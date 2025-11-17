‘Too Old For This’: 40 Things People Are Getting Too Old To Tolerate

My 17-year-old self would be severely disappointed in the fact that I’m exhausted by 10pm every evening, and I only have about three sips of alcohol a year. But the reality is that many experiences that are exciting or enjoyable for teens and young adults are a lot less glamorous decades later. Why stay out late when I can curl up with a good book at home?

In honor of all of these things that we’re simply getting too old for, Redditors have recently been sharing what they find much less fun (or much more annoying) as they age. Below, you’ll find a list of their thoughts, so be sure to upvote the replies that make you feel less guilty about refusing to go to restaurants with loud music!

#1

People. Honestly, they’re everywhere.

#2

Noise. Anyone or anything that is too loud.

#3

B******t arguing with other people.

It makes me think of Keanu Reeves. He gave an. Interview about growing older, and said he protects his peace by refusing to argue with anyone about anything. He said “2+2 is 5? You are correct. Have a nice day.”

#4

Putting up BS. I’m 64 and will retire in 8 months and also just filed for a divorce and hopefully that will be done before retirement. I’m done with it all. I have looked into buying a coop condo in a 55+ community and should have one secured within a couple of months. My employer seems to think they can call me for advice when I retire, no they can’t because they have been very toxic and I’m almost done playing that game. My husband thinks he can treat me like c**p and not acknowledge anything important to me, I’m done with his toxic behavior. He’s still in shock that I have the guts to do it but when I made a list in writing and he wanted to continue to be married I showed him a list I made of why I needed to leave and why I should stay and the should stay list was completely blank. He couldn’t even argue because it was all true on reasons I should leave.

I am not too old to start a new chapter in my life and enjoy what time I have left.

Edit: Thank you all for the encouragement. We both meet with the attorney today and divorce will be final in 60 to 90 days. This decision has taken 15 years to put in place but someone did tell me about 10 years ago when the time is right I will move forward, the time is right at this phase of my life.

#5

anything starting past 9PM

#6

Eating food that’s not delicious.

And I don’t mean eating unhealthily.

I mean, If I’m going to consume calories, it’s going to be delicious. Sometimes that means heating things up in the oven instead of microwave, or adding an extra ingredient that makes the dish.

#7

Caring for people who don’t care about me

#8

Convincing people not to do dumb s**t.

Go ahead I don’t care anymore. Learn the hard way.

#9

Not being comfortable. I’m done with that.
Give me a pilow and some legroom.
A bench in the shower and a fluffy towel. Give me space to breath and live. Give me quality over quantity and I gladly pay extra for an upgrade.

#10

Going places without a bathroom nearby. Not necessarily “too old,” more like “too IBS.”

#11

This heat. I remember when I used to want to lay out, do beach activities, and swim. Now, I’m dreading having to go out in the sun and want to be locked away in my air-conditioned home

#12

BS excuses. Stop trying to make up elaborate, unbelievable stories. Just tell me you forgot, or you overslept, or whatever. It’s fine. I get it. But don’t expect me to believe your convoluted, half-a*s ramblings. Grow up and own your shortcomings.

#13

Nuisance noise, kids whining , cars blasting , mufflers, lawn mowers …. Stupid people in public making noise .

#14

Lack of sleep. All nighters were once manageable. Now I pull an all nighter and I am useless.

#15

Leaving the house

#16

Chasing after people. Like if I ask you to hang out a few times and you’re always busy… come find me. Phone works both ways.

#17

Sitting on the floor.

#18

I am tired of anime and superhero movies with teenage protagonists. I’m not saying the stories aren’t good, but I am f*****g tired of coming of age stories

#19

Stupid a*s people and friends that still cause drama in their 50’s!!! F*****g idiots

#20

Hangovers, 3 days to go back to normal is too much now and not worth it.

#21

Work

#22

Concerts without assigned seating.

I’m not showing up hours early to get a good spot and then be *stuck* there the entire time without being able to sit or use the bathroom or else I lose my view.

#23

smoking cigarettes. I quit 5 days ago after 15 years. just woke up and went “you know what, nah.”

#24

Skinny jeans

#25

Anxiety. I need to get over this s**t already

#26

The news in general

#27

All the work necessary to maintain a house, especially the outside.

#28

People driving like a maniac to show off… it terrified me then and scares me even more now.

#29

internet bickering

#30

Partying

#31

Social media. Rather meet face to face

#32

New slang.

#33

Family b******t

#34

Drama

#35

Long conversations. Please wrap up whatever you need to say in 3 minutes or less. I zone out on each Teams meeting I have at work. I simply can’t stay engaged for longer than a few minutes (this might be a mental issue the more I think about it).

#36

Caring. Growing up I was a people pleaser due to the abuse my bio mom did to me. Now being older, I’ve come to realize that I give less and less effs about if I make someone like me or not.

#37

The dating scene.

#38

Kissing up and playing games in the work place.

#39

Grudges and impatients. It’s just exhausting.

I’ve become a much more forgiving and tolerant person with age. Learning how to set healthy boundaries has helped.

#40

Booze, hangovers are almost always near extinction events these days.

