126 Climate Change Quotes That’ll Inspire You To Take Action

Climate change is here, and we are responsible for it. Yes, you and I and everyone around us are responsible for global warming and the extreme weather that we are experiencing. However, the hope for a positive change isn’t lost, but we all have to work for it. And sometimes, the best way to start something great is with words – speaking them loud and clear! So, to inspire you to fight for our planet, we’ve gathered a list of climate change quotes. And trust us, these are some pretty powerful quotes, so don’t be surprised if you feel your inner Greta Thunberg awaken after reading them.
These global warming quotes are definitely going to talk about the irreversible process that we face each day: extreme heat, horrific storms, freezing temperatures, and high winds that prove to be quite relentless in altering our usual lives. However, you’ll also find plenty of inspiring quotes that speak about how taking action now will absolutely have a positive impact on our planet’s future. One thing’s for sure – less couch potatoing and more recycling!
So, get ready to read some of the best climate change quotes – they are all just a bit further down. Celebrities, scientists, and everyone who has the attention of global audiences has shared their pieces on the topic, and each of these moving quotes is better than the last! Be sure to give your vote for the best quotes and share this article with your environmentally conscious friends!
#1
“Industrialised countries must take the responsibility of helping poorer countries in the climate change action plan.” – Angela Merkel
#2
“At first when I heard about climate change, I was a climate denier. I didn’t think it was happening. Because if there really was an existential crisis like that, that would threaten our civilization, we wouldn’t be focusing on anything else. That would be our first priority. So I didn’t understand how that added up.” – Greta Thunberg
#3
“We have to fight climate change like we actually want to win.” – Jagmeet Singh
#4
“Climate change isn’t something people get to choose to believe or not: it’s happening.” – Matt Gaetz
#5
“Climate change is the Everest of all problems, the thorniest challenge facing humankind.” – Lewis Gordon Pugh
#6
“The kids are always so passionate. I feel like they are our protectors. They care so much about recycling and climate change.” – Zoe Ball
#7
“Climate change is a complex challenge and one that will not be easily solved.” – Ed Davey
#8
“You will not solve global climate change by hitting the delete button.” – Tom Brokaw
#9
“One of the big questions in the climate change debate: Are humans any smarter than frogs in a pot? If you put a frog in a pot and slowly turn up the heat, it won’t jump out. Instead, it will enjoy a nice warm bath until it is cooked to death. We humans seem to be doing pretty much the same thing.” – Jeff Goodell
#10
“On climate change, we often don’t fully appreciate that it is a problem. We think it is a problem waiting to happen.” – Kofi Annan
#11
“Climate change is happening, humans are causing it, and I think this is perhaps the most serious environmental issue facing us.” – Bill Nye
#12
“With so much evidence of depleting natural resources, toxic waste, climate change, irreparable harm to our food chain, and rapidly increasing instances of natural disasters, why do we keep perpetuating the problem? Why do we continue marching at the same alarming beat?” – Yehuda Berg
#13
“Oftentimes when you face such an overwhelming challenge as global climate change, it can be somewhat daunting – it’s kind of like trying to lose weight, which I know something about.” – Hillary Clinton
#14
“Climate change is sometimes misunderstood as being about changes in the weather. In reality, it is about changes in our very way of life.” – Paul Polman
#15
“I play fictitious characters often solving fictitious problems. I believe mankind has looked at climate change in the same way, as if it were fiction.” – Leonardo DiCaprio
#16
“I believe climate change is real and that we can save our planet while creating millions of good-paying clean energy jobs.” – Hillary Clinton
#17
“In reality, climate change is actually the biggest thing that’s going on every single day.” – Bill McKibben
#18
“Climate change is obviously happening and there is obviously a man-made contribution.” – Owen Paterson
#19
“We will never end poverty if we don’t tackle climate change.” – Jim Yong Kim
#20
“Climate change demands a collective response. We can’t expect other countries to act if we don’t.” – Caroline Lucas
#21
“We need to start by having a conversation about climate change. It would be irresponsible to avoid the issue just because it’s uncomfortable to talk about.” – Al Franken
#22
“At places like Davos, people like to tell success stories. But their financial success has come with an unthinkable price tag. And on climate change, we have to acknowledge we have failed.” – Greta Thunberg
#23
“I believe climate change is real – and I believe we have to act to protect the climate as fast as we possibly can.” – Mark Udall
#24
“Climate change is moving faster than we are, but we don’t give up because we know that climate action is the only path.” – Antonio Guterres
#25
“Climate change is a terrible problem, and it absolutely needs to be solved. It deserves to be a huge priority.” – Bill Gates
#26
“Climate change is the greatest threat to humanity, perhaps ever. Global temperatures are rising at an unprecedented rate, causing drought and forest fires and impacting human health.” – Cary Kennedy
#27
“We are all living together on a single planet, which is threatened by our own actions. And if you don’t have some kind of global cooperation, nationalism is just not on the right level to tackle the problems, whether it’s climate change or whether it’s technological disruption.” – Yuval Noah Harari
#28
“We really need to kick the carbon habit and stop making our energy from burning things. Climate change is also really important. You can wreck one rainforest then move, drain one area of resources and move on to another, but climate change is global.” – David Attenborough
#29
“Climate change does not respect border; it does not respect who you are – rich and poor, small and big. Therefore, these are what we call ‘global challenges,’ which require global solidarity.” – Ban Ki-moon
#30
“We need a government that takes climate change seriously, one that doesn’t shunt it to the sidelines.” – Layla Moran
#31
“Climate change is the environmental challenge of this generation, and it is imperative that we act before it’s too late.” – John Delaney
#32
“I believe everyone deserves access to clean air and water, and that climate change has exacerbated this challenge.” – Jimmy Gomez
#33
“Human-caused climate change threatens almost every aspect of human existence.” – Alan Lowenthal
#34
“Climate change brings increasingly frequent and severe weather patterns and this means more floods.” – Barry Gardiner
#35
“The challenge lies in the fact that the planet has limited time. Be it climate change or nuclear fallout, there is very little time. You have to pick your cause.” – Anne Waldman
#36
“The shift to a cleaner energy economy won’t happen overnight, and it will require tough choices along the way. But the debate is settled. Climate change is a fact.” – Barack Obama
#37
“When it comes to climate change, I think that success at home is directly tied to our ability to lead effectively abroad.” – Antony Blinken
#38
“I wish climate change wasn’t real.” – Matt Gaetz
#39
“The U.S. news media have a critical role to play in educating the public about climate change.” – Amy Goodman
#40
“Climate change is a security threat that Africans have had to deal with all of our lives.” – Ali Bongo Ondimba
#41
“We must commit to a positive programme of ocean recovery to combat the effects of climate breakdown, and boost our oceans’ capacity to tackle climate change.” – Barry Gardiner
#42
“Our military leaders have studied the climate change issue and now believe that mitigating climate change is an urgent national security issue.” – Ted Lieu
#43
“Climate change is an economic, public health, and environmental issue that we have a moral responsibility to address.” – Brad Schneider
#44
“The evidence for human-made climate change is overwhelming.” – James Hansen
#45
“As foreign minister of Norway, I learned how natural changes provoked by climate change are creating new sources of political instability.” – Jonas Gahr Store
#46
“The problem with climate change is that it’s quite complicated for the ordinary person to understand.” – Lewis Gordon Pugh
#47
“What do we do about climate change bearing down upon us?” – Ken Livingstone
#48
“I believe that climate change represents one of the greatest threats to our national security and our planet.” – Mark Pocan
#49
“Saving our planet, lifting people out of poverty, advancing economic growth… these are one and the same fight. We must connect the dots between climate change, water scarcity, energy shortages, global health, food security, and women’s empowerment. Solutions to one problem must be solutions for all.” – Ban Ki-moon
#50
“Climate change knows no borders. It will not stop before the Pacific islands and the whole of the international community here has to shoulder a responsibility to bring about sustainable development.” – Angela Merkel
#51
“Labor believes in sustainability. We believe in acting on climate change, not just talking about it.” – Anthony Albanese
#52
“If you look at all the serious scientists in the world, there is no big disagreement on the basics of this… it would be absolute lunacy to act as if climate change is not occurring.” – Nicholas Stern
#53
“Maybe climate change is a threat, and maybe climate change has been tarted up by climatologists trolling for research grant cash. It doesn’t matter.” – P. J. O’Rourke
#54
“Climate change, if unchecked, is an urgent threat to health, food supplies, biodiversity, and livelihoods across the globe.” – John F. Kerry
#55
“Nuclear weapons remain a costly distraction from the real security threats we face, like climate change.” – Caroline Lucas
#56
“All cities do face similar, significant trends in the future… Most importantly global warming and climate change.” – Cate Blanchett
#57
“Adaptation is the forgotten word of climate change.” – Barry Gardiner
#58
“Climate change poses a tremendous threat to water resources, as there is inconsistency in the rains.” – Johan Rockstrom
#59
“The ability of communities to meet their most basic needs – food, water, energy, sanitation – is threatened by climate change.” – Patricia Espinosa
#60
“Solar power is going to be absolutely essential to meeting growing energy demands while staving off climate change.” – Ramez Naam
#61
“We should be redoubling our own efforts to combat climate change, not watering them down.” – Ed Davey
#62
“Human-induced climate change is a scientific reality, and its effective control is a moral imperative for humanity.” – Betsy Hodges
#63
“In the current scenario of climate change, predictions of extreme weather events are becoming difficult.” – M. S. Swaminathan
#64
“No matter what Sarah Palin and these geniuses she surrounds herself with try to tell you, climate change is not a liberal versus conservative thing, but the people who profit from ignoring it want you to believe it is.” – Jimmy Kimmel
#65
“Climate change is a shared crisis – one that transcends politics and borders and must be fought collectively, justly and transparently.” – Barry Gardiner
#66
“What I worry about is climate change, because that would have untold effects that we can’t even measure yet.” – Susan George
#67
“Companies are the first to see the costs of climate change.” – Paul Polman
#68
“Climate change is a threat to the conditions in which our economy can function at all.” – Barry Gardiner
#69
“Strong limits on carbon pollution will save Americans money, create jobs, improve our health, and help defuse climate change.” – Frances Beinecke
#70
“Tragically, no industry has done more to block crucial action to address climate change than the oil industry.” – Tom Steyer
#71
“We have to face the reality of climate change. It is arguably the biggest threat we are facing today.” – William Hague
#72
“Global climate change has a profound impact on the survival and development of mankind. It is a major challenge facing all countries.” – Hu Jintao
#73
“The U.S. has fallen well behind Europe in recognizing climate change and the implications of climate change.” – Vinod Khosla
#74
“The U.S. has historically been the world’s largest contributor to climate change.” – Michael Franti
#75
“The main message we want to get out there is that climate change is caused by the rotten economic system.” – Vivienne Westwood
#76
“The biggest barrier to dealing with climate change is us: our own attachment to habits that are hard to shift, and our great ability to park or ignore uncomfortable choices.” – Geoff Mulgan
#77
“Climate change is transforming the world in profound ways that continue to evolve.” – Martin O’Malley
#78
“People are seeing the impact of climate change around them in extraordinary patterns of floods and droughts, wildfires, heatwaves, and powerful storms.” – John Holdren
#79
“Wind and other clean, renewable energy will help end our reliance on fossil fuels and combat the severe threat that climate change poses to humans and wildlife alike.” – Frances Beinecke
#80
“I don’t think we’re yet evolved to the point where we’re clever enough to handle a complex situation as climate change. The inertia of humans is so huge that you can’t really do anything meaningful.” – James Lovelock
#81
“Our world is moving forward on climate change. If Australia goes backward, we will be going alone.” – Bill Shorten
#82
“It is not possible to have a strong, functioning business in a world of increasing inequality, poverty, and climate change.” – Paul Polman
#83
“The growing evidence of climate change is forcing attention on carbon emissions and their reduction.” – Gordon Brown
#84
“The reality of climate change is a stupid thing to argue about.” – Matt Gaetz
#85
“It’s the poorer people in tropical zones who will get really hit by climate change – as well as some ecosystems, which nobody wants to see disappear.” – Bill Gates
#86
“If we think of what’s up ahead, with climate change and wars over water, it’s very frightening.” – Carol Ann Duffy
#87
“Some people call it global warming; some people call it climate change. What is the difference?” – Frank Luntz
#88
“If there is an impact on climate change due to natural causes, we need to understand that, and cannot escape responsibility to deal with what we are doing now.” – John C. Mather
#89
“Every state that addresses climate change emboldens the others, just as shifting public attitudes embolden politicians and, arguably, the court system.” – Ramez Naam
#90
“The world faces enormous human development and environmental challenges, from poverty and disease to food security and climate change.” – Paul Polman
#91
“State government’s efforts to address climate change must include reduced consumption and other conservation measures as water shortages become the new normal.” – Kate Brown
#92
“Climate change is also clearly a matter of huge interest and concern for the scientific community.” – Peter Garrett
#93
“Veganism is an answer for almost every problem facing the world in terms of hunger and climate change.” – Sam Simon
#94
“The main cause that I have attached my name to and am working diligently in is the issue of climate change.” – Gloria Reuben
#95
“Is it 10 years, 20, 50 before we reach that tipping point where climate change becomes irreversible? Nobody can know. There’s clearly a probability distribution. We need to ensure this planet, and we need to do it quickly.” – Vinod Khosla
#96
“What we’ve got is the wholesale embrace of fracking domestically, internationally, and for export. And this couldn’t be further from what we really need to do to address climate change.” – Josh Fox
#97
“How we grow food has enormous effects on the environment – climate change as well as pollution of air, water, and soil.” – Marion Nestle
#98
“The water issue is critically related to climate change. People say that carbon is the currency of climate change. Water is the teeth.” – Jim Yong Kim
#99
“There’s no question that, um, you know, the oceans have risen, right? And the climate change part is, is a real part of it.” – Michael Grimm
#100
“The entire planet is drawn to Indian culture and soft power. The global community looks to us for solutions to international problems – whether terrorism, money laundering, or climate change. In a globalized world, our responsibilities are also global.” – Ram Nath Kovind
#101
“Climate change is happening. It’s just not the end of the world. It’s not even our most serious environmental problem.” – Michael Shellenberger
#102
“We’re facing last orders in the last chance saloon when it comes to climate change.” – Bez
#103
“Investing now in safe-guarding people by helping them to adapt to climate change, will help save money and lives while building resilience.” – Michael Franti
#104
“We need new technology to fight climate change and that will come from the private sector.” – Maxime Bernier
#105
“If we brought the mammoth back to Siberia, maybe that would be good for the ecosystems that are changing because of climate change.” – Hendrik Poinar
#106
“Clean air and a healthy climate benefit all of us, but it will take a diverse coalition to step up to the threat posed by unchecked climate change.” – Keith Ellison
#107
“The world is at a big risk from climate change. We have to come up with solutions, to bring in a sustainable economy.” – Tulsi Tanti
#108
“We will need to reach out to all those actors – to governments, to civil societies, to businesses – and help in mobilizing them to help in this fight against climate change.” – Patricia Espinosa
#109
“I think if we’re going to be serious as a city, as a country, about addressing climate change, addressing inequality and racial disparities, we have to start taking action at the scale that matches the urgency of the problems.” – Michelle Wu
#110
“Foreign policy is inseparable from domestic policy now. Is terrorism foreign policy or domestic policy? It’s both. It’s the same with crime, the economy, and climate change.” – David Miliband
#111
“I’m a fiscal hawk. I vote against all taxes, but I do believe the environment, and climate change, are bigger issues than fiscal deficits are a risk to the nation.” – Vinod Khosla
#112
“As is widely accepted, putting a price on carbon pollution is the lowest cost and most efficient way to tackle dangerous climate change.” – Wayne Swan
#113
“Many of the issues we face in dealing with rapid climate change are well suited to an engineering mind.” – Larry Brilliant
#114
“Evolution, climate change, and the construction of the physical universe down to its atoms are processes that we measure in millions or billions of years.” – Annalee Newitz
#115
“The specter of climate change threatens worsening natural disasters, rapid urbanization, forced migration, and economic hardship for the most vulnerable. Despite significant global advances, the inability to effectively address epidemics and health emergencies still prevails and continuously threatens global health security and economic development.” – Tedros Adhanom
#116
“Yet, despite our many advances, our environment is still threatened by a range of problems, including global climate change, energy dependence on unsustainable fossil fuels, and loss of biodiversity.” – Dan Lipinski
#117
“Climate change is a matter of great peril but also one of great promise. We can pioneer the industries of the future, create millions of good-paying jobs, and build the clean energy economy of the future.” – Jay Inslee
#118
“Europe is dying. That is one of the unsayable truths of our time. We are undergoing the moral equivalent of climate change and no one is talking about it.” – Jonathan Sacks
#119
“Those who do not think religious organizations should have an opinion on climate change misunderstand the former and the moral dimension of the latter.” – Blase J. Cupich
#120
“Every European country faces threats which ignore national frontiers: pandemics, climate change, terrorism, and organized crime.” – David Lidington
#121
“In the Labour Party, we are absolutely united in our belief that shipping must define its ‘fair share of tackling climate change, and develop an emissions reduction plan for the sector.” – Barry Gardiner
#122
“The most daunting challenges of our times, from climate change to the aging population, demand an entrepreneurial state unafraid to take a gamble.” – Rutger Bregman
#123
“Going meatless reduces our carbon footprint and helps us lead the way towards climate change.” – Marcus Samuelsson
#124
“Climate change must be approached as an opportunity to transition our economy to a zero carbon future. Business understands this even when governments don’t.” – Barry Gardiner
#125
“It’s absolutely not acceptable for people to argue that, if we are going to do anything about climate change at all, well, the responsibility lies solely with the individual.” – Peter Garrett
#126
“People are spending way too much time thinking about climate change, way too little thinking about AI.” – Peter Thiel
