50 Times Folks With Zero Taste Executed Their Ideas Perfectly (New Pics)

You wouldn’t be wrong to think that folks shouldn’t judge people based on their taste. It’s taste—subjective, personal, you can’t really compare it in a way that it wouldn’t be like, just your opinion, man.
But remember, this is the internet. Everything goes here. The collective hive-mind of judgment online is just a part of the internet and we have to accept it.
It’s not all negative though. Sometimes, folks online point fingers at awful taste only to commend the great execution that follows it. And you bet there’s a dedicated community for that niche too.
#1 Volksbiken
Image source: luke_in_the_sky
#2 Exploding Dish Chandelier
Image source: Khaleesee
#3 Come On Barbie, Let’s Go Party
Image source: Xander395
#4 “I Need People To Think I’m A Bond Villain”
Image source: BabylonLiaison
#5 This Gutter Downspout
Image source: Unconnect3d
#6 These Leggings
Image source: gummywermz
#7 Was Told I Would Post This On Here. A T-Rex Shower Head My Roommate 3-D Printed
Image source: austintbarnett
#8 Pigeon Heels
Image source: spatf
#9 This Dentist’s Waiting Room
Image source: Panda_911
#10 You Don’t Need A License To Drive A Sandwich
Image source: MadamOxide
#11 Presenting The Skeletal Dress
Image source: secretslut991
#12 Not Sure If This Belongs Here
Image source: Jfonzy
#13 This Haircut
Image source: creamy1talian
#14 Just Because You Can Doesn’t Mean You Should
Image source: cheekbuster89
#15 Grass Car
Image source: Cubican
#16 This Guy’s Mohawk Today In Downtown Denver
Image source: BigSpicy69
#17 Spartan Barbie
Image source: devyanimhatre
#18 This Level Of Commitment To Crocheting Is Impressive
Image source: alixcamille
#19 Face Sprinkles Tattoo
Image source: Cichlidsaremyjam
#20 God Emperor Leto Atreides Enters The Chat
Image source: secretslut991
#21 It’s Convincing For A Second
Image source: DfN5000
#22 Crocheted Nightmare Baby
Image source: JustANutMeg
#23 This Wallet
Image source: Jo9715
#24 Saw This On Fb
Image source: realityfreelife
#25 This Dye Job
Image source: UnsuitableWarthog
#26 Animal Boots
Image source: WayTooManyOpinions
#27 Full Frontal Of The Skin Suit From 2 Months Ago
Image source: thedragonguru
#28 Ear Earrings
Image source: huskorstork
#29 A Wooden, Tiered Sink
Image source: JamesTheForest
#30 The Garfield Bikini
Image source: nerdy_birdie15
#31 Skateboard Wheels On A Porsche
Image source: TummyPuppy
#32 Dragon Bmw Z4
Image source: myguy2013
#33 My Friends This Is Called The Jellyfish Haircut
Image source: popculturefangirl
#34 Along The Shores Of North-Central Iowa’s Clear Lake, The Six-Bedroom Pyramid House
Image source: j3ffr33d0m
#35 This Titanic Blow Up Slide
Image source: BigCballer
#36 I Am King Of All I Survey For I Have A Mighty Throne
Image source: ajl_mo
#37 Catman
Image source: welivelegendary
#38 Cobra Cowboy Boots
Image source: chondroguptomourjo
#39 This Jeans Couch
Image source: KBGamesMJ
#40 I Wonder Who Is Bigger
Image source: TurnedEvilAfterBan
#41 We’ve All Thought It: Fingernails Are Great, But They’re Not As Great As Fish Asses. Finally, Someone Has A Solution
Image source: allankcrain
#42 These Nails A Buddy Sent Me
Image source: shawnlramos
#43 For Fans Of Sea Sounds
Image source: leozik
#44 Jesus Arm
Image source: xxxlinecookxxx
#45 This Is An Abomination
Image source: schwiftybass
#46 These Fight Marks Tattoos (On The Knuckles)
Image source: _Libby_
#47 This Art Installation Made Of 1000’s Of Dead Flies
Image source: HunterReynoldsFilm
#48 The Fitnessgram Pacer Test
Image source: LmedinaOFWG
#49 “Halo Brows”
Image source: fvrris
#50 9/11 Themed Chess Set
Image source: kurkmantolumadonna
Follow Us