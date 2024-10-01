Production Commences for ‘Peaky Blinders’ Movie

Tommy Shelby is officially back! Cillian Murphy is set to reprise his iconic role as the leader of the eponymous Birmingham gangster family in the highly anticipated Peaky Blinders movie, which has officially commenced production in the UK. While the explicit details of the plot are under wraps, fans have been graced with a tiny sneak peek!
Netflix released a first look at Murphy in his iconic role as Thomas Shelby on September 30, 2024. The movie, made in association with BBC Film, will be a continuation of the award-winning, six-season series Peaky Blinders, which ended in April 2022. While the film’s plot remains hush-hush, the show’s creator, Steven Knight, revealed to Netflix that the movie will be an explosive chapter that holds no bars and dives face-first into the raging Peaky Blinders warfare. Knight had previously disclosed in an exclusive interview with Deadline that the story is set during World War II. Cillian Murphy was excited to reunite with director Tom Harper and Knight as he expressed his emotions on reprising his iconic role for the film version in the following words:
“It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me.”
The film’s cast includes Murphy (Oppenheimer), Rebecca Ferguson (Dune), Barry Keoghan (Saltburn), and Tim Roth (Pulp Fiction). The Peaky Blinders film is written by Knight and directed by Harper, who also directed episodes of Peaky Blinders Season 1 in 2013. Knight is also a producer alongside Patrick Holland, Guy Heeley, and Murphy. The film’s executive producers are Harper, David Kosse, Jamie Glazebrook, Caryn Mandabach, and Andrew Warren. The Peaky Blinders movie was greenlit by Netflix back in June 2024, as exclusively reported by Deadline.
Cillian Murphy Showcases Versatility in ‘Small Things Like These’
Cillian Murphy is all set to star in the historical drama Small Things Like These, which is set to release in the US on November 8, 2024. The film based on Claire Keegan’s best-selling novel of the same name opened at the Berlin Film Festival back in February.
The film’s plot revolves around a devoted father, Bill Furlong, played by Murphy, who discovers disturbing secrets and shocking truths kept by the local convent while working as a coal merchant to support his family. This causes him to confront his past and the conniving truths in the small Irish Town controlled by the Catholic Church. The story is set in the days leading up to Christmas 1985.
Small Things Like These is directed by Tim Mielants (Peaky Blinders) and adapted by Enda Walsh. The cast includes Murphy, Eileen Walsh, Emily Watson, Michelle Fairley, and Zara Devlin. The film is financed by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s Artists Equity. Producers include Murphy and his partner at Big Things Films, Alan Moloney, Damon, Drew Vinton, and Catherine Magee.
The Peaky Blinders movie release date is yet to be announced. In the meantime, you can stream all seasons of the Peaky Blinders series on Netflix.
