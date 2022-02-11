Currie Graham has been acting professionally since the early 1990s. Like many actors, his career got off to a bit of a slow start, but Currie has always been the kind of person who doesn’t let anything hold him back. Over the course of his career, he has worked hard to make a name for himself. Along the way, he has earned the respect of people all over the world both in and out of the entertainment industry. Although he has already accomplished a lot, he still has a lot left to offer and 2022 has gotten off to a great start for him. Currie has a role in the new Amazon Prime series Reacher and viewers are really loving his work. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Currie Graham.
1. He’s From Canada
Currie was born and raised in Canada. However, there isn’t much information on his upbringing. Although Canada has some great acting opportunities, Currie ultimately made the decision to relocate to the United States so that he could have easier access to Hollywood. He currently lives in the Los Angeles area.
2. He Likes Spending Time In Nature
With all of the time Currie has spent in the entertainment industry, there are lots of people who might assume that he is accustomed to living a life full of glitz and glamour. While there’s no doubt he’s been on his fair share of red carpets, Currie is still someone who can appreciate the little things. When he isn’t busy with work, you can often find him spending time outdoors and enjoying the beauty of nature.
3. He’s a Formally Trained Actor
Currie underwent acting training at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City. However, after graduating, he still wasn’t sure if he had a future as a professional actor. He told Horror DNA, “I had already completed a three year acting program at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, yet I still wasn’t sure that I “fit” into this business. I felt a little lost with the material I was reading and the jobs I was doing. ”
4. He Has More Than 120 Acting Credits
To say that Currie’s acting resume is impressive would be an understatement. According to his page on IMDB, he currently has 122 acting credits which include movies and TV roles. Keep in mind, however, that this list doesn’t include the theater productions he’s been part of over the years.
5. He Loves Connecting With Fans On Social Media
One of the coolest things about social media is that it gives people the chance to connect with their favorite celebrities. Currie is an avid Twitter user and he loves being able to engage with his fans. It’s very common to see him responding to questions and comments from fans as well as retweeting their tweets.
6. He Likes Scary Movies
Currie has been in several scary movies during his career, but he also enjoys them as a viewer. When talking about his favorite scary movies, Currie told Rama’s Screen, “The Exorcist’ for me was one of my all-time favorite, I loved ‘The Amityville Horror’. Because the idea that it’s based on reality. Any kind of creepy weird horror film that has some kind of base in reality, I always find terrifying. I loved vampire movies.”
7. He’s A Lebron James Fan
Lebron James is easily one of the most well-known basketball players in the entire world. While some people weren’t excited about him joining the Los Angeles Lakers, Currie Graham was glad to have the superstar athlete on the team. He enjoys attending games whenever he gets the chance.
8. He Contracted COVID-19
The COVID-19 virus has impacted countless people all over the world, and Currie Graham is one of them. In a tweet, he wrote, “I’m vaccinated. I got Covid. I was incredibly sick. I’m getting better and I’m grateful for my Dr. @CedarsSinai. I’m sure had I not been vaccinated my run in with Covid could have had a much different outcome. Trust me, you don’t want this sh*t. #GetVaccinatedNow”.
9. He’s A Family Man
Overall, Currie has been pretty low-key when it comes to his personal life. However, we do know that he is a family-oriented person. Currie is married although we weren’t able to find any information on his wife. We do know that they share one child together.
10. He Participated in Blackout Tuesday
Over the years, Currie has used his platform as a way to stand up for the things he believes in. He has been very vocal about things including racism and politics. In the summer of 2020, he participated in an online protest called Blackout Tuesday which was designed so people could show their solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.