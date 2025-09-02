I Am A Quilter, And Here Are My 40 Works

I started sewing when I was four. Barbie clothes gave way to my clothes, and then I discovered quilting. I design my own patterns, use new or old fabrics, and embellish with beads, lace, velvet, and whatever else I think will look nice. Baby quilts always get a bunny in the pocket. All of the quilts are hand-quilted (or tied) and take up to 4 months to finish. And all of the larger quilts have an Easter Egg that may not be visible in these photographs. I really hope you enjoy them.
#1 Cthulhu Mermaid Bunny
#2 Qr Code
#3 Satin
#4 Bunny!
#5 Falling Apart
#6 Green Glass Beads
#7 Wedding Presents
#8 Pride
#9 Wooly – Made With Fabric Swatchs From A Men’s Clothier
#10 So Many Bunnies!
#11 Minnesota Nights
#12 Science V. Intelligent Design
#13 A
#14 Space Kitty
#15 Scrappy
#16 Hippy Baby
#17 For An Architect
#18 Levitation
#19 Minecraft
#20 First Quilt
#21 The Center Of The Floor In The Quire Of My Church, Replicated In A Quilt
#22 Anniversary Quilt
#23 Hollyhocks
#24 Llama Drama
#25 More Bunnies
#26 Watermelon
#27 All That Jazz
#28 400 Pieces Of Pi
#29 Jilly
#30 Brooklyn
#31 Marge
#32 Pink And Yellow Scrappy
#33 Grandmillennial
#34 Block A Day
#35 Morse Code
#36 Reddit Bacon Secret Santa
#37 Red, White, & Blue
#38 Batman
#39 A
#40 A
