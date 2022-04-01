Does The I Love Lucy Pilot Hold Up Over 50 Years Later?

In one of the classic sitcoms that carries on through pop culture today, I Love Lucy is a benchmark in television that still resonates with viewers today. It set a precedent for women on television and left a mark in Hollywood that hasn’t been forgotten. I Love Lucy was about the title character who always wanted to become a star, The Problem? Lucy has no talent and constantly gets herself into trouble. The series ran for six seasons and won four Primetime Emmys: Best Situation Comedy (Twice), Best Series Supporting Actress, and Best Actress – Continuing Performance. The very first episode of I Love Lucy aired on October 15, 1951. That’s over 70 years ago. The culture and landscape are vastly different from that timeframe. So, does the I Love Lucy pilot hold up?
The key to making comedies feel timeless is to focus on jokes that most audiences can relate to. Seinfeld still holds up well because the show about nothing is one of the most relatable sitcoms on the planet. Sure, you may have never dropped a milk dud into someone’s intestines, but the subject matter around the situational comedy is an exaggerated version of real life. That’s pretty much what I Love Lucy is. Sure, you may not understand who Gregory Peck is (Oscar winner from To Kill A Mockingbird) and the black-and-white aesthetic may annoy you, but I Love Lucy is such a funny show because of the vibrant characters that tackle a familiar subject. What married couple hasn’t come at a crossroads when it comes to celebrating their anniversary? Even if you aren’t married, you’ll still understand the nature of relationships all together. I Love Lucy explores a funny “what if” scenario, but also gives an interesting commentary about love as well. Ethel and Fred have a disagreement on when to go on their anniversary. Instead of settling down in one place like rational adults, the girls decide to make the guys jealous by taking dates to the club instead.
This notably affects Ricky, though Fred could care less. It’s an interesting juxtaposition as when Ricky and Fred pulled the same move, the girls instantly got upset with the guys despite them never seeing the irony of what they’ve done. It showcases a different mindset both men and women have when it comes to relationships, even though the show is mainly being silly, instead of thought-provoking. Though this aspect does happen to represent real life, which makes the entertainment value pretty high as I Love Lucy is able to tap into something of this nature and have fun with it. It’s genuinely funny stuff because of the committed performances of the actors, namely Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. The show never gets too serious as the subject remains light-hearted and humorous, but that’s the charm about I Love Lucy in general. Ball is an electric presence who easily commands the screen no matter how ridiculous and over-the-top her situation becomes. Of course, it helps that the dynamic between the overall cast is so strong.
The love between Lucy and Ricky feels genuine and endearing. They’re really likeable characters and it’s hard not to get caught in their silly antics. Fred and Ethel make good counterparts for Ricky and Lucy. Fred is stern and hard-nosed (but clearly loving of Ethel) and Ethel is more of the straight-woman between the two, though she doesn’t particularly have an issue getting caught up in Lucy’s mess. I Love Lucy is breezy fun from beginning to end. Is it the best sitcom pilot ever made? No, but there’s never a boring moment in the pilot and despite the limited knowledge of the characters, it’s not hard to connect with them because of the colorful personalities. Another benefit of I Love Lucy is that it doesn’t rely on popular culture gags or cheap jokes. Could you see Lucy and Ethel dressing up as hideous women coming a mile away? Definitely, but just because you can see the destination doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy it. Even if you were scratching your head over who Gregory Peck is, you still get the meaning behind Ethel’s statement. All-in-all, the I Love Lucy pilot still manages to elicit a couple of laughs and smiles. The jokes are pretty simple and so is the pilot, so if you’re expecting a deeper meaning comedy then you’ll surely be disappointed. However, this is a sitcom first-and-foremost, and I Love Lucy isn’t that much different from modern shows sitcoms like How I Met Your Father.