by

Jacob Bertrand: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Jacob Bertrand

March 6, 2000

Los Angeles, California, US

26 Years Old

Pisces

Who Is Jacob Bertrand?

American actor Jacob Bertrand is a versatile performer known for bringing depth to his roles across film and television. His talent for nuanced character portrayals has earned him a strong following among audiences.

He broke into widespread public consciousness with his compelling portrayal of Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz in the acclaimed series Cobra Kai, transforming from a bullied teen to a confident martial artist. This breakout role cemented his status as a rising star.

Early Life and Education

Born in Los Angeles, California, Jacob Bertrand developed an early interest in performance, fostered by his family. His older sister, Makenna, pursued acting, which led to Jacob also getting involved in commercials from a young age.

He completed his schooling in the Los Angeles area, balancing academic pursuits with his blossoming career as a child actor. This early immersion in the industry provided him with a unique education in the craft.

Notable Relationships

Currently linked to actress Peyton List, Jacob Bertrand confirmed their relationship in March 2022. The pair met in 2015 while working on The Swap, establishing a close friendship before their romance blossomed.

Bertrand has no children. His relationship with List remains publicly noted, with the couple frequently seen together at events and on social media.

Career Highlights

Jacob Bertrand’s career is highlighted by his transformative performance as Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz in the hit series Cobra Kai, which garnered significant acclaim. He also lent his voice to animated characters and starred in youth-oriented shows.

Beyond his acting, Bertrand co-hosts the Lone Lobos podcast with Xolo Maridueña, engaging with fans on various topics. He also supports philanthropic efforts, serving as a Youth Celebrity Ambassador for Smile Train.

Signature Quote

“A wise man learns from his mistakes; a wiser man learns from the mistakes of others.”

