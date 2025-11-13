Asian Cosplayers Are Revealing How Simple They Look When They’re Not In Character (30 Pics)

The rapid growth in the number of people cosplaying since the 1990s has made the phenomenon a significant portion of pop culture in most places across the world. Cosplay events have outgrown being parts in other conventions and now it even has dedicated local and international competitions. But cosplay is most popular in Japan and other places in Asia. And if you don’t believe me, a new Twitter trend should prove it to you. The Japanese hashtag #レイヤーのオンとオフ (which roughly translates to “with and without the layer”) has people sharing before-and-after pics of their best transformations and it’s crazy how good some of them are.
#1
Image source: hien_0710
#2
Image source: itws_a
#3
Image source: cos_ChoS
#4
Image source: AtsukoYume11
#5
Image source: shinaanpan
#6
Image source: alumina_cos
#7
Image source: pumpkin6non
#8
Image source: NAWOQI
#9
Image source: meiro_papa
#10
Image source: madao_gin
#11
Image source: kurehat
#12
Image source: ylcnyk555
#13
Image source: Rinsuk_cristo
#14
Image source: Kumatani
#15
Image source: 0823731zZ
#16
Image source: sho_madanuno
#17
Image source: rebechara
#18
Image source: Birei
#19
Image source: m5o1m
#20
Image source: Ryu_ki___S
#21
Image source: iriyannesama
#22
Image source: mzne_pstn
#23
Image source: gwhypang
#24
Image source: rokuhane
#25
Image source: necoyanagi_3
#26
Image source: nanatarosu_3
#27
Image source: AmingMungMing
#28
Image source: makoto0409m
#29
Image source: ryusei1128225
#30
Image source: HCLI_JPN
Follow Us