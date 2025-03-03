Every Disney Live-Action Movie Nominated for an Academy Award

Disney live-action movies have captivated audiences for decades. The studio has brought several animated classics and original stories to life with compelling performances, stunning visuals, and innovative filmmaking. With many Disney animated movies shaping a large segment of the audience’s childhoods, these live-action movies are often received with polarized critical reviews.
While its animated films are no stranger to the Oscars, only a few of these Disney live-action movies have earned recognition from the Academy Awards. From dazzling costume designs to groundbreaking visual effects, these nominated films showcase Disney’s ability to push creative boundaries in live-action storytelling. With a few live-action films in the lineup in 2025, here’s every Disney live-action movie that has been nominated for an Oscar.
1. 102 Dalmatians
Nominated For: Costume Design
The Kevin Lima-directed 102 Dalmatians (2000) was created as a sequel to the 1996 101 Dalmatians. Disney had been making live-action movies as far back as the 1950s, with its first live-action film being Treasure Island (1950). In 102 Dalmatians, Actress Glenn Close reprised her role as the iconic villain Cruella de Vil. The film’s plot follows Cruella after she’s released from prison and supposedly reformed due to therapy.
However, she quickly reverts to her old ways and devises a new plan to create a Dalmatian fur coat. She’s joined by a new sidekick, Jean-Pierre LePelt (Gérard Depardieu), a French furrier. A group of dogs, including an all-white Dalmatian named Oddball, work to stop her. Thanks to English costume designer Anthony Powell’s extravagant and imaginative costumes, 102 Dalmatians became the first Disney live-action movie to receive a nomination at the Academy Awards. It was nominated at the 73rd Academy Awards in 2001.
2. Alice in Wonderland
Nominated For: Art Direction, Costume Design, and Visual Effects
Although it took a decade later before another Disney live-action movie was nominated at the Academy Awards, it was certainly worth the wait. The Tim Burton-directed Alice in Wonderland received three nominations at the 83rd Academy Awards. Winning in two of its nominated categories (Art Direction and Costume Design), Alice in Wonderland became the first Disney live-action movie to win an Oscar. The film starred Mia Wasikowska as Alice Kingsleigh, with Johnny Deep, Helena Bonham Carter, and Anne Hathaway portraying Mad Hatter, Red Queen, and White Queen, respectively.
3. Maleficent
Nominated For: Costume Design
Angelina Jolie led the cast of Robert Stromberg’s 2014 Maleficent. It was created as a live-action retelling of Disney’s iconic 1959 animated film Sleeping Beauty. Maleficent explores the iconic villain’s backstory, portraying her as a fairy who’s betrayed by her childhood love, King Stefan (portrayed by Sharlto Copley).
After he steals her wings to gain power, Maleficent becomes vengeful and causes his newborn daughter, Aurora (Elle Fanning). However, as Aurora grows, Maleficent develops a motherly bond with her, leading to an emotional struggle between revenge and redemption. For her costumes in Maleficent, Polish costume designer Anna B. Sheppard was nominated for Best Costume Design at the 87th Academy Awards.
4. Cinderella
Nominated For: Costume Design
Directed by Kenneth Branagh, the 2015 Cinderella movie was adapted from Disney’s 1950 animated classic of the same name. Actress Lily James portrayed Ella/Cinderella, a kind young woman who, after the death of her parents, is mistreated by her stepmother (Cate Blanchett) and stepsisters. With the help of her Fairy Godmother (Helena Bonham Carter), she attends a royal ball, capturing Prince Kit’s heart (Richard Madden). Besides the numerous opulent gowns, elaborate period-inspired suits, and fantastical elements, Cinderella’s iconic blue ball gown became an instantly recognizable piece. British costume designer Sandy Powell was nominated for Best Costume Design at the 88th Academy Awards.
5. The Jungle Book
Nominated For: Visual Effects
The following year, Jon Favreau’s 2016 live-action The Jungle Book received a nomination and win for Best Visual Effects at the 89th Academy Awards. It was the first time a Disney live-action movie won an Oscar for Visual Effects. The film relied heavily on CGI, retelling the classic story of Mowgli (Neel Sethi), a human boy raised by wolves in the jungle. It also introduced several classical characters from the original animated film, including Baloo (voiced by Bill Murray), Bagheera (Ben Kingsley), and Shere Khan (Idris Elba). Others included Raksha (Lupita Nyong’o), Kaa (Scarlett Johansson), Akela (Giancarlo Esposito), and King Louie (Christopher Walken).
6. Beauty and the Beast
Nominated For: Costume Design and Production Design
The 2017 Beauty and the Beast is a Disney live-action movie adapted from the studio’s 1991 animated classic. Actress Emma Watson portrayed Belle, a young woman who’s taken prisoner by a Beast (Dan Stevens) in his enchanted castle. Besides its nomination for Best Costume Design, Bill Condon’s Beauty and the Beast became the first and currently the only Disney live-action movie ever nominated for Best Production Design. Unfortunately, Beauty and the Beast lost in both categories at the 90th Academy Awards to Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread and Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water, respectively.
7. Christopher Robin
Nominated For: Visual Effects
Marc Forster’s 2018 live-action/animated fantasy comedy-drama Christopher Robin was adapted from and a follow-up of the famous Winnie the Pooh series. The film follows an adult Christopher Robin (Ewan McGregor), who has lost his sense of joy and imagination due to the pressures of work and adulthood. Pooh and his friends, Tigger, Piglet, Eeyore, and others from the Hundred Acre Wood, re-enter his life. They help Robin reconnect with his childhood wonder and balance family and work. Christopher Robin lost its nomination to Damien Chazelle’s First Man at the 91st Academy Awards.
8. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Nominated For: Makeup and Hairstyling
The 2019 sequel Maleficent: Mistress of Evil also received an Oscar nomination. It became the first Disney live-action movie to be nominated in the Makeup and Hairstyling. However, it lost to the biographical drama Bombshell at the 92nd Academy Awards. As a sequel, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’s story follows Maleficent as she struggles with her relationship with Elle Fanning’s Aurora, who’s set to marry Prince Phillip (Harris Dickinson). The engagement sparks tensions between Maleficent and Queen Ingrith (Michelle Pfeiffer), who harbors a hidden agenda against the magical creatures of the Moors.
9. Mulan
Nominated For: Costume Design and Visual Effects
The 2020 Disney live-action movie Mulan was also given a nod by the Academy. The film was a remake of Disney’s 1998 animated film. Its story follows Mulan (Yifei Liu), a young woman who disguises herself as a man to take her ailing father’s place in the Imperial army. Unlike the animated version, this live-action adaptation removes musical numbers and the character Mushu (voiced by Eddie Murphy in the original). The 2020 Mulan aimed for a more serious, action-driven story.
10. Cruella
Nominated For: Costume Design and Makeup and Hairstyling
As of the 2025 Oscars, the 2021 Cruella is the last Disney live-action movie nominated for an Academy Award. Emma Stone led the cast, portraying the iconic Cruella de Vil. However, its plot was created as an alternative origin story for Cruella. Set in 1970s London during the punk rock movement, the film follows Estella Miller (Stone).
She’s a young, rebellious fashion designer with a penchant for mischief. After a series of events leading her to cross paths with Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson), a legendary but ruthless fashion mogul, Estella gradually transforms into the flamboyant and vengeful Cruella. Although Cruella lost its nomination for Makeup and Hairstyling to The Eyes of Tammy Faye, it won for Best Costume Design. If you enjoyed reading about these Disney live-action movies nominated for an Oscar, check out the top Disney female villains.
Follow Us