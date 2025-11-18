20 Shark Tank Investments That Continue To Thrive After Cameras Stopped Rolling

Ever watched Shark Tank and thought, “If only I had a spare million lying around, I’d totally invest in that!” Well, while we might not all have deep pockets like the Sharks, it’s still fun to dream, right? And who knows, maybe one of these ingenious products will inspire your own entrepreneurial journey to riches!
Get ready to be amazed by the ingenuity, creativity, and sheer business savvy of these 20 Shark Tank success stories. From humble beginnings to multi-million dollar empires, these products prove that with the right idea and a little bit of shark-infused magic, anything is possible.
#1 Fuel Your Brain And Your Body With These Mosh Keto Protein Bars – They’re The Perfect Snack For Busy Bees Who Want To Stay Sharp And Satisfied
Review: “I have never had a healthy protein bar that I liked. These are different. I love them. I have ordered four times already. Make a great healthy breakfast with coffee or for a snack. Plan on taking on a plane when I travel next for a healthy option. Highly recommend” – Lynnie
#2 Even If You’re All Thumbs, This Woobles Crochet Kit Will Have You Crocheting Like A Grandma In No Time
Review: “I saw this on shark tank and had to try it. I have always wanted to crochet, but did not know where to begin. I am not a very creative person, so I was skeptical but hopeful. I completed pierre in a week and have now crocheted dozens of products, even some Christmas gifts for my friends and family!! I highly recommend this kit” – Emma R
#3 This Acupressure Mat And Pillow Set Will Have You Saying “Namaste” To Pain Relief And “Goodbye” To Muscle Tension
Review: “This has become one of my favorite products. It is extremely uncomfortable for the first few minutes, but then it creates a deep sense of relaxation both physically and mentally . I honestly don’t think I could live without one at this point. The quality of this particular brand is excellent and has been holding up great with daily use.” – Diann
#4 Migraines? Tension Headaches? This Icebeanie Is The Coolest Solution The Sharks Have Seen
Review: “Traditionally I buy the cheapest options on Amazon but after watching the shark tank I figured I’d just try the real thing. The quality is remarkable and I didn’t have a need but man this is amazing after a hard workout and sauna session. I’d highly recommend for anyone that works out hard enough to be sweating even after a cold shower.” – Tanner C.
#5 Forget Awkward Folk Remedies, This Hiccaway Straw Is The Shark Tank-Approved Way To Stop Hiccups In Their Tracks
Review: “Saw this on Shark Tank and had to try it. I get migraines, and hiccups can be torture if I get them when I have one, so this is a godsend. So far both my daughter and I have had a chance to try it and it’s 2 for 2 so far. Incredible! Everyone should have one of these!” – tarasdsu
#6 The Flaus Electric Flosser Is So Good, Even The Sharks Couldn’t Resist Sinking Their Teeth Into It!
Review: “I wasn’t sure what to expect with this vibrating tooth flosser, but I’m honestly loving it! It’s super easy to use, and it reaches spots that regular floss just can’t get to. My mouth feels so much cleaner, and my gums are definitely happier. Plus, it’s got this sleek design that’s actually fun to use every day. If you’re thinking about stepping up your dental game, this flosser is totally worth it!” – Ella
#7 Forget Selfie Sticks And Clumsy Tripods, The Tenikle Pro Is Here To Grip It And Rip It
Review: “This is everything you’re looking for in a tripod and then some, it sticks and stands! I can use it pretty much anywhere and in any position, performs in hot and cold weather. After I saw the high quality in the shark tank pitch I knew I had to get one for myself!” – Allyson
#8 If You’re Tired Of Constantly Pushing Your Glasses Up Your Nose, Nerdwax Will Be Your New BFF
Review: “I was skeptical about Sloppy Nerd Wax at first, but I’m thrilled I gave it a try. It does exactly what it promises – keeps my glasses in place without altering their appearance or fit. Unlike other solutions that require sticking something onto the nose pieces, Sloppy Nerd Wax provides a subtle and effective grip that lasts all day. It’s truly the best alternative out there for anyone tired of constantly adjusting their glasses.” – W. Gunter
#9 The Sharks Smelled Success, And So Will You, With These Odor-Eliminating Dude Bombs
Review: “Very happy with this product. I typically go to the bathroom twice during the night, but the toilet I use is pretty loud when you flush it. The risk of making the wife mad because of that is too great so I just flush in the morning. Man that smells bad! Dropping one of these in the bowl before bed completely eliminates the offensive odor. Life is good!” – Tim P Wolfe
#10 This Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool Will Have You Saying “Bite Me” To Those Pesky Mosquitoes
Review: “I saw this on shark tank and let me tell you that it was one of the best purchases I have gotten. When going on trips especially hiking and being bit by bugs this helps to suck out the stinger and anything that would cause you irritation. Can you imagine something so simple helps with your outdoor needs when it comes to bug bites. Great price for sure!” – John Lee
#11 Comfy Dream Is The Next-Level Wearable Blanket That’ll Make You Never Want To Leave The Couch
Review: “quite literally the best purchase i’ve ever owned hands down. i wear this everyday because it’s so warm, cozy and comfy (hahaha get it) !!!! it is a MUST HAVE. this is my favorite thing ever, fantastic gift option (i happened to gift it to myself)” – Lauren
#12 This Cordaroy’s Faux Fur Bean Bag Chair Is The Real MVP Of Shape-Shifting Furniture – It’s Like A Transformer For Your Living Room, But Way More Comfortable
Review: “This is awesome! I’ve wanted one for a long time, but I bought my sister one. We sent it to her before we went to visit and it ended up being SUCH A GREAT GIFT! We all fought over who got to sit in it! Too cool.” – Ams
#13 The Sharks Saw The Brilliance In This Click & Carry, Eventhough They Haven’t Carried Their Own Groceries In Decades
Review: “The click-n-carry is e v e r y t h i n g. I use it to carry groceries upstairs to my second level apartment, and it saves so many extra trips and aggravation. I can usually get 5-6 bags in one handle. Will never go back!” – Maddie
#14 The Sharks Probably Got These Portable Travel Water Bottle Dispensers For Their Dog Walkers
Review: “This product is awesome! My girlfriend had one for her dogs and that’s how I was introduced to it.
So easy to use! No need to carry a bottle of water and a dog bowl! This is all in one! I highly recommend for anyone whose dog goes everywhere with you! It comes with a sturdy clip to carry while hiking too!” – Nancy M.
#15 Makeup Hoarders, Rejoice! This Mini Makeup Spatula Is The Shark Tank-Approved Way To Get Your Money’s Worth From Every Tube And Bottle
Review: “This is probably in the top 3 things I have ever bought on Amazon. I got at least 1 weeks worth of foundation out of a bottle that was “empty”. U ahutter to think how much money I have wasted over the years without this little gem! Highly recommend.” – KLK09
#16 Stop Scrubbing Burnt-On Messes! This Silicone Microwave Mat Makes Cleanup A Breeze, So You Can Spend More Time Enjoying Your Food And Less Time Cleaning Up After It
Review: “This product was a great idea, and comes in very handy when dealing with a hot plate out of the microwave. I was tired of having to wait for the plate to cool down before I could handle it, which would also result in eating cooled off food. Having this rubber grabber means I no longer have to wait for the plate to cool down, and I could also eat the food while it was still hot.” – Videomandan2385
#17 The Tushbaby Baby Carrier Is The Ergonomic Solution For Hands-Free Parenting
Review: “When my son was younger we returned 3 carriers including the $200 baby bjorn. We had given up until we saw this on shark tank. Now when my 25 lb toddler is being needy I can use the tush baby to accomplish things around the house while keeping him happy. This has dramatically helped my shoulder and back pain!! I am truly grateful” – Jackie Roman
#18 Plumbers Everywhere Are Shaking In Their Boots! This Stainless Steel Drain Protector Will Save You From Those Dreaded Clogged Drain Emergencies
Review: “Amazing, look at all the hair the tubshroom collected in one week’s time. It is so easy to use and it comes with two extra gaskets to fit a variety of drains. Get it you won’t be disappointed.” – Amazon Customer
#19 The Sharks May Have Invested In This Beard Bib Apron, But Your Significant Other Will Be The Real Winner – No More Beard Trimmings All Over The Sink!
Review: “I had no idea these kinds of things existed, but saw it during a lightning deal and knew I had to give it to my husband. He laughed until he cried when he saw it, and it truly does look ridiculous when in use, but it’s extremely versatile and catches every single stray beard hair. So mission accomplished. 10/10 recommend.” – K
#20 Forget Counting Sheep – This Shark Tank Fave Wearable Blanket Will Have You Snoozing In Seconds
Review: “This is by far the best thing I have ever bought after watching the shark tank episode. It is so amazing for people with anxiety or depression. It really helps me sleep when I an anxious or had a bad day. It really is like you are being hugged.” – Blue skys
