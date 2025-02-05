Like its Princesses, these Disney female villains are some of animation history’s most Iconic characters. For over eight decades, Disney has warmed the hearts of audiences with its evergreen stories. Although it has its fair share of live-action films and TV shows, Disney is famous for the success and popularity of its animated films.
As of early 2025, Disney has produced 63 animated films. While not all Disney animated films have defined villains, most have produced powerful, cunning, and unforgettable villains. From wicked queens to sinister sorceresses, Disney female villains embody ambition and darkness. Here’s a closer look at the top 10 Disney female villains.
The Evil Queen in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
The Evil Queen introduced audiences to what has become a growing list of Disney female villains. The 1937 musical fantasy film Show White and the Seven Dwarfs was Disney’s first animated film, with the Evil Queen as its main antagonist. The Evil Queen is a vain and ruthless ruler obsessed with being “the fairest of them all.”
Consumed by jealousy, she orders the Huntsman to kill Snow White. After her Magic Mirror informs her that Snow White is still alive, the Evil Queen hatches a plan, disguising herself as an old hag to give Snow White a poisoned Apple. The Evil Queen’s dark beauty, iconic Magic Mirror, and transformation into an old hag make her one of Disney’s longest-running and most memorable villains.
Lady Tremaine, Anastasia, and Drizella in Cinderella
The 1950 Cinderella was Disney’s twelfth produced animated movie. Lady Tremaine, Anastasia, and Drizella form a trio of iconic Disney female villains in the film. All three are the main antagonists who torment Cinderella. Lady Tremaine is Cinderella’s wicked stepmother. She’s portrayed as cold, manipulative, and determined to keep Cinderella in servitude while favoring her daughters. Anastasia and Drizella are Lady Tremaine’s daughters and Cinderella’s stepsisters. While both are spoiled, Anastasia is clumsy and jealous. In later sequels, she shows signs of redemption. However, Drizella remains arrogant and cruel, constantly mocking Cinderella.
Queen of Hearts in Alice In Wonderland
The following year, Disney released Alice in Wonderland (1951), introducing the Queen of Hearts as the new female villain. Alice in Wonderland had its fair share of mystical and strange creatures, but none was as evil as Wonderland’s short-tempered, loud, and tyrannical ruler. The Queen of Hearts is famous for her signature phrase, “Off with their heads!” The Queen of Hearts is portrayed as a comically exaggerated villain who demands absolute obedience. She’s quick to anger and often orders executions over minor offenses, though her subjects rarely follow through.
Maleficent in Sleeping Beauty
Maleficent is one of the most famous Disney female villains, first introduced as the main antagonist in the 1959 Sleeping Beauty. She’s the powerful dark fairy who curses Princess Aurora to die on her sixteenth birthday after being snubbed from the royal christening. Maleficent stands out from other Disney female villains with her distinctive towering horns, flowing black robe, eerie green magic, and ability to transform into a dragon. Maleficent commands an army of goblin-like minions. While many Disney female villains often lack supernatural abilities, Maleficent takes pride in her ruthless nature and embodies evil.
Cruella De Vil in 101 Dalmatians
Cruella De Vil is the main antagonist in Disney’s 1961 101 Dalmatians. She’s a wealthy, fashion-obsessed woman known for her obsession with fur coats. Cruella schemes to steal Dalmatian puppies to make a spotted fur coat, showing her cruelty and selfishness. With a skeletal frame, black-and-white hair, and dramatic personality, Cruella De Vil is one of Disney’s most iconic villains. Her reckless driving, maniacal laughter, and relentless pursuit of the puppies make her terrifying and darkly comedic.
Madam Mim in The Sword in the Stone
Although largely a commercial success, Disney’s 1963 The Sword in the Stone was one of Disney’s lowest-grossing animated films. Although a far less famous character to today’s film audiences, Madam Mim is the film’s main antagonist. Madam Mim is a mischievous, eccentric witch who delights in chaos and opposes the wise Merlin. Unlike Merlin, who uses magic for teaching and guidance, Madam Mim enjoys using her powers for trickery and destruction. Mim’s most memorable moment in The Sword in the Stone is the Wizards’ Duel, where she and Merlin transform into various animals to outwit each other. While she initially seemed stronger, Merlin defeats her by turning into a germ, exploiting her weakness to illness.
Madame Medusa in The Rescuers
The Rescuers (1977) was released in the same year as The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh as another Disney Box Office hit. In the classic Disney animated film, Madame Medusa was its main villain. She’s portrayed as a greedy, ruthless pawnshop owner who kidnaps Penny, a young orphaned girl. Madame Medusa hopes to retrieve the Devil’s Eye, a massive diamond hidden in a dangerous swamp, by using Penny to fit into a blowhole where it’s hidden. Madame Medusa is known for her wild red hair, exaggerated makeup, and fiery temper. She uses intimidation and manipulation to control those around her, including her bumbling henchman, Mr. Snoops.
Ursula in The Little Mermaid
Ursula is one of Disney’s most famous villains. She’s the main antagonist of The Little Mermaid. She’s a sea witch who tricks Ariel, the young mermaid princess, into making a dangerous deal. Ursula promises to give Ariel human legs in exchange for her voice. However, Ursula secretly plans to use the deal to take control of the ocean by overthrowing King Triton. First released in 1989, The Little Mermaid is one of Disney’s most critically and commercially successful films.
Yzma in The Emperor’s New Groove
Yzma is first introduced in The Emperor’s New Groove (2000) as its main antagonist. She’s the power-hungry sorceress and Emperor Kuzco’s former royal advisor. After being fired, Yzma plots to overthrow Kuzco and take the throne for herself. Yzma is known for her dramatic personality, eccentric fashion, and hilarious schemes. Her plan to poison Kuzco backfires, accidentally turning him into a llama. She embarks on a chaotic journey to regain control alongside her dimwitted but lovable assistant, Kronk.
Mother Gothel in Tangled
One of Disney’s most recent female villains is Mother Gothel, introduced in the 2010 Tangled movie. Mother Gothel is a vain and manipulative woman who kidnaps Rapunzel as a baby to use the magical healing powers of her hair to stay strong forever. Posing as Rapunzel’s mother, Mother Gothel keeps Rapunzel locked and isolated in a tower for eighteen years. To keep Rapunzel in place, Mother Gothel uses guilt and psychological manipulation to control her. With an estimated production budget of over $250 million, Tangled is one of the most expensive animated movies ever made. If you enjoyed reading about these Disney female villains, check out Disney’s all-time Princess movies.
