97 Hilarious and Disastrous Photoshop Fails To Enjoy

When did you last see an unphotoshopped picture in a magazine or ad? Yeah, I don’t remember too. Photoshop is a fantastic tool for airbrushing away flaws and mistakes and creating a stunning picture. On the other hand, Photoshop pictures deceive people with false impressions and create unrealistic ideas of body image.
However, the people behind these Photoshop disasters aren’t skillful or nefarious. They either suck at Photoshop, don’t notice, or have a weird sense of aesthetics. Some examples could be growing a third limb for somebody, cropping out unwanted body parts, or twisting some girls’ legs like wet spaghetti. How these mistakes got past editing and out into the public is a real mystery!
What is a Photoshop Fail?
Photoshop is an extremely powerful tool that amateurs and professionals use for simple stuff like retouching photos to complex things like designing websites. It is an image creation, graphic design, and photo editing software developed by Adobe.
A Photoshop fail happens when someone uses the software but leaves a glaring mistake on the photo or image. Some of these mistakes could be retouching gone wrong, altered background, missing body parts, and other crazy occurrences. This could happen due to inattention to detail, lack of post-reviewing, or AI slip-ups. Regardless of the reason, nobody can deny that any Photoshop fail is exceptionally hilarious.
That’s why we’re here to give you a belly-full of laughs with 97 examples of the funniest Photoshop fails you need to see to believe.
#1 Ghosts Took The Dog!
Image source: theonlyjamie
#2 For When Your Child Is Satan
Image source: temperamentalfish
#3 Awww Yesss Finally A Shower That Works With My Broken Neck
Image source: ludotheo
#4 This Online Store Photoshopped Front Facing Underwear Onto A Model Facing Backwards
Image source: ftctkugffquoctngxxh
#5 Never Ever Leave Your Baby Unattended In The Bath…
#6 That Time When American Apparel Cropped Out Horse’s Body From The Picture
#7 The Arm… Oh God…
Image source: Forger62
#8 Mysterious Leg
Image source: richard96050446
#9 This Woman Looking Out The Plane Is Very Calm Considering She’s About To Crash Into The Hudson
Image source: bmdelaune
#10 So This Is How You Play Guitar?
Image source: EmeraldMew
#11 This Picture Was On My Pasta Box. What Did They Do To Her?!
Image source: pagodahut
#12 Another Unrealistic Looking Thigh Gap
#13 That’s Not How You Use A Selfie Stick
Image source: sallad78
#14 She Just Forgot To Draw Them That Morning
Image source: chrissyteigen
#15 Ally Brooke With Two Right Feet
Image source: hollywoodlife.com
#16 The Peas On This Menu Photo Are Photoshopped In
Image source: andrewnacho
#17 Giant Is Seconds From Being Paralyzed
Image source: BIRDoS
#18 Unless You’re An Identical Twin, Don’t Bother Applying For This Job
#19 Living On The Edge
#20 Babies, We Need More Babies In This Picture
#21 These Poor Squid-Girls
Image source: d4n1l0v3
#22 Nightmare Material
#23 Spot The Mistake. Photoshop Pros At Work
Image source: UnicornBeef
#24 Those Are Awfully Long Arms You’ve Got There
Image source: Theboozehoundbitch
#25 I Guess The Original Family Just Wasn’t Attractive Enough
Image source: JadeShade
#26 This Shopped Car At The Mazda Booth At The Portland International Auto Show
Image source: HarinderG
#27 This University’s President Is Really Hands On
Image source: tbonetaylor
#28 More Like 25% Off An Arm
Image source: Marks & Spencer
#29 Lady Sold Her House For 9 Dollars
Image source: ChanceUsername
#30 The Many Hands Of Michelle Obama
Image source: blameitonthevoices.com
#31 Samsung Tablet Can Show You The Future
Image source: Samsung IFA 2010
#32 The Attention To Detail Is Unreal
Image source: TheNakedWorm
#33 This “Professional” Photographer Who “Fixed” Family’s Photo Shoot Pictures
Image source: Lesa Hall
#34 This Lama-Retriever Cross
Image source: psdisasters
#35 What Is Happening Here?
Image source: Smiteside
#36 Photoshop Fail For October Puppy. How Does He Poo?
Image source: Dudebrosef
#37 If You See This View From Your Airplane Window, Start Panicking
Image source: Anaxagor
#38 The Holes In The Waffles Don’t Match The Holes In The Waffle Maker
Image source: MCap4Real
#39 “Excuse Me Sir, But Your Missing Something”
Image source: awesomescout123
#40 Can You Spot The Photoshop Fail?
Image source: morticiapoppins6
#41 The Grill Being Sold On Amazon Is Only Supposed To Be A Foot Tall, But Can We Talk About The Gondola Silhouette?
Image source: IceCreamTacosPizza
#42 Someone Should Tell This Women Her Belly Button Is In The Wrong Place
Image source: runjulierun
#43 That’s One Huge Hip
#44 The Neck Which Is Photoshopped So Bad That Even Makes You Questioning Your Whole Life
Image source: CHANEL
#45 Jennifer Aniston Is Next Level In Yoga
#46 Mom Got, Like, Three Feet Of Extra Legs
Image source: he.lew
#47 “How Should We Advertise Our Underwear?” “I Dunno, Make The Model’s Head Super Big”
Image source: prettehkitteh
#48 Wrong Reflection
Image source: photoshopdisasters.com
#49 Models Must Cost Too Much
Image source: HamSession
#50 This Book Uses The Same Dog Copy And Pasted 3 Times
Image source: MrCoolioPants
#51 It’s A Promo Photo For Bad Judge And There’s Something Really Wrong With Kate Walsh’s Legs
#52 Something Is Really Wrong With This Baby
Image source: psdisasters
#53 Whose Hand Is It?
#54 Kylie Minogue’s Got A Curvy… Wall
Image source: kylieminogue
#55 Look At The Legs
Image source: qqg3
#56 Hands, They Are Everywhere
#57 Chanel Turned Its Jewelry Model Into A Giraffe
Image source: CHANEL
#58 If They Wanted To Photoshop A Hat Onto This Model, They Could Have At Least Made It The Right Size
Image source: lemaster_of_disaster
#59 Looks Like Reese Witherspoon And Oprah Grew Some Extra Limbs
Image source: Vanity Fair
#60 She Is Looking At The Reflection – Reflection Of The Wall
Image source: gq.com
#61 Wait, Where Does That Double Sleeve Come From?
Image source: photoshopdisasters.com
#62 Suspenders Weren’t Really Connected In This Promo Poster Of Doctor Who
Image source: imdb
#63 Olympic Photoshop Fail (Phantom Hand)
Image source: fuzzychris
#64 Where Does His Arm Go?
#65 Finished The Photoshop, Boss!
Image source: Willbotski
#66 Arzaylea Posted This And Then Deleted Because People Started Noticing Her Photoshop Fail – The Bent Bottle
Image source: arzayigcomments
#67 Kristen Stewart’s Arm Disappeared
Image source: glamourmagazine.co.uk
#68 The Latest In “Bad Photoshop” And “Unrealistic Body Image” Comes To Us Courtesy Of Olivia Munn’s Giant Head On The Cover Of Webmd
Image source: DoublePlusGoodGames
#69 This Fool Dunking Away From The Damn Hoop On The Back Of Cheeze-It Box
Image source: YaboyWill
#70 This Is On A Window In London. It’s Supposed To Promote Some Weight Loss/diet Thing The Image Of The Woman Was Just Stretched In Photoshop
Image source: GAbO1254
#71 Some Poor Intern Somewhere Would Have Been Asked To Make This After They Lied About Knowing How To Use Photoshop On Their Resume
Image source: thepkmncenter
#72 That’s One Flexible Wrist
Image source: bryanbantry.com
#73 Yet Another Ghost Hand
#74 Gisele Bundchen’s Belly Button Went Missing
Image source: Myself
#75 That Neck Looks Strangely Long…
Image source: thegloss.com
#76 Indian Actress Alia Bhatt Had A Handy Disaster On The Cover Of Cosmopolitan India
Image source: Cosmopolitan India
#77 The Top Half Of This Ann Taylor Model Don’t Match The Bottom Half
#78 This Photoshop Job
Image source: _Woobie
#79 Floating Pudding
#80 Something Strange With Her Hand
#81 Pizza Place Photoshopped This Picture Of A Pepperoni Pizza Into A Cheese Pizza
Image source: Soup_du-Jour
#82 Her Torso Is Twisted, But There’s Still Something A Little… Off About The Way Her Legs Are Positioned
#83 Adam Levine Has Lost Quite A Bit Of His Torso In This Shot From Vogue Russia
Image source: vogue.ru
#84 The Picture Of A Straw On My Box Of Straws Is Just A Photoshop Line Tool
Image source: IcontroltheKarma
#85 Something Looks Strange With His Hips… He Also Has Another Watch, Only Visible In Mirrors
Image source: photoshopdisasters.com
#86 Kate Moss And Her Daughter Lila Grace Who Got Her Fingers Disappear
Image source: Mario Testino
#87 Not Enough Volume In Jessica’s Hair? No Problem, Just Copy – Paste It Few Times
Image source: photoshopdisasters.com
#88 This Model Lost A Few Inches Of Her Thigh
Image source: popsugar.com
#89 Natalie Portman’s Leg Is Touching The Bed But Her Foot Is Far Away From It
Image source: photoshopdisasters.com
#90 Isabel Preysler’s Daughter, Ana Has A Very Long Arm. Or Somebody Else Is Holding Her Waist
Image source: hola.com
#91 This Model Just Lost Her Leg
Image source: thegloss.com
#92 Impossible Reflection
#93 Where Her Waist Meets Her Arm… Something Strange Happens
#94 VS And Their Photoshop Magic
Image source: businessinsider.com
#95 Mad Photoshop Skills On This Catholic Calendar
Image source: Elemelond
#96 Gigi Hadid’s Arm In Vogue
Image source: voguemagazine
Follow Us