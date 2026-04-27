‘Cobra Kai’ Cast Net Worth Rankings Show Who Really Profited From the 8.4 IMDb-Rated Revival Hit

When Cobra Kai turned a nostalgic sequel idea into one of the most satisfying TV revivals of the streaming era, it didn’t just bring back old rivalries — it created real financial momentum for its cast. For some actors, the show became a late-career earnings revival, adding strong new salaries and renewed mainstream visibility to names fans already knew from the Karate Kid films. For younger performers, it became a major launchpad, giving them franchise recognition, convention value, and a stronger career profile than a typical teen drama could ever provide.
The net worth ranges below are based on widely reported public internet estimates and analysis, so they should be treated as informed approximations rather than exact figures.
That is what makes this ranking interesting. It is not only about who had the most screen time or who fans talked about the most online. It is about who appears to have built the strongest total financial position around the series — whether through legacy movie fame, long-running TV salary, or the kind of revival-era visibility that turns a supporting actor into a much more valuable star. Here are the 10 cast members who appear to have profited the most, ranked from 10 to 1.
10. Jacob Bertrand
Jacob Bertrand starts the ranking because Hawk became one of the most recognizable younger characters in the series, but his total public net worth still looks like that of an actor in the early build phase rather than someone with decades of compounded earnings. That is normal for a younger performer whose biggest mainstream visibility arrived through one long-running streaming hit.
What strengthens his position is that Hawk was never just background dojo filler. The character had one of the clearest transformation arcs in the whole show, and those kinds of roles tend to create stronger audience memory, better convention appeal, and healthier post-show casting value. His current estimate may still look modest next to the veterans, but the role clearly raised his long-term earning power.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Jacob Bertrand
|$1M – $2M
|
|Hawk’s strong arc gave Bertrand more franchise value than a typical teen ensemble role would create.
9. Mary Mouser
Mary Mouser ranks a little higher because Samantha LaRusso remained central across the full run, which matters financially. Long-term core cast members benefit from steady salary growth, stronger recognition, and the kind of repeat visibility that turns a franchise role into a genuine piece of career infrastructure.
Her public estimate still sits in the low single-digit range, but that number does not fully capture how useful the role has been. Samantha is tied directly to one of the show’s original legacy families, and that keeps Mouser tightly connected to the emotional spine of the series. In practical terms, that kind of continuing relevance often matters more than one breakout season.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Mary Mouser
|$1.5M – $3M
|
|Sam’s continuing importance across all six seasons gives Mouser stronger long-run value than many younger co-stars.
8. Tanner Buchanan
Tanner Buchanan sits above Mouser because Robby Keene was one of the show’s most commercially useful younger roles: major emotional weight, family-drama importance, and constant proximity to Johnny Lawrence’s story. That kind of role tends to produce more visible fan investment and stronger general-industry value than a less central teen part.
His public estimate generally remains in the low single-digit millions, but the role clearly changed his commercial standing. Robby was not just another student in the dojo rotation. He was part of the show’s central inheritance drama, which gave Buchanan one of the stronger long-term trajectories among the younger ensemble.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Tanner Buchanan
|$1.5M – $3M
|
|Robby’s importance to the Johnny-Daniel generational conflict makes Buchanan one of the younger cast’s strongest long-term financial bets.
7. Peyton List
Peyton List ranks high among the younger cast because she entered Cobra Kai with a stronger preexisting fame base than several of her co-stars. Tory Nichols then gave her a major franchise role with far more intensity and narrative importance than a lot of viewers initially expected. That combination — pre-show visibility plus a high-value role — usually results in a stronger total public estimate.
She also benefits from having one of the show’s most recognizable younger-character identities. Tory is not just part of the ensemble; she is part of the series’ core conflict structure. That kind of role has real commercial value because audiences remember it clearly, and the industry does too.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Peyton List
|$3M – $5M
|
|Entered the series with a stronger celebrity base and then gained one of the franchise’s most memorable younger roles.
6. Xolo Maridueña
Xolo Maridueña ranks in the upper-middle tier because Miguel Diaz was one of the revival’s most crucial success factors. Miguel is where old-school nostalgia and new-generation audience investment first really connect, which makes Maridueña one of the most important younger actors in the entire franchise.
His public estimate is strengthened not only by years of Cobra Kai salary but by the role’s symbolic importance. Miguel felt like proof that the show could work. That matters because “face of the next generation” status often creates better post-show opportunities than ensemble placement alone. Even if veterans outrank him in total accumulated wealth, Maridueña is one of the clearest direct winners of the revival.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Xolo Maridueña
|$2.5M – $5M
|
|Miguel’s role as the revival’s emotional ignition point makes Maridueña one of the franchise’s strongest younger financial success stories.
5. Courtney Henggeler
Courtney Henggeler ranks above several younger breakout stars because Amanda LaRusso became one of the show’s most stabilizing and memorable non-karate presences. More importantly, Henggeler’s public estimate reflects a longer working career than the younger cast, which usually gives veteran ensemble players a stronger total net worth position.
Amanda’s value should not be underestimated in financial terms. In a show full of chaos, nostalgia, and endless dojo drama, she was often the grounded comic and emotional reality check. That kind of role can become indispensable to the audience, and indispensable roles often have more value than viewers realize when they only think in terms of fight scenes or tournament wins.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Courtney Henggeler
|$3M – $6M
|
|Amanda’s importance plus Henggeler’s longer career base gives her a stronger estimate than many viewers might expect.
4. Martin Kove
Martin Kove ranks in the top four because John Kreese is not just a character in the revival — he is part of the original franchise mythology. That matters financially because legacy villains often carry enormous symbolic value. Kove benefits from both revival-era relevance and the long tail of decades of Karate Kid recognition.
His public estimate is therefore not only about current streaming work. It reflects a longer acting career combined with the commercial power of being one of the franchise’s signature antagonists. In a nostalgia-driven revival, that kind of legacy can be extremely valuable, especially when the actor remains heavily involved across multiple seasons.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Martin Kove
|$4M – $7M
|
|Kreese’s deep legacy status boosts Kove beyond normal supporting-cast economics in a revival-driven franchise.
3. William Zabka
William Zabka ranks this high because Johnny Lawrence is arguably the revival’s single most important creative and commercial gamble — and it paid off. The entire series works because Johnny is allowed to become something deeper, funnier, sadder, and more watchable than a simple nostalgia callback. That kind of lead role carries obvious salary value, but it also creates brand value that extends beyond the series itself.
Zabka’s public estimate is driven by a blend of original-franchise recognition and the far more meaningful financial upside of being reinvented as the co-lead of a long-running streaming hit. That is one of the most lucrative things a revival can do for an actor: not just bring them back, but make them newly essential.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|William Zabka
|$5M – $8M
|
|Johnny’s reinvention made Zabka one of the clearest “revival changed my financial trajectory” success stories in the cast.
2. Ralph Macchio
Ralph Macchio ranks second because Daniel LaRusso remained the most recognizable legacy face tied to the revival and because Macchio entered the series with one of the strongest preexisting financial foundations in the ensemble. He benefits from original-film fame, co-lead status on the show, and the commercial usefulness of being forever associated with one of the most durable martial-arts franchises in pop culture.
That combination is hard to beat. Unlike some younger cast members who still need years to compound their gains, Macchio already had legacy value before Cobra Kai ever premiered. The show simply added a major new chapter to that value and helped turn Daniel from an ’80s icon into a current-streaming asset again.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Ralph Macchio
|$6M – $10M
|
|Macchio’s wealth reflects both original-franchise recognition and the huge value of returning as the revival’s co-anchor.
1. Thomas Ian Griffith
Thomas Ian Griffith is the estimate-driven surprise at No. 1 because, in pure fandom logic, many viewers would expect Macchio or Zabka to top the list. But public net worth roundups do not always align with narrative centrality. Some internet estimate sources place Griffith’s total reported wealth unusually high, which is enough to move him to the top in a ranking built on those public numbers.
That is exactly why net worth articles need context. Terry Silver is one of the revival’s most effective late-run additions, but his No. 1 finish here is not really about having the most screen time or the most obvious franchise centrality. It is about how public estimate sites sometimes weigh broader acting careers and older financial data in ways that create rankings fans would not necessarily predict. In an estimate-based list, that is enough to put Griffith first.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Thomas Ian Griffith
|$10M – $14M
|
|A very estimate-driven No. 1 placement — surprising from a strict franchise-centrality standpoint, but one that appears in public internet wealth roundups.
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