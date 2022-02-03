Why The Pilot For How I Met Your Father Is A Disappointment

Eight years later after the hit, How I Met Your Mother, starring Neil Patrick Harris and Josh Radnor comes the spin-off, How I Met Your Father. This time, it’s about a woman named Sophie and a group of friends who explore love in the world of dating apps and limitless options. Now, as a disclaimer, I have never sat down and watched a full episode of How I Met Your Mother. I saw the first 15 minutes of the pilot episode and I never went back. Therefore, I’ll likely miss all the easter eggs in the pilot episode as I’m not familiar with this world but was never deeply invested. However, I came in with an open mindset and on the surface, the premise is actually really good. In 2022, most adults have at least tried a dating app. It’s a fun topic to cover because they’re so much to explore when it comes to romance and how it differs from ten years ago. How I Met Your Father could’ve been a funny and thought-provoking take on the modern dating market; And perhaps the remaining episodes are hilarious romps that truly capitalize on the premise, but the pilot was a sheer disappointment.
First, I understand how hard it is to pull off a successful pilot; The first show needs to introduce us to the world and characters while enticing audiences with its central premise. One of the big problems is that How I Met Your Father introduces too many characters, and these situations never truly feel organic. It’s just a magical coincidence that Sophia happens to become instant friends with her Uber Driver and his best friend. Relationships aren’t as black and white as How I Met Your Father sort of portray. Jesse pretty much trashed Sophie’s extreme optimism in regard to her first date. While he was right about Sophie making the mistake of assuming that Ian was the one, their sudden friendship came too fast. In fact, I liked Jesse’s jaded vision of love after his failed proposal, which was showcased in an extremely clunky manner. Still, it’s clear that a will they/won’t they type plot is in store between Sophie and Jesse, but their worldviews should’ve been tapped into a bit more before they actually settled on being friends. The Sid arc was too fast.
Him proposing to his girlfriend was sweet, but I didn’t particularly care about that moment because I don’t know them as people or a couple. The show tried to nail an emotional beat without establishing why we should be rooting for Sid and Hannah to get married way too soon. The same thing for Valentina and Charlie. Valentina moves in some guy that she barely knows, and we never expect them to last but we’re cheering for them to work? How I Met Your Father tries to tug at your heart strings without focusing on the most important aspect that’s necessary to get to this big moment: Character development. In terms of Sophie, I like that she’s the hopeless romantic with rose-colored glass on, but I didn’t care about her and Ian’s relationship. We barely know them. Their relationship needed some time to develop in order for that send off to really work. I’m sorry, but a quick montage isn’t going to get me invested in characters I just met within five minutes. In fact, I was more into the date with Sophie and the guy that admitted he had sex with a girl minutes before their date. It’s a missed opportunity because that sequence was ripe with potential. Following Sophie’s failed adventures in Tinder dating is a fun avenue.
While more subtly would’ve been nice – because seriously, who tells their date that they just had sex with someone else – showcasing failed dates like that could’ve be a fun introduction episode. However, this is a comedy, not some thought-provoking piece and How I Met Your Father just isn’t funny. I got a chuckle or two out of the pilot, but the jokes are either too on-the-nose or stretched thin. Charlie’s disgust for New York city is a fun idea. The problem is, the show doesn’t believe in the “show, don’t tell” moniker because we only hear about his experience on the subway. Again, this was another missed opportunity that could’ve been a fun little arc that helped us understand his character a bit more and provided some genuinely hilarity. This also goes for Jesse’s failed proposal. It helps us understand why he was so blunt (but truthful) with Sophie back in the car, but in addition to the clunky introduction, it also wasn’t funny. How I Met Your Father wasn’t the worst pilot I’ve ever seen, but it fails to be funny or insight. Who knows, Seinfeld wasn’t exactly great in its pilot episode and that turned out to be a classic. There’s potential for a great romantic comedy here, but the pilot was a major disappointment.