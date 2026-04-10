“Think You’re A ’60s Movie Expert?”: Prove It By Naming 30 Films From A Single Scene

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The ’60s were a turning point for movies. You had everything going on at once – big, epic films, stylish spy movies, strange experimental stuff, and stories that felt way more real than what came before.

Some of the most recognizable scenes ever come from this decade – whether it’s Psycho, Mary Poppins, or Lawrence of Arabia. Even if you haven’t seen all of them, chances are you’ve come across at least a few moments.

In this quiz, you’ll get 30 scenes from different ’60s movies. Your job is simple – figure out which film each scene comes from.

Let’s see how many you can recognize! 🎬

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

“Think You’re A ’60s Movie Expert?”: Prove It By Naming 30 Films From A Single Scene

Image credits: Nathan Engel

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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