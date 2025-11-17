Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Thing In Your Room? (Closed)

It could be anything…
#1 My Taekwando Belts, Took My 4+ Years But I’m Finally A 2nd Degree Black Belt!!! (Name Hidden For Privacy)
#2 My Bookshelf! It’s A Bit Messy Right Now Lol But I Have Them Organized By Color And Then My Record Collection In One Corner (Cause It’s Next To My Record Player) And My Makeup Counter Is On Top Of The Shelf
#3 A Signed Handel Lamp My Mother Booth At A Rummage Sale In 1961
#4 My Music Corner! This Corner Has Everything (Well, Except For A Stefon Funko Pop)
#5 My Bed/Desk Area :) I Have Another Favorite Thing So I’m Gonna Make Another Submission
#6 Mental Health Fairy Plush
#7 Vintage Fully Working Typewriter!
#8 My Cat Chadwick
#9 This Ceramic Steamboat Willy (I Found It In The Basement And Thought It Was Cool)
#10 Where I’m Currently Living, It’s A Toss-Up Between Chace (1986 Dakin German Shepherd Plushie I’ve Had Since I Was 5, I’m 41 Now) And My Dad’s Ashes In The Little Blue-Gold Urn. (I Have The Rest Of His Ashes At Home And Only Have A Small Bit With Me Here.)
#11 Chocolate Calculator Even Smells Like Chocolate
#12 My Plant
#13 My Armor
#14 My Mike Oldfield Corner: I Remember I Was So Happy That Night
#15 My Steamdeck, Truly My Favorite Handheld (Yes I Have A Beefy Gaming PC In The Back But I Am Learning Linux On The Steamdeck Top Get Away From Windows)
#16 My Little Shrine To My Favorite Guzuang Show :d
#17 The Ultimate
#18 My Modded Switch For 60 Bucks I Personalized It And Learned A Lot About The Internals Of Modern Handhelds (While The Design Of The Internals Are Fine You Can Definitely Tell How Terribly Rushed It Was Made In The Factory) It Helped Me Fix A Friend’s Whose Sd Card Reader Wasn’t Working And He Would Have Had To Lose All His Data If He Brought It To Walmart For Warranty
#19 Lil DIY Mushroom Wall Thing I Made
