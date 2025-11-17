People Call Out Keanu Reeves And 30 Others For Having Zero Chemistry With Their Co-Stars On Screen

Filming a movie—any movie!—is a huge endeavor. You’ve got dozens, hundreds, maybe even thousands of people who need to work in sync to get the best result possible. But if your main actors can’t seem to play off each other well, then there’s a serious problem.
Prompted by redditor u/trpclshrk, the r/movies online community shared their personal thoughts about well-known actors who seem to have little-to-no chemistry with some of their co-stars, even if otherwise they’re at the top of their game. You’ll find their opinions as you scroll down.
We reached out to the author behind the interesting discussion, redditor u/trpclshrk, and they were kind enough to answer our questions. Meanwhile, Bored Panda also got in touch with Mike Sington, an entertainment, pop culture, and lifestyle expert based in Hollywood. He shared his tips on increasing chemistry between stars and what actors can do if they have to work alongside difficult colleagues. You’ll find both of our interviews as you read on.
Image credits: trpclshrk
#1
Tom Cruise was the first person I thought off.
I like his performance, but I am very aware that he is an actor, he just doesn’t seem genuine. And his intensity comes into play. I am very conscious that he is pretending to be what he thinks a good dad would be like in ‘War of the Worlds’. In Cocktail, Edge of Tomorrow etc, I don’t buy his relationships. I think this may be a reason, why there was no relationship between him and Demi Moore in ‘A Few Good Men’, I just don’t think he can pull it off. Tbf, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes always looked a bit ‘captive’ in their relationships with him.
Image source: BookerTea3, Sony Pictures
#2
You mean like Kristen Stewart always having a look on her face like everyone else smells like s**t and she can’t wait to be somewhere else?
Image source: RebelDuke666, Lionsgate
#3
The Rock. Extremely charismatic guy but zero romantic/sexual chemistry with any leading women. He does have good platonic chemistry with other co-stars though.
Image source: itsjennybeckman, Disney
#4
Natalie Portman for me. I like her. She’s a good actress. But if you don’t have chemistry with Thor (among others in her filmography), then I dunno. She just seems like she doesn’t really want to be around any of her male co-stars?
Image source: preferstheaisleseat, Disney
#5
Jada Pinkett always has just seemed fake, to me, and it seems to translate onscreen to her costars.
Image source: ELeerglob, Warner Bros
#6
Jennifer Lopez maybe? Emma Watson
Image source: Visible_Writing7386, Amazon Studios
#7
Daniel Radcliffe and any of the girls in the Harry Potter movies. Some of jlaw and peetas movies.
Image source: No-Victory-94, Warner Bros
#8
Keanu Reeves has zero chemistry with romantic co-stars. I said it.
Image source: chibbledibs, Warner Bros
#9
J Lo…ugh.
Image source: vbcbandr, Universal Pictures
#10
Maggie Gyllenhaal, specifically in The Dark Knight.
Image source: sarmadness, Warner Bros
#11
Gal Gadot incredibly wooden whoever she is acting with.
Image source: No_Adagio_980, Warner Bros
#12
Gal Gadot, Megan Fox, Emma Watson, Cara Delevigne…
Charisma black holes, no matter who they are acting with, they are just… there, existing
#13
Katherine Heigl.
Image source: LucyRiversinker, Sony Pictures
#14
If we are talking about romantic chemistry, than Anne Hathaway. Don’t kill me please! She is very good actress with incredible charisma, but to me, she never seems to have a spark with her romatic on-screen partners. Her cast as Catwoman was the weirdest one, as Selina is a character who is supposed to have chemistry with anything bar noble gas.
Image source: MoonlightHarpy, Warner Bros
#15
Jerry Seinfeld
Image source: darkandtwistysissy, Sony Pictures
#16
Mark Wahlberg
Image source: Double0six, Universal Pictures
#17
Nicolas Cage. He is beyond this world, only he exist in his reality, which is a good reality, and entertaining to watch.
Image source: VonDinky, Disney
#18
William Shatner. He was in love with himself. Everyone else was lucky to breathe the same air. 🤣
Image source: 327thCloneTrooper, Paramount Television
#19
Beyoncé whenever she tries to act
Maybe she had decent chemistry with Jennifer Hudson and Anika Noni Rose as well as Adrian Brody in Cadillac Records? That’s about it…
Image source: mranimal2, Paramount Pictures
#20
Chris Pratt. He seems dead inside to me since Guardians 2. He also has super limited range and if it’s not comically over the top sillyness, it just feels wooden.
#21
This might be a weird take, but for me personally it’s Joaquin Phoenix.
I think he’s a phenomenal actor, and he basically elevates anything he’s in, but there’s something about him where I see ‘actor-man’ in all his roles. I’m not even sure how to articulate what I’m trying to say. It’s like he takes his role so seriously that he doesn’t consider the person he’s acting across. He’s so focused on his performance that he doesn’t play very well against someone. That’s just my opinion though.
Image source: Buhos_En_Pantelones, 20th Century Studio
#22
Denise Richards, specifically The World Is Not Enough and Starship Troopers.
Image source: throway_nonjw, MGM Studios
#23
Cate Blanchett sometimes. It makes sense when she’s cast for a more powerful, aloof or icy role (she’s wonderful in all).
But something like her role in Benjamin Button, her and Brad Pitt had no chemistry.
Image source: TacoBellWerewolf, Warner Bros
#24
best chemistry..maybe Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner? And for worst my nomination goes to Jonah Hill and whoever his costar was in ‘you people’
Image source: ihearthogsbreath, Netflix
#25
Daniel Craig – 2 x 4 pieces of wood have more emotional connection to people than he shows.
Image source: Greaser_Dude, Universal Pictures
#26
Leonardo DiCaprio. Somehow I feel like he thinks he is “above”…idk
Image source: BewitchedLoser, 20th Century Studios
#27
Arnold. I love him, but I’ve never believed him in any of his romantic scenes. His “chemistry” with Sharon Stone in Total Recall is particularly memorable for it’s hollowness.
Image source: Linsel, Sony Pictures
#28
So if by chemistry you mean you can sense
A connection with the other characters
I’ll nominate Jason Bateman. He has great rapport with his costars, but he comes off like life insurance salesman in everything he is in.
Image source: Whiskey_Vinyl, Netflix
#29
Robert Pattinson. I don’t know why he is so famous.
Image source: Hot_Rich_3729, Lionsgate
#30
Other than Heat, I’ve never felt Deniro had good chemistry with an actress.
Image source: GoodOlSpence, Universal Pictures
