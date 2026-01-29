88 Funny, Quirky, And Wonderful Gems Of “Roadside USA” You Won’t Find In Travel Guides

An online itinerary can be helpful if you’re trying to save time and money on your travels, but it’s still a curated version of someone else’s experience.

The Facebook group Quirky Roadside USA is an excellent example of what you get when you flip that on its head.

It’s a place where people share unique treasures they find along America’s highways and tucked into communities off the beaten path.

From giant statues to the most miniature of parks, it’s less about planning and more about discovering.

More info: Facebook

#1 The Smallest Private Property In NYC Is The Hess Triangle, A Triangular 500-Square-Inch Plot In Manhattan’s West Village

It originated from a 1910s dispute where the city condemned a portion of David Hess’s property for subway construction, and a small, overlooked corner was left over. The family refused to donate it, and it remains private property to this day.

Image source: Robert Willhoft

#2 This Giant Bat Sculpture Clings To A Red Brick Wall Near The Louisville Slugger Museum

Image source: R Ika Dewi

#3 Fork In The Road. Near Lebanon Oregon. USA

Image source: Michael Ted Schneider

#4 Arizona

Image source: Frank Pitts

#5 This Is The Longaberger Basket Building In Newark, Oh

Image source: Ruth San Nicolas Hamilton

#6 A Palace Made Completely Of Corn Cobs. Mitchell S D

Image source: Mike Vore

#7 The Sphere, Las Vegas

Image source: Marvin Denson

#8 We Found A Hidden Gallery Under A Bridge In Ashland, Oregon

Image source: Cindy Pealstrom

#9 In 1971, The Guinness Book Of World Records Recognized Mill Ends Park As The World’s Smallest Park. It Measures At Just 452 Square Inches

Image source: James Christi Whitehead

#10 Route 66 Outside Of Oatman Arizona

Image source: Cathy Ann

#11 I Am Currently Obsessed With Troll Hunting. Asheville, North Carolina

Image source: Barb Conroy

#12 Travels West. South Dakota

Image source: Frank Pitts

#13 We Recently Visited The Lady In The Marina In Elberta, Alabama.. So Unique!!

Image source: Kris Machen

#14 The Chest Of Drawers In Highpoint, N Carolina

Image source: Jerry Birge

#15 World’s Largest Potato Masher In Plover, Wisconsin. We Had A Smashing Good Time!

Image source: Sharon Kovach

#16 Love This One In Oregon State

Image source: Kristen Kersey

#17 Hello Midwesterners! Have You Been To Vandalia, IL To See The Kaskaskia Dragon?

He’s huge, and he’s silver, and he actually spews fire from his nostrils. You can get a coin from the liquor store across the parking lot to feed him. 1 coin = 10 seconds of fire. Coins are $1 each.
I fed him 2 coins and wasn’t sure I’d be able to see his flames, because I visited in the bright part of the day and it was windy, but I did get a good look.
I recommend you have your camera ready, because 10 seconds of flames goes pretty quickly when you’re taking photos!
If you haven’t been to see this guy, do you know of another fire-breathing dragon?
Rock Island Ave, Vandalia IL

Image source: Veronica Bareman

#18 Mary Poppins Sculpture In McDonough, Georgia

Image source: Rita Sekmakas Bezdicek

#19 Only In Pennsylvania Would You Find This Camp Ground

Image source: Fay Adams-Hardy

#20 World’s Largest Quilting Needle In Paducah, Kentucky

Image source: Gina Secrist

#21 Largest Zipper In The Us, Barre VT

Image source: John Bruins Fan Latinik

#22 Bigdog/Littledog Road Trip In Davis, California

Image source: Roberta Davids Hagen

#23 Atlanta, IL

Image source: Aimee Irvin Folmer

#24 Everyone Saw Johnny Depp Go To The End Of The World, It’s Really In 29 Palms, California

Image source: Matt McCallum

#25 Rock Garden In Calhoun Georgia. Located Behind The Seventh Day Adventist Church

Built by a man and his wife from small pebbles, pieces of glass, slate, etc. Roman Coliseum, Notre Dame Cathdral, Nottingham Village, city of Bethlehem, Jerusalem and more.

Image source: Sarah Schoettinger Wilson

#26 Sulphur Springs, TX… It Is A Glass Bathroom In The Town Square. It’s Those Mirrors Where People Can See Their Reflection, But They Can’t See You Watching Them From Inside The Potty!

Image source: Shannon Kay Warren

#27 Forest Gump Hill From The Movie And Mexican Hat Near Bye

Image source: Ken Duym

#28 The Trash Rooster Of New Bedford, MA

Image source: Greg Parsons

#29 Florida, Near Orlando

Image source: George Cleaver

#30 World Largest Wiener Dog Sculpture In Preston ID

Image source: Dennis Hinkamp

#31 I’m Not Sure The Reason Behind This, But Vermont Really Does Have The Largest Filing Cabinet Monument

Image source: Bambi Lynn

#32 Biggest Buffalo In The USA! Jamestown, North Dakota

Image source: Donna Bailey McMinn

#33 My Husband With A Giant Guitar On Route 66 In Winslo Near “I Stood On A Corner”

Image source: Elaine Doss Dalton

#34 Worlds Largest Fountain Drink Cup! Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Image source: Hannah Erwin

#35 Pink Elephant Antique Mall Off Route 66 In Livingston, Illinois. Their Lawn Decorations Will Grab Your Attention From Half A Mile Away

Image source: Jonathan Juhasz

#36 Bandonia The Phoenix’ Sculpture Made Of Recycled Garbage. It’s 14 Feet Tall And Has A 22-Foot Wingspan. Spotted Along Highway 101, At Art 101, South Of Bandon, Oregon

Image source: Katrinka Lancer

#37 The Sea Ranch Chapel, Open To All Dawn To Dusk

Image source: Velvet Hughes

#38 Palm Springs

Image source: Frank Pitts

#39 Little Mnt Rushmore. Mesquite, NV

Image source: Blane Farrer

#40 This Is An Artist’s Home And Studio Just Northwest Of Eureka Springs, AR

Someone came out of the house as I was taking a few pictures. I feared she was going to tell me to move along. Instead, she invited me in for a tour. She and her husband were charming. He was the model for the iconic recruitment poster for the USMC in the early 70s. What a treat!

Image source: Connie Funk Jeffries

#41 Kansas City, MO

Image source: Rita Bank

#42 In The Missouri Ozarks. Near Tecumseh. Edit: A Commenter Said That This Has Been Removed To Widen The Road

Image source: Sandee Thompson

#43 I Found A 22ft Tall Optimus Prime In Stillwater, Oklahoma

Image source: Vismel Márquez

#44 The World’s Biggest Fiddle!!! In Nova Scotia

Image source: Amy Nelson

#45 Bigfoot At Kinsley, Kansas

Image source: Monna Gilliland

#46 It’s A Fun Photo Op. The Slingshot. Columbus, Ohio

Image source: April McPhillips

#47 Biggest Pistachio In The World… Alamogordo, NM

Image source: Linda R. Flores

#48 Casey Illinois

Image source: Kathy Bird Christensen

#49 Quirky Find In Goodland, KS

Image source: Brenda Holloway

#50 On Michigan’s Upper Peninsula There Is A Tiny Town Called “Gay,” Which Is Named After A Mining Executive With That Surname

Yes, the bar there is called “The Gay Bar.” And its 4th of July parade is also known as “The Gay Parade.”

Image source: John Ruberry

#51 Springfield, IL

Image source: Shantel Hedlof

#52 Saw This Awesome Sculpture Passing Thru Midland, South Dakota

Image source: Reina Muriel

#53 Giant Silver Thing Outside The Museum Of Contemporary Art In Cleveland

Image source: Martha Anderson

#54 In The Valley Of

Image source: Denise Goodman

#55 Driving Through Tucson Arizona. I Don’t Know If It’s Quirky But It’s Definitely In An Odd Place In An Odd Structure. I Just Thought It Was Cool

Image source: Crystal Johnson

#56 We Drove So Many Hrs Without Seeing Anything Living Or Moving. This Sign At A Little Inn, Gas Station, Casino, Kitchen Actually Made Me Feel Great Knowing It Wasn’t Just Me

Image source: Dan Hays

#57 This Is My Plate From Tony’s Restaurant Off Of I-75 In Birch Run, Michigan. If You Order Anything With Bacon, You Get An Entire Pound Of It

Image source: Jason Maska

#58 Cupid’s Span Sculpture On The Embarcadero Waterfront, San Francisco, CA

Image source: Billy Morgan

#59 Unconditional Surrender Statue AKA The Kissing Statue In San /Diego, CA

Image source: Marci Nellessen

#60 Guardians Of The Rock River In Rockford, Illinois

Image source: Kolette Matilda

#61 “Dakotah” Welded Bison By Sculptor John Lopez, In Front Of Dakotah Steakhouse, Rapid City, South Dakota

Image source: Katrinka Lancer

#62 The “Shine Bright Saginaw Silo Mural Project” Involved Muralists Converting A Series Of Former Grain Silos Along The Saginaw Michigan Riverfront Into One Of North America’s Largest Public Artworks

Completed in June 2024, the project spans roughly 70,000 square feet of surface on the silos in Saginaw’s Old Town commercial district.

Image source: Heidi Harper Lapinski

#63 Not Sure If It’s Quirky Enough But It Was Out Of The Way For Sure!! Lead, SD. Outside Spearfish Falls

Image source: Mary N-ski

#64 Carhenge Nebraska

Image source: Mel Williams

#65 An Exact Replica Of The First In-N-Out-Burger Store Was Built In Baldwin Park, CA Where In-N-Out Started In 1948

It was the first drive thru to feature a 2 way speaker. It is open for photo ops Thursday-Sunday between 11-2.

Image source: Elliot O’Elliot

#66 Shell Gas Station, Winston-Salem, NC

Image source: Mark Rogers

#67 Ark Encounter, Williamstown, KY

Image source: Julie Hunt Lake

#68 Hillbilly Hotdogs In Lesage, WV

Image source: Milan Albicher

#69 Visited All 19 Dambo Trolls In North Carolina Last Week

Image source: Jerry Birge

#70 Ohio — Stopped To See The Gilboa Cow This Morning In Gilboa, Ohio. The Village Has Him Decorated For Christmas With A Rudolph Nose. I Even Booped His Snoot

Image source: Faith Jones

#71 Casey, Illinois. Town With Several Worlds Largest Things. Nice Way To Spend An Afternoon

Image source: Michelle Knauer

#72 I’m Popeye The Sailor Man! I Found This Him In Chester, Illinois. There’s Also Statues Of Bluto, Olive Oil And Others Throughout The Town. Even Wimpy Is There

Image source: Matt McCallum

#73 Bigdog/Littledog Road Trip At The Giant Green Olive In Corning California

Image source: Roberta Davids Hagen

#74 A Beautiful And Evocative Living Memorial Sculpture Garden Rests Upon The Northwestern Slope Of MT Shasta, 13 Miles North Of Weed, California, Off Highway 97

Image source: Katrinka Lancer

#75 This Was A Sign At An Intersection In Arizona That Had Me A Little Bit Flummoxed, But Also Made Me Laugh. There Was Absolutely No Context

Image source: Jessica Shultes

#76 Giant Finn And Jake At The Cartoon Network Hotel In Lancaster, PA

Image source: Gayle Delaney

#77 Going To The @salt & Pepper Museum Has Been On My List For The Last 4.5 Years!! I Was So Totally Stoked And Overwhelmed By The 20,000 Shakers

Image source: Shannon Kahn- Magid

#78 Hello I Wanted To Introduce Myself N Say Hello To Yall. This Was Taken In NYC I Thought A Hippo In A Tutu Was Cute N Funny

Image source: MommaBear DogMom

#79 We Checked Out The Recycled Road Runner Sculpture That Was At A Rest Area We Stayed At Off I-10 Outside Of Las Cruces, NM

The roadrunner is the official state bird of New Mexico. The sculpture was built and placed at the city’s landfill where it stood 20 feet tall and 40 feet long. It was made exclusively of items salvaged from the city’s landfill.
In early 2001, the artist Olin stripped off the old junk, replaced it with new junk, and moved the roadrunner to this rest stop along Interstate 10, just west of the city.
When I was just staring at the roadrunner pointing out all the different objects used to build it, it reminded me of one of those Highlights books that had the hidden pictures you had to find the different objects in the picture!!

Image source: Jayme Bee

#80 A Restaurant In CB Lowa

Image source: Doug Weav

#81 A Photo I Took In Texas

Image source: Marie Smith-Hancock

#82 The “Big Muskie” Bucket In Ohio

Image source: Glen Comeaux

#83 Dick Tracy Statue Along The Riverwalk In Naperville, Illinois

Image source: Gina Secrist

#84 Pops Soda Shop. Great Food And Fun Atmosphere

Image source: Debbie Webb Anderson

#85 Good News. The Blue Whale Of Catoosa (Route 66, Oklahoma) Is Finished And Osha Is Compliant. The Visitor Center Is Still Under Construction

Image source: Mary E Teeter

#86 Cody Wyoming

Image source: Blane Farrer

#87 Full Throttle Saloon, Vale, South Dakota (Near Sturgis)

Image source: Katrinka Lancer

#88 Paul And Matilda Wegner Grotto In Sparta, WI

Image source: Kolette Matilda

