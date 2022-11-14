Alice in Wonderland film series

Alice in Wonderland has been a beloved name since the first book that detailed the adventures of young Alice in the mysterious Wonderland, her experiences that led to such adventures, and beyond. Since the first book by Lewis Carroll, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, was released in 1865, countless other retellings and other variations of the classic Alice in Wonderland story have been twisted for vast audiences. Of the vast retellings and releases of the classic Alice in Wonderland story that have all been popular in their way, the Disney live-action Alice in Wonderland movies have been the most outstanding and fan-favorite since they released them. One of the reasons for the success of the live-action films may have been the inclusion of Johnny Depp at the peak of his character acting career. Below, we’ve detailed the Alice in Wonderland films from Disney that featured Johnny Depp in a significant yet supporting role and other histories about the infamous book and its other renditions.
Alice in Wonderland Origins
As stated above, Alice in Wonderland’s insane adventures was first detailed in Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. Still, since that book was released in 1865 and technology only rapidly increased following the founding of the largest movie studios in the United States and the world, it’s only made sense for the endless adaptations of Alice in Wonderland. While technologies have made the two most recent Disney live-action adaptations of Alice in Wonderland highly appealing, looking back at the original 1933 Alice in Wonderland was terrifying. However terrifying any adaptation of Alice in Wonderland may have been due to poor technology, the characters of Wonderland have become beyond popular in the various corners of media, even in video games.
Alice in Wonderland Film
Alice in Wonderland, the first Alice in Wonderland live-action film from Disney in recent decades, was undoubtedly the most appealing Alice in Wonderland adaptation, especially as it was a full-length movie, and the second Disney Alice in Wonderland film, Alice Through the Looking Glass, didn’t disappoint in that aspect either. The first Disney live-action Alice in Wonderland film featured the book’s main events, with Alice learning of the strange world she had fallen into, all the way to her final confrontation with the Queen of Hearts, or The Red Queen. The Alice in Wonderland film series may not have been the first. Still, nothing has compared to the live-action version outside of the evident influence the 1951 animated Alice in Wonderland feature had. While the Queen of Hearts appeared again in the sequel, Alice Through the Looking Glass, the movie also featured an older, wiser Alice, less unaware of the happenings that Wonderland can confuse a visit with.
Alice Through the Looking Glass Film
Following the trend of the first Disney film, which was based heavily on the original book, Disney released a sequel years later that was based more on the events of Lewis Carroll’s Through the Looking Glass, the continued adventures of Alice in Wonderland. The Disney film, officially titled Alice Thorugh the Looking Glass, was released six years after the first Disney adaptation, almost as if nobody needed the Johnny Depp-reprised sequel. Alice Through the Looking Glass follows the story of Alice, three years older and now a traveler on the ocean like her father, as she returns to Wonderland upon seeing Absolem the Butterfly and ventures deep into Wonderland to discover the Mad Hatter on his deathbed, at the loss of his family to the Jabberwocky.
Upon meeting the White Queen and her old friends from her first adventure in Wonderland, Alice learned of Time and the Chronosphere, an object in which to control time in Wonderland. Although warned by Time itself not to attempt to travel to the past, Alice steals the device and alters time to save the Mad Hatter’s family and him in turn. In her new adventure through time in the Alice in Wonderland film series sequel, Alice Through the Looking Glass, she eventually witnessed the to-be coronation of the Red Queen until she had a tantrum, partly due to the Mad Hatter. From her tantrum, the queen’s position was given to her well-intentioned sister, The White Queen, and thus the rampage of the Red Queen began in Wonderland.
From such events, Alice explored Wonderland’s past until a confrontation with Time ensued, and Alice returned to the real world to suddenly wake up in the hospital with “female hysteria,” a costly tagline unnecessarily added to women during times of personal crisis, in older days. Overall, Alice returned to Wonderland, with the help of her mother, and learned that the Jabberwocky hadn’t killed the Mad Hatter’s family but instead had captured them. In the end, Alice Through the Looking Glass, the sequel to the Disney live-action Alice in Wonderland film series, concluded with the Madd Hatter with his family, time no longer destroyed, and the Red Queen taken care of yet again.