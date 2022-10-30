Who are the Cast of Tim Burton’s “Alice in Wonderland”?

Every now and then, with improvement in filming technology, Hollywood does remakes of classic animations and films. So, when development began for the remake of Alice in Wonderland, fans of Lewis Carroll’s works were eager to see how it would turn out.
When Tim Burton was hired to direct the 2010 Alice in Wonderland, he chose to settle with the best actors that could give life to each character. As a live-action adaptation and re-imagining of a notable work like this, all hands needed to be on deck.
Generally, reviews were mixed, but most agreed the performances, visual style, and costumes were top-notch. With a budget of $150–200 million, Tim Burton was able to deliver a film that went on to gross $1.025 billion at the box office.
Here is the film’s iconic cast.
Alice Kingsleigh (Mia Wasikowska)
Mia Wasikowska plays the movie’s protagonist Alice Kingsleigh. 19-year-old Alice follows a rabbit down a rabbit hole and appears in the magical world of Underland. She’s surprised that the rabbit and the other creatures she meets recognize her. In time she discovers it’s her destiny to help remove the Red Queen and put her good sister, the White Queen, on the throne.
Mad Hatter (Johnny Depp)
Hate or love him; Johnny Depp is one of Hollywood’s most talented actors. The Mad Hatter is one character that needs help to grasp. The first impression puts him as a lunatic or one with psychological problems. But a closer look at the character shows he’s the angry mayor of Wonderland and the leader of a resistance against the evil Red Queen.
He saved Alice from being captured by the Red Queen’s knights and worked with her to put the White Queen back in power. With experience from playing similar roles, Depp’s delivery of the character received critical acclaim.
Iracebeth of Crims, the Red Queen (Helena Bonham Carter)
You wouldn’t be wrong if you called her the mad Red Queen. Iracebeth has got anger issues and is known to hate animals. She prefers treating them cruelly as servants or using them as furniture (cue in the pig). She is Mirana’s (White Queen) sister but has made life unbearable for her subjects with her Jabberwocky.
Alice’s presence in Underland threatens Iracebeth. She chooses to kill her, but Alice is rescued. When Alice successfully defeats her Jabberwocky with the vorpal sword, Iracebeth is banished by the White Queen and sent into exile.
It’s safe to say Helena Bonham Carter is the female version of Johnny Depp’s incredible acting skills. She perfectly portrays the grumpy, easily-angered character of the Red Queen.
Mirana of Marmoreal, the White Queen (Anne Hathaway)
The Red Queen considers Mirana, her sister, her nemesis. Mirana of Marmoreal is the White Queen and rightful ruler. The Mad Hatter’s rebellion is to install Mirana as ruler of the kingdom. When Alice and the Mad Hatter and their friends successfully defeat the Red Queen, Mirana grants Alice one wish through the vial of the Jabberwocky’s blood.
Like her sister, the Red Queen, Mirana also behaves in a psychotic manner. However, understanding what evil has turned her sister into, she’s careful to always stay on the good side. The calm-natured Anne Hathaway plays the character of Mirana of Marmoreal, the White Queen.
Tweedledee and Tweedledum (Matt Lucas)
With the help of live-action and CGI technology, Matt Lucas’ face was projected onto the bodies of both characters. Tweedledee and Tweedledum are part of the resistance and Mad Hatter’s lieutenants. The twins are popularly referred to as “fat boys” by the Red Queen.
Nivens McTwisp, the White Rabbit (Michael Sheen)
The White Bunny is the clock-watching character in the movie that always seems to be in a hurry. He lured Alice back into Underland. He’s the Mad Hatter’s vizier and chief officer. Michael Sheen delivered the voice for the White Rabbit, whose formal name is Nivens McTwisp.
Cheshire (Stephen Fry)
Cheshire is the cat with the weirdest of smiles. He’s known as the general of the resistance and a bodyguard of the Mad Hatter. However, Cheshire is also a shapeshifter, as we see him use the ability to rescue the Mad Hatter from the Red Queen’s dungeon.
Absolem, the Caterpillar (Alan Rickman)
Alan Rickman plays the character of Absolem, who starts as a caterpillar and tells Alice it’s her destiny to defeat the Red Queen. Absolem would later transform into a pupa. At the end of the movie, Alice identifies him as the blue butterfly that lands on her shoulder.
The Jabberwocky (Christopher Lee)
Christopher Lee plays one of the movie’s antagonists, the Jabberwocky. The character is a dragon, a pet, and an assassin of the Red Queen. The late actor delivers a superb voice-over for the character. Alice defeats the Jabberwocky with the vorpal swords on the Red Queen’s chessboard-designed battlefield.