Rock Legend Jon Bon Jovi Convinces Distressed Woman Not To Jump From Bridge In Nashville

Jon Bon Jovi saved a woman from taking her own life. In a heroic act, the rock legend came to a distressed person’s aid on the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge in Nashville, USA, on Tuesday (September 10) night. Bon Jovi, born John Francis Bongiovi Jr., reportedly talked the woman out of jumping to her death.
Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday, Chief John Drake of the Nashville Metro Police credited the musician, stating: “A shout out to @jonbonjovi & his team for helping a woman on the Seigenthaler Ped Bridge Tue night.
“Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety. It takes all of us to help keep each other safe.”
Footage of the selfless effort showed Bon Jovi, seemingly accompanied by his wife Dorothea Hurley, walking toward a desperate woman in a blue t-shirt, holding herself on the outside of the bridge’s railing.
In the video, which was released by the Nashville Metro Police Department, Bon Jovi’s camera crew was also present when they noticed the woman holding onto the ledge facing the river.
Upon speaking with the troubled individual and eventually helping lift her back over the ledge to safety, the 62-year-old singer was then seen giving the woman a hug.
“Incredible,” Mike Sington, a senior executive at NBCUniversal wrote on Threads as he shared the now-viral clip. “Rock legend Bon Jovi convinces woman in Nashville to not leap from the bridge.”
The video quickly gained traction, as a Threads user quoted Bon Jovi’s famous 1986 Livin’ on a Prayer song: “Take my hand, We’ll make it I swear.”
Amid recent controversy regarding rocker Dave Grohl’s affair and fathering a child out of wedlock, a person commented: “Jon Bon Jovi > Dave Grohl.”
A suspicious viewer countered: “This was all staged. You know how when an aging celebrity‘s career has gone downhill and then something is done to try and bring attention back to it?
“This is how it’s done.”
The incident happened on Tuesday (September 10) night
Nevertheless, other people continued to praise the rockstar, as someone else penned: “This man is a wonderful human being.
“He runs a restaurant which gives meals to anyone who is hungry. It’s a nonprofit but also has paying customers.”
A separate individual chimed in: “I just love him. Feeds the homeless and people who need at his restaurant for free.
“You see him doing the dishes in the kitchen. I just Love him and his wife. Top notch peeps!”
Bon Jovi and his wife, Dorothea, founded a community restaurant in 2011 called JBJ Soul Kitchen. This restaurant operates on a “pay-what-you-can” model, allowing people to pay for their meals either through donations or by volunteering at the restaurant.
A spokesperson for the Nashville Metro Police Department told CNN on Wednesday (September 11) that the woman, whose name they are not releasing, was taken to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation.
A source close to the situation told CNN on Wednesday that Bon Jovi was filming a music video on the public bridge when the incident occurred.
In the US, jumping is among the least common methods of suicide (less than 2% of all reported suicides in 2005).
Bored Panda has contacted Bon Jovi’s representatives for comment.
If you or someone you know is struggling with self-harm or suicide ideation, help is available. International Hotlines provide resources.
“People should follow his example,” a reader commented
