance and brutality, delivering lines with a commanding presence that demanded attention. Unlike some of his subtler roles, this performance thrived on intensity and scale. Noble isn’t just a villain, but a symbol of oppression within the story’s universe. Across both films, Skrein maintains a consistent sense of menace, making Noble one of his most fully realized antagonists.
1. Deadpool — The Iconic Breakout Villain
At the top of the list is the role that introduced many audiences to Ed Skrein as a formidable on-screen villain. In the Ryan Reynolds-led Deadpool, Skrein portrayed Ajax. Also known as Francis Freeman, Ajax is a sadistic mutant who transformed Wade Wilson into the anti-hero Deadpool. His complete lack of empathy and emotional detachment make him a uniquely chilling antagonist in an otherwise comedic film.
In a movie filled with humor and fourth-wall-breaking antics, Skrein plays Ajax completely straight. He doesn’t lean into the comedy, and that contrast makes the character even more effective. His calm, almost clinical approach to violence adds a layer of discomfort that elevates the stakes. Ajax isn’t just memorable; he’s essential to the film’s success, serving as the perfect counterpoint to Deadpool’s chaotic energy.
Follow Us