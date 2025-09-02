I Am A Quilter, And Here Are My 40 Works

by

I started sewing when I was four. Barbie clothes gave way to my clothes, and then I discovered quilting. I design my own patterns, use new or old fabrics, and embellish with beads, lace, velvet, and whatever else I think will look nice. Baby quilts always get a bunny in the pocket. All of the quilts are hand-quilted (or tied) and take up to 4 months to finish. And all of the larger quilts have an Easter Egg that may not be visible in these photographs. I really hope you enjoy them.

#1 Cthulhu Mermaid Bunny

#2 Qr Code

#3 Satin

#4 Bunny!

#5 Falling Apart

#6 Green Glass Beads

#7 Wedding Presents

#8 Pride

#9 Wooly – Made With Fabric Swatchs From A Men’s Clothier

#10 So Many Bunnies!

#11 Minnesota Nights

#12 Science V. Intelligent Design

#13 A

#14 Space Kitty

#15 Scrappy

#16 Hippy Baby

#17 For An Architect

#18 Levitation

#19 Minecraft

#20 First Quilt

#21 The Center Of The Floor In The Quire Of My Church, Replicated In A Quilt

#22 Anniversary Quilt

#23 Hollyhocks

#24 Llama Drama

#25 More Bunnies

#26 Watermelon

#27 All That Jazz

#28 400 Pieces Of Pi

#29 Jilly

#30 Brooklyn

#31 Marge

#32 Pink And Yellow Scrappy

#33 Grandmillennial

#34 Block A Day

#35 Morse Code

#36 Reddit Bacon Secret Santa

#37 Red, White, & Blue

#38 Batman

#39 A

#40 A

