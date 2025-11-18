Kim K Speaks Out On “Struggle” Of Having A Child With Dyslexia After North Reveals Diagnosis

Kim Kardashian has shared a reassuring message for fellow parents of children with learning differences.
The Skims founder reposted a video of her friend Lauren Sánchez speaking on The View about her children’s book, The Fly Who Flew to Space, in which she discusses her struggles growing up with dyslexia.
“I’m reposting this not bc she’s my friend, and I love her, but because every mom who has struggled with their kids with dyslexia or any learning difference needs to hear that it will be okay,” Kim wrote.
Kim’s eldest daughter, North, previously revealed her learning disability during a TikTok livestream.
“Guys, I have dyslexia. Do you even know what that is?” the 11-year-old said.
“Northie, you sure are spilling the tea on here,” her mother responded.
“You are just saying way too much. I purposely don’t talk about stuff that you are going through.”
North is the daughter of the reality show star and rapper Kanye West. The two, who separated in 2021, are also the parents to eight-year-old Saint, six-year-old Chicago, and five-year-old Psalm.
Dyslexia is a learning disability that makes reading and language-related tasks harder. It happens because of disruptions in how your brain processes writing so you can understand it, as per the Cleveland Clinic.
For individuals with dyslexia, their brains have trouble processing what they read, especially breaking words into sounds or relating letters to sounds when reading.
According to the medical center, this learning difference affects approximately 7% of people worldwide, though its causes are unclear. Genetics, differences in brain structure and chemistry, and toxic exposures that disrupt brain development can all increase the likelihood of dyslexia.
To help your child with dyslexia, you could make them listen to audiobooks instead of reading and type on a computer instead of writing. Additionally, using a ruler to guide their reading in a straight line can improve their focus, the Child Mind Institute writes.
North is following in her father’s footsteps; she announced during a listening party for Kanye’s Vultures 2 album in March 2024 that she is working on her own album.
The upcoming LP will be titled Elementary School Dropout, a nod to Ye’s 2004 album The College Dropout.
At the event, North performed Talking from her dad’s Vultures album, in which she raps as Miss Westie.
The 11-year-old seems to be interested in running her parents’ businesses as well. “One day I want to own Yeezy and Skims, and I want to be a business owner,” she said of Ye’s fashion and Kim’s underwear brands in an interview with Vice Media’s i-D Magazine.
“When I’m, like, 13, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive,” North added.
When asked who her style icon was, she simply responded, “Me.”
