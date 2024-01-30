KonoSuba Season 3: Everything You Need to Know

Calling all anime fans! Get ready to scream “EXPLOSION!” once again because KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! is returning for another season in 2024. That’s right, after nearly seven years of radio silence since Season 2, Kazuma and his gang are finally back for another round of chaos and adventure in Season 3.
So, when is the new season expected to drop? What happened in the previous seasons? And what can we expect from the upcoming season? Here is everything you need to know about KonoSuba Season 3.
Where Did KonoSuba Season 2 Leave Us?
Before we get into season 3 — if you haven’t seen the first two seasons, the spinoff prequel series (An Explosion on This Wonderful World!), or the movie (Legend of Crimson), then stop reading right now and go binge-watch everything. Seriously, you’re missing out on some of the most side-splittingly funny anime out there. Also, there will be spoilers ahead.
For those of you who’re a bit foggy on the KonoSuba lore, here’s a refresher. The story kicks off when Kazuma, your typical shut-in gamer, tries to save a girl from an oncoming truck and dies. But in a bizarre twist of fate, he meets the goddess Aqua, who offers him the choice of either ascending to heaven or going to an RPG-style world where monsters and magic are real. Obviously, Kazuma, being an avid gamer, chooses the latter. And he brings Aqua along with him. There, they team up with Megumin, a mage who can only cast one powerful spell per day, and Darkness, a masochistic knight who loves to get hurt.
Together, they stumbled, bumbled, and somehow managed to defeat the Devil King’s generals through sheer luck. In Season 2, our heroes faced off against Hans, the Devil King’s right-hand man. The finale saw Aqua kill the evil slime with a glorious “God Blow,” which saved the day. But victory rarely comes without consequences in Axel. Despite being hailed as heroes, Kazuma and his party were promptly booted out of town, accused of causing more mayhem than monsters. That’s where Season 2 left us, with our heroes facing an uncertain future — and a whole lot of free time.
When Is KonoSuba Season 3’s Release Date?
KonoSuba Season 3 was officially announced in May 2022, along with a teaser visual showing Kazuma, Aqua, Megumin, and Darkness walking toward a new adventure. Then, in 2023, we got an official trailer confirming that KonoSuba Season 3 will be released sometime in April 2024. It was also confirmed that the entire voice cast from the previous seasons would be reprising their roles in Season 3. And for all the dub fans out there, the entire English cast is back, too!
However, unlike the first two seasons, KonoSuba Season 3 won’t be animated by Studio Deen. This time, it’s being handled by Studio Drive, known for their work on An Explosion on This Wonderful World! Drive brings a more vibrant energy to their animation as compared to Deen’s softer, more subtle art style. Their work on the prequel series had a sharper, bolder character design, with exaggerated expressions and fluid action sequences. This style lends itself perfectly to capturing the explosive chaos and slapstick humor that are KonoSuba trademarks.
What Story Arcs Will Be Covered in KonoSuba Season 3?
Season 1 covered Volumes 1 and 2 of the light novel series, Season 2 continued with Volumes 3 and 4, and the movie adapted the events of Volume 5. So, Season 3 will likely adapt volumes 6 and 7, focusing on Kazuma and his party’s misadventures in the Crimson Demon Village. We will learn more about Megumin’s family, especially her younger sister, Komekko. The KonoSuba movie also hinted at a romance between Kazuma and Megumin, and Season 3 will likely build on their relationship.
Kazuma has also caught the attention of the Crown, and he’ll probably be approached to help catch the Chivalrous Thief Chris. Will Kazuma and the gang end up saving the kingdom due to accidental luck, or will they just make things worse? The answer, as always, is probably both. This plotline will also introduce Kazuma to Iris, who is the princess of the kingdom and the daughter of the Demon King. She was adopted by the king and queen of the kingdom and raised as their daughter, so she’s unaware of her true identity. And this is just the tip of the iceberg! The light novel series has 17 volumes, so there’s plenty of material left for future seasons. Until KonoSuba returns to our screens, catch up on our list of anime TV shows that’ll always cheer you up.
