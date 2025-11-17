50 Times Folks With Zero Taste Executed Their Ideas Perfectly (New Pics)

You wouldn’t be wrong to think that folks shouldn’t judge people based on their taste. It’s taste—subjective, personal, you can’t really compare it in a way that it wouldn’t be like, just your opinion, man.

But remember, this is the internet. Everything goes here. The collective hive-mind of judgment online is just a part of the internet and we have to accept it.

It’s not all negative though. Sometimes, folks online point fingers at awful taste only to commend the great execution that follows it. And you bet there’s a dedicated community for that niche too.

#1 Volksbiken

Image source: luke_in_the_sky

#2 Exploding Dish Chandelier

Image source: Khaleesee

#3 Come On Barbie, Let’s Go Party

Image source: Xander395

#4 “I Need People To Think I’m A Bond Villain”

Image source: BabylonLiaison

#5 This Gutter Downspout

Image source: Unconnect3d

#6 These Leggings

Image source: gummywermz

#7 Was Told I Would Post This On Here. A T-Rex Shower Head My Roommate 3-D Printed

Image source: austintbarnett

#8 Pigeon Heels

Image source: spatf

#9 This Dentist’s Waiting Room

Image source: Panda_911

#10 You Don’t Need A License To Drive A Sandwich

Image source: MadamOxide

#11 Presenting The Skeletal Dress

Image source: secretslut991

#12 Not Sure If This Belongs Here

Image source: Jfonzy

#13 This Haircut

Image source: creamy1talian

#14 Just Because You Can Doesn’t Mean You Should

Image source: cheekbuster89

#15 Grass Car

Image source: Cubican

#16 This Guy’s Mohawk Today In Downtown Denver

Image source: BigSpicy69

#17 Spartan Barbie

Image source: devyanimhatre

#18 This Level Of Commitment To Crocheting Is Impressive

Image source: alixcamille

#19 Face Sprinkles Tattoo

Image source: Cichlidsaremyjam

#20 God Emperor Leto Atreides Enters The Chat

Image source: secretslut991

#21 It’s Convincing For A Second

Image source: DfN5000

#22 Crocheted Nightmare Baby

Image source: JustANutMeg

#23 This Wallet

Image source: Jo9715

#24 Saw This On Fb

Image source: realityfreelife

#25 This Dye Job

Image source: UnsuitableWarthog

#26 Animal Boots

Image source: WayTooManyOpinions

#27 Full Frontal Of The Skin Suit From 2 Months Ago

Image source: thedragonguru

#28 Ear Earrings

Image source: huskorstork

#29 A Wooden, Tiered Sink

Image source: JamesTheForest

#30 The Garfield Bikini

Image source: nerdy_birdie15

#31 Skateboard Wheels On A Porsche

Image source: TummyPuppy

#32 Dragon Bmw Z4

Image source: myguy2013

#33 My Friends This Is Called The Jellyfish Haircut

Image source: popculturefangirl

#34 Along The Shores Of North-Central Iowa’s Clear Lake, The Six-Bedroom Pyramid House

Image source: j3ffr33d0m

#35 This Titanic Blow Up Slide

Image source: BigCballer

#36 I Am King Of All I Survey For I Have A Mighty Throne

Image source: ajl_mo

#37 Catman

Image source: welivelegendary

#38 Cobra Cowboy Boots

Image source: chondroguptomourjo

#39 This Jeans Couch

Image source: KBGamesMJ

#40 I Wonder Who Is Bigger

Image source: TurnedEvilAfterBan

#41 We’ve All Thought It: Fingernails Are Great, But They’re Not As Great As Fish Asses. Finally, Someone Has A Solution

Image source: allankcrain

#42 These Nails A Buddy Sent Me

Image source: shawnlramos

#43 For Fans Of Sea Sounds

Image source: leozik

#44 Jesus Arm

Image source: xxxlinecookxxx

#45 This Is An Abomination

Image source: schwiftybass

#46 These Fight Marks Tattoos (On The Knuckles)

Image source: _Libby_

#47 This Art Installation Made Of 1000’s Of Dead Flies

Image source: HunterReynoldsFilm

#48 The Fitnessgram Pacer Test

Image source: LmedinaOFWG

#49 “Halo Brows”

Image source: fvrris

#50 9/11 Themed Chess Set

Image source: kurkmantolumadonna

