I Create Children’s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (24 New Pics)

by

Hi, Bored Panda! Some of you might remember my work from a few years ago. Since then, my journey as a toy designer has only grown deeper and more magical.

I call myself a “Dream-Fulfiller” because there is nothing quite like the challenge of taking a child’s scribble – full of weird shapes and impossible colors – and turning it into a 3D companion they can actually hold. During the holiday season, I often feel like Santa’s little helper, working day and night to make sure these “living drawings” find their way into Christmas sacks.

After the intense holiday rush, I finally have a moment to catch my breath and share this new collection with you. Each toy here was a unique puzzle I had to solve using only a crochet hook, yarn, and 20 years of experience. My goal is simple: to prove that no matter how wild a child’s imagination is, it can become real.

It’s during these quieter days that I love to look back at the characters born in my studio and reflect on their stories. I’m excited to hear your thoughts – which of these transformations do you think I captured best?

More info: Etsy | boredpanda.com

#1 Cat

I Create Children’s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (24 New Pics)

#2 Lion

I Create Children’s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (24 New Pics)

#3 Giraffe

I Create Children’s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (24 New Pics)

#4 Kids Art

I Create Children’s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (24 New Pics)

#5 Kids Art

I Create Children’s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (24 New Pics)

#6 Paper Clip

I Create Children’s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (24 New Pics)

#7 Doctor

I Create Children’s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (24 New Pics)

#8 Ballerina

I Create Children’s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (24 New Pics)

#9 Capybara

I Create Children’s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (24 New Pics)

#10 Frida Kahlos

I Create Children’s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (24 New Pics)

#11 Dog

I Create Children’s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (24 New Pics)

#12 Dog

I Create Children’s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (24 New Pics)

#13 Monster

I Create Children’s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (24 New Pics)

#14 Kids Art

I Create Children’s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (24 New Pics)

#15 Rainbow

I Create Children’s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (24 New Pics)

#16 Bear

I Create Children’s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (24 New Pics)

#17 Unicorn

I Create Children’s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (24 New Pics)

#18 Cupcake

I Create Children’s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (24 New Pics)

#19 Bride

I Create Children’s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (24 New Pics)

#20 Cat

I Create Children’s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (24 New Pics)

#21 Kids Art

I Create Children’s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (24 New Pics)

#22 Tractor

I Create Children’s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (24 New Pics)

#23 Two Brothers

I Create Children’s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (24 New Pics)

#24 Cat

I Create Children’s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (24 New Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Maurice Benard Addresses General Hospital Recast Rumors
3 min read
Aug, 15, 2024
Hey Pandas, What Is A Fact That Shocked You?
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
50 Wild, Weird, And Cringy TikTok Moments That Will Forever Exist As Screenshots Online (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
I Turn People Into Cartoons When I’m Bored
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
DC Resident Sheltered 80 Protesters Last Night, This Woman Tweeted What Happened Inside His Home
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Embarrassing Moment Of Your Life? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025