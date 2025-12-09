97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

When did you last see an unphotoshopped picture in a magazine or ad? Yeah, I don’t remember too. Photoshop is a fantastic tool for airbrushing away flaws and mistakes and creating a stunning picture. On the other hand, Photoshop pictures deceive people with false impressions and create unrealistic ideas of body image.

However, the people behind these Photoshop disasters aren’t skillful or nefarious. They either suck at Photoshop, don’t notice, or have a weird sense of aesthetics. Some examples could be growing a third limb for somebody, cropping out unwanted body parts, or twisting some girls’ legs like wet spaghetti. How these mistakes got past editing and out into the public is a real mystery! 

What is a Photoshop Fail?

Photoshop is an extremely powerful tool that amateurs and professionals use for simple stuff like retouching photos to complex things like designing websites. It is an image creation, graphic design, and photo editing software developed by Adobe. 

A Photoshop fail happens when someone uses the software but leaves a glaring mistake on the photo or image. Some of these mistakes could be retouching gone wrong, altered background, missing body parts, and other crazy occurrences. This could happen due to inattention to detail, lack of post-reviewing, or AI slip-ups. Regardless of the reason, nobody can deny that any Photoshop fail is exceptionally hilarious.

That’s why we’re here to give you a belly-full of laughs with 97 examples of the funniest Photoshop fails you need to see to believe.

#1 Ghosts Took The Dog!

Image source: theonlyjamie

#2 For When Your Child Is Satan

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: temperamentalfish

#3 Awww Yesss Finally A Shower That Works With My Broken Neck

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: ludotheo

#4 This Online Store Photoshopped Front Facing Underwear Onto A Model Facing Backwards

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: ftctkugffquoctngxxh

#5 Never Ever Leave Your Baby Unattended In The Bath…

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

#6 That Time When American Apparel Cropped Out Horse’s Body From The Picture

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

#7 The Arm… Oh God…

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: Forger62

#8 Mysterious Leg

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: richard96050446

#9 This Woman Looking Out The Plane Is Very Calm Considering She’s About To Crash Into The Hudson

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: bmdelaune

#10 So This Is How You Play Guitar?

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: EmeraldMew

#11 This Picture Was On My Pasta Box. What Did They Do To Her?!

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: pagodahut

#12 Another Unrealistic Looking Thigh Gap

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

#13 That’s Not How You Use A Selfie Stick

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: sallad78

#14 She Just Forgot To Draw Them That Morning

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: chrissyteigen

#15 Ally Brooke With Two Right Feet

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: hollywoodlife.com

#16 The Peas On This Menu Photo Are Photoshopped In

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: andrewnacho

#17 Giant Is Seconds From Being Paralyzed

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: BIRDoS

#18 Unless You’re An Identical Twin, Don’t Bother Applying For This Job

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

#19 Living On The Edge

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

#20 Babies, We Need More Babies In This Picture

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

#21 These Poor Squid-Girls

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: d4n1l0v3

#22 Nightmare Material

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

#23 Spot The Mistake. Photoshop Pros At Work

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: UnicornBeef

#24 Those Are Awfully Long Arms You’ve Got There

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: Theboozehoundbitch

#25 I Guess The Original Family Just Wasn’t Attractive Enough

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: JadeShade

#26 This Shopped Car At The Mazda Booth At The Portland International Auto Show

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: HarinderG

#27 This University’s President Is Really Hands On

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: tbonetaylor

#28 More Like 25% Off An Arm

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: Marks & Spencer

#29 Lady Sold Her House For 9 Dollars

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: ChanceUsername

#30 The Many Hands Of Michelle Obama

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: blameitonthevoices.com

#31 Samsung Tablet Can Show You The Future

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: Samsung IFA 2010

#32 The Attention To Detail Is Unreal

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: TheNakedWorm

#33 This “Professional” Photographer Who “Fixed” Family’s Photo Shoot Pictures

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: Lesa Hall

#34 This Lama-Retriever Cross

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: psdisasters

#35 What Is Happening Here?

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: Smiteside

#36 Photoshop Fail For October Puppy. How Does He Poo?

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: Dudebrosef

#37 If You See This View From Your Airplane Window, Start Panicking

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: Anaxagor

#38 The Holes In The Waffles Don’t Match The Holes In The Waffle Maker

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: MCap4Real

#39 “Excuse Me Sir, But Your Missing Something”

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: awesomescout123

#40 Can You Spot The Photoshop Fail?

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: morticiapoppins6

#41 The Grill Being Sold On Amazon Is Only Supposed To Be A Foot Tall, But Can We Talk About The Gondola Silhouette?

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: IceCreamTacosPizza

#42 Someone Should Tell This Women Her Belly Button Is In The Wrong Place

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: runjulierun

#43 That’s One Huge Hip

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

#44 The Neck Which Is Photoshopped So Bad That Even Makes You Questioning Your Whole Life

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: CHANEL

#45 Jennifer Aniston Is Next Level In Yoga

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

#46 Mom Got, Like, Three Feet Of Extra Legs

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: he.lew

#47 “How Should We Advertise Our Underwear?” “I Dunno, Make The Model’s Head Super Big”

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: prettehkitteh

#48 Wrong Reflection

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: photoshopdisasters.com

#49 Models Must Cost Too Much

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: HamSession

#50 This Book Uses The Same Dog Copy And Pasted 3 Times

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: MrCoolioPants

#51 It’s A Promo Photo For Bad Judge And There’s Something Really Wrong With Kate Walsh’s Legs

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

#52 Something Is Really Wrong With This Baby

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: psdisasters

#53 Whose Hand Is It?

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

#54 Kylie Minogue’s Got A Curvy… Wall

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: kylieminogue

#55 Look At The Legs

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: qqg3

#56 Hands, They Are Everywhere

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

#57 Chanel Turned Its Jewelry Model Into A Giraffe

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: CHANEL

#58 If They Wanted To Photoshop A Hat Onto This Model, They Could Have At Least Made It The Right Size

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: lemaster_of_disaster

#59 Looks Like Reese Witherspoon And Oprah Grew Some Extra Limbs

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: Vanity Fair

#60 She Is Looking At The Reflection – Reflection Of The Wall

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: gq.com

#61 Wait, Where Does That Double Sleeve Come From?

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: photoshopdisasters.com

#62 Suspenders Weren’t Really Connected In This Promo Poster Of Doctor Who

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: imdb

#63 Olympic Photoshop Fail (Phantom Hand)

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: fuzzychris

#64 Where Does His Arm Go?

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

#65 Finished The Photoshop, Boss!

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: Willbotski

#66 Arzaylea Posted This And Then Deleted Because People Started Noticing Her Photoshop Fail – The Bent Bottle

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: arzayigcomments

#67 Kristen Stewart’s Arm Disappeared

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: glamourmagazine.co.uk

#68 The Latest In “Bad Photoshop” And “Unrealistic Body Image” Comes To Us Courtesy Of Olivia Munn’s Giant Head On The Cover Of Webmd

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: DoublePlusGoodGames

#69 This Fool Dunking Away From The Damn Hoop On The Back Of Cheeze-It Box

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: YaboyWill

#70 This Is On A Window In London. It’s Supposed To Promote Some Weight Loss/diet Thing The Image Of The Woman Was Just Stretched In Photoshop

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: GAbO1254

#71 Some Poor Intern Somewhere Would Have Been Asked To Make This After They Lied About Knowing How To Use Photoshop On Their Resume

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: thepkmncenter

#72 That’s One Flexible Wrist

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: bryanbantry.com

#73 Yet Another Ghost Hand

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

#74 Gisele Bundchen’s Belly Button Went Missing

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: Myself

#75 That Neck Looks Strangely Long…

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: thegloss.com

#76 Indian Actress Alia Bhatt Had A Handy Disaster On The Cover Of Cosmopolitan India

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: Cosmopolitan India

#77 The Top Half Of This Ann Taylor Model Don’t Match The Bottom Half

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

#78 This Photoshop Job

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: _Woobie

#79 Floating Pudding

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

#80 Something Strange With Her Hand

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

#81 Pizza Place Photoshopped This Picture Of A Pepperoni Pizza Into A Cheese Pizza

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: Soup_du-Jour

#82 Her Torso Is Twisted, But There’s Still Something A Little… Off About The Way Her Legs Are Positioned

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

#83 Adam Levine Has Lost Quite A Bit Of His Torso In This Shot From Vogue Russia

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: vogue.ru

#84 The Picture Of A Straw On My Box Of Straws Is Just A Photoshop Line Tool

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: IcontroltheKarma

#85 Something Looks Strange With His Hips… He Also Has Another Watch, Only Visible In Mirrors

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: photoshopdisasters.com

#86 Kate Moss And Her Daughter Lila Grace Who Got Her Fingers Disappear

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: Mario Testino

#87 Not Enough Volume In Jessica’s Hair? No Problem, Just Copy – Paste It Few Times

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: photoshopdisasters.com

#88 This Model Lost A Few Inches Of Her Thigh

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: popsugar.com

#89 Natalie Portman’s Leg Is Touching The Bed But Her Foot Is Far Away From It

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: photoshopdisasters.com

#90 Isabel Preysler’s Daughter, Ana Has A Very Long Arm. Or Somebody Else Is Holding Her Waist

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: hola.com

#91 This Model Just Lost Her Leg

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: thegloss.com

#92 Impossible Reflection

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

#93 Where Her Waist Meets Her Arm… Something Strange Happens

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

#94 VS And Their Photoshop Magic

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: businessinsider.com

#95 Mad Photoshop Skills On This Catholic Calendar

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: Elemelond

#96 Gigi Hadid’s Arm In Vogue

97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

Image source: voguemagazine

