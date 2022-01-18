10 Things You Didn’t Know about Samora Smallwood

There is nothing that says anyone has to be one thing. There was a time, a long time ago, when you would ask someone what they did for a living and they had one answer for you. They were a teacher. They were an actor. They were a writer. They were whatever, but they were not sharing that they were a little of everything. That’s changed, and no one knows it quite as well as Samora Smallwood. She is the definition of a woman doing it all, and she is proud to do it. Who is she? Let’s find out.
1. She’s an Actress
The first thing on her impressive resume is her acting career. She’s been in the business for some time, and she’s had roles in some of the most prolific and exciting shows around. For example, she’s been in something called Star Trek, which is only one of the biggest shows in the world. In case you needed that reminder because you’ve been living under a rock for the past 40 years or so.
2. She’s a Writer
In addition to her long list of acting jobs, Smallwood is also a writer. She is working on projects that have a deep meaning for her, and she likes to take out her creative mind using a pen and paper. Well, she likely uses a computer because it’s so much faster, but you get the point. She’s a writer in addition to being an actress, and it’s something that has always been her forte.
3. She is a Founder
Just when you thought she might not have the free time to do anything else, she is a woman who also founded a company. She’s the founder of The Actors Work Studio. The company is based in Toronto. The purpose is to make sure that she can help actors work on their craft and career, and she wants to ensure everyone has a chance to do what they need to do to make their career successful.
4. She’s a Storyteller
There’s a chance we didn’t need to point that out, but many people forget that being an actor and a writer is a form of storytelling. It is literally how you tell a story. Smallwood is a woman who isn’t interested in retelling the same stories, however. She’s into telling new stories. Stories that have not been heard before. She wants to bring stories to the world that no one has thought of, and she’s doing it.
5. She’s All About Diversity
She’s a woman who advocates for things important to her. She is someone who wants to be able to focus on things that are important not only to her, though, but also for the rest of the world. Diversity is something that is important to her, and it’s what she works on each day.
6. She’s Multi-Lingual
In addition to being a woman who is fluent in English as her first language, she is also a woman who is fluent in both French and a language called Spanglish. She’s proud of her ability to speak more than one language, as she should be. It’s not easy to learn more than one language, and she’s learned three. She should be proud of that.
7. She Loves Working Out
There are only two types of people in the world. There are the people who hate to work out and either do not participate or they do it despite their hatred of it, and then there are those who love to work out and look forward to it. She is the latter. She loves a good workout, and it makes her happy. But, of course, it literally makes you happy. Working out is an instant mood booster because of all the feel-good hormones it releases into your body.
8. She’s a Reader
There are two additional types of people in the world. There are those who don’t read and don’t enjoy reading (we don’t relate), and there are the people who love to read and are avid readers (the best people). She’s one of the best people thanks to her love of reading. Whether it’s a book that will help you grow and evolve or one that transports you into a new world for a few hours, reading is something that is always a good idea.
9. She’s a Singer
At this point, is telling you she’s a talented singer who enjoys singing something that will surprise you, or will you just nod and think, “of course, she is,” because she’s good at everything else, too? Yes, we are with you. She is a talented singer who has used her impressive vocals in roles in the past. Is there anything she is not good at doing?
10. She Has a Dream Costar
If you ask 100 actors and actresses who they dream of working with one day, how many of those talented people would say Denzel Washington? We imagine many of them. There are a handful of actors in the world who have done what he has done, and he is one of the best. She has a dream of one day working in a Denzel project – and we can’t wait to see her make that happen.