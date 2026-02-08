Rui Hachimura: Bio And Career Highlights

Rui Hachimura: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Rui Hachimura?

Rui Hachimura is a Japanese professional basketball player known for his versatile scoring and impactful presence on the court. His athleticism and smooth playing style have made him a prominent figure in the NBA.

Hachimura’s breakout moment arrived when he was selected ninth overall in the 2019 NBA draft, making history as the first Japanese-born player to be a first-round pick. This achievement garnered international attention, cementing his status as a rising global basketball star.

Early Life and Education

Born in Toyama, Japan, Rui Hachimura was raised by his Japanese mother, Makiko Hachimura, and Beninese father, Zakari Jabil, navigating a mixed-race identity in a predominantly Japanese society. He initially played baseball as a pitcher and catcher before dedicating himself to basketball in his teenage years.

Hachimura attended Okuda Junior High School and later Meisei High School in Sendai, leading them to multiple All-Japan tournament wins. He then played college basketball at Gonzaga University, becoming the first Japanese national to play in the NCAA Division I men’s tournament.

Notable Relationships

Rui Hachimura has maintained a relatively private personal life. More recently, he has been publicly linked to Briana Delgado.

Hachimura has no children, and his relationship with Delgado remains his most recent verified public romance.

Career Highlights

Rui Hachimura’s NBA journey began after being drafted ninth overall by the Washington Wizards in 2019, distinguishing him as the first Japanese-born player selected in the first round. He later joined the Los Angeles Lakers, contributing his versatile play to the team.

Beyond his on-court achievements, Hachimura expanded his influence by becoming the first Japanese Jordan Brand athlete, showcasing his unique heritage through shoe designs.

His collegiate career at Gonzaga garnered significant accolades, including being named the 2019 WCC Player of the Year and receiving the Julius Erving Award.

Signature Quote

“It’s really good to be who I am. I’m unique.”

