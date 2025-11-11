Old Vespas Turned Into Modern Office Chairs

by

If Vespas are the hipsters of the scooter world then these Scooter Chairs are definitely the hipsters of the office-chair world. They might not be ideal for navigating the winding alleys of Florence or Rome but they’re perfect for making your colleagues super jealous!

Designed by Bel & Bel, a studio workshop in Barcelona founded by artists and designers Carles Bel and Jesus Bel, the Scooter Chairs are made from the chassis of old original Vespas. The chairs are upholstered in imitation leather and their height can be adjusted with hydraulic pistons. They also boast a reclining feature and they even include functioning lights on the back!

The Scooter Chair is available in a variety of colors, but as they’re limited edition, anybody who wants one better hurry up and get on their bike (sorry) down to Bel & Bel. One of them can also be found on display at the Piaggio museum in Italy.

More info: Bel & Bel

Old Vespas Turned Into Modern Office Chairs
Old Vespas Turned Into Modern Office Chairs
Old Vespas Turned Into Modern Office Chairs
Old Vespas Turned Into Modern Office Chairs
Old Vespas Turned Into Modern Office Chairs
Old Vespas Turned Into Modern Office Chairs
Old Vespas Turned Into Modern Office Chairs
Old Vespas Turned Into Modern Office Chairs
Old Vespas Turned Into Modern Office Chairs
Old Vespas Turned Into Modern Office Chairs
Old Vespas Turned Into Modern Office Chairs
Old Vespas Turned Into Modern Office Chairs
Old Vespas Turned Into Modern Office Chairs

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Top Five Sweets Moments From “Bones”
3 min read
May, 31, 2018
“Smart Little Guy”: 3-Year-Old Hero Saves Mom’s Life After She Falls Unconscious
3 min read
Oct, 16, 2025
Nicole Kidman in The Perfect Couple Getting Her Hand Kissed
Netflix Drops ‘The Perfect Couple’ Official Trailer Starring Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber
3 min read
Sep, 4, 2024
Five Television Shows You Should Be Following on Twitter
3 min read
May, 18, 2017
Loki-Glorious Purpose Recap
3 min read
Jun, 11, 2021
Starz BMF: Who are Meech and Terry?
3 min read
Oct, 4, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.