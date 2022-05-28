Meet The Cast Of “All The Light We Cannot See”

Netflix is set to drop a new drama limited series based on a Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. Titled All the Light We Cannot See, the show is based on the novel of the same name by Anthony Doerr. The show is created and developed by Shawn Levy and Steven Knight. Levy is best known for his work on Big Fat Liar, Cheaper by the Dozen, the Night at the Museum series, Free Guy, and Stranger Things. Knight, on the other hand, worked on projects like Closed Circuit, Dirty Pretty Things, and Eastern Promises. Here’s a synopsis of the book, which will be likely the basis of the movie, according to What’s On Netflix: “Marie-Laure lives in Paris near the Museum of Natural History, where her father works. When she is twelve, the Nazis occupy Paris and father and daughter flee to the walled citadel of Saint-Malo, where Marie-Laure’s reclusive great uncle lives in a tall house by the sea. With them they carry what might be the museum’s most valuable and dangerous jewel. In a mining town in Germany, Werner Pfennig, an orphan, grows up with his younger sister, enchanted by a crude radio they find that brings them news and stories from places they have never seen or imagined. Werner becomes an expert at building and fixing these crucial new instruments and is enlisted to use his talent to track down the resistance. Deftly interweaving the lives of Marie-Laure and Werner, Doerr illuminates the ways, against all odds, people try to be good to one another.” The series features a familiar set of actors, some of whom are TV and movie veterans who have appeared in hit blockbusters over the past two decades. If you want to learn more about the actors set to appear in this series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming Netflix drama series All The Light We Cannot See.
Aria Mia Loberti
Aria Mia Loberti will be portraying the character of Marie-Laure LeBlanc in the upcoming Netflix series All The Light We Cannot See. Loberti is an exceptional actress, having spent most of her working life in the academe. She is a PhD candidate in ancient rhetoric in the Department of Communication Arts & Sciences at Pennsylvania State University. She has no formal acting training, but she was able to snag the role when she answered the call for auditions for blind and low-vision actresses, learning that her favorite book will have a TV adaptation. All the Light We Cannot See will be Loberti’s first acting role. Shawn Levy, who runs the series, commented on Loberti’s inclusion in the series, according to TV Insider, saying: “We searched the world and reviewed thousands of auditions. We never thought our path would lead to someone who has not only never acted professionally but never auditioned before. It was a jaw-drop moment when we first saw Aria Mia Loberti, who is both a natural performer and an advocate for disability equity and representation,” he continued. “I can’t wait to tell this beautiful story with her at the center.”
Mark Ruffalo
Hollywood superstar Mark Ruffalo will be joining the cast of All the Light We Cannot See as Daniel Leblanc, the father of Marie-Laure and a locksmith at the Museum of Natural History in Paris. Most people would know Ruffalo as a MCU mainstay, having portrayed Bruce Banner/Hulk in multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe installments, including The Avengers movies, Iron Man 3, Captain Marvel, Shang-Chi, and the upcoming Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Outside of his MCU work, Ruffalo has appeared in movies like 13 Going on 30, All the King’s Men, Blindness, Where the Wild Things Are, and Shutter Island. His more recent film work includes The Adam Project, Dark Waters, and the upcoming movie Poor Things, which is currently being filmed. On TV, aside from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Ruffalo has appeared in The Beat, Due South, and CBS Summer Playhouse.
Hugh Laurie
Veteran TV actor Hugh Laurie will be starring in the upcoming Netflix series All the Light We Cannot See. Everyone would recognize Laurie for his critically acclaimed starring role as Dr. Gregory House in the Fox TV series House. For his role in the show, he received two Golden Globe Awards and was even recorded in the 2011 Guinness World Records as the most-watched leading man on TV. After House, Laurie began appearing in Veep, portraying the role of Sen. Tom James. He also performed in The Night Manager, Chance, Catch-22, Avenue 5, Roadkill, and Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? On the big screen, Laurie’s appeared in The Oranges, Mr. Pip, Tomorrowland, Holmes & Watson, The Personal History of David Copperfield, and The Amazing Maurice.
Louis Hofmann
German actor Louis Hofmann will be playing the role of Werner Pfennig in All the Light We Cannot See. His film credits include Prelude, Deutschstinde, A Piece of Cake, The Forger, and the upcoming movie Seneca – On the Creation of Earthquakes. On TV, he most notably starred in the TV show Dark. He also appeared in Life after Life and Masters of the Air. In an interview with Interview Magazine, Hofmann talked about his newfound fame when he starred in Dark. He was asked whether people approach him a lot now that he’s carved a showbiz career all thanks to the German show: “Yeah they do and in the German subway, the U-Bahn, they come up and talk to me. Right now all of our faces, the cast, are everywhere so it’s kind of hard to escape. I feel weird when they look at me and they don’t approach me. I feel watched and I control myself and watch myself do things. But when they come up to me I like having a chat about the show or whether they’ve seen work of mine or something because I am interested in the audience and what they think, that’s part of the deal, that’s why we do it because we want to move audiences. So it’s not too bad when they come up to you.”
Lars Eidinger
Last on the list of cast members expected to grace the screens of All the Light We Cannot See is Lars Eidinger, who will be portraying the character of Sergeant Major Reinhold von Rumpel. The German actor started his career at Deutsches Theater in 1997. He played minor roles in German TV shows like Schloss Einstein and Berlin, Berlin. His more recent work includes appearances in Dumbo, All My Loving, My Little Sister, Persian Lessons, and About Joan.