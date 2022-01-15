Home
Television
10 Things You Didn’t Know about “Married to Real Estate”

10 Things You Didn’t Know about “Married to Real Estate”

36 seconds ago

Most of us are probably pretty familiar with the idea that you should never mix business with pleasure. However, for some people, business and pleasure have proven to be the perfect combination. Husband and wife team Mike Jackson and Egypt Sherrod are proof. The two have earned their own show on HGTV and their fans couldn’t be any more excited. The series, Married to Real Estate, will follow the couple as they work to get their clients into the home of their dreams. Although it won’t always be easy, Mike and Egypt are always committed to making their clients happy. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Married to Real Estate.

1. This Isn’t The Couple’s First Time On TV

If Mike and Egypt look familiar to you, that’s probably because you’ve seen them before. Egypt has been featured on other HGTV shows such as Flipping Virgins and Property Virgins. She and Mike have also been judges on HGTV’s competition show, Rock the Block.

2. Mike And Egypt Won’t Always Agree

Just because Mike and Egypt work well together doesn’t mean that they’re always on the same page. Throughout the series, viewers will see times when Mike and Egypt simply don’t agree on the best way to get something done. However, they are both committed to finding ways to compromise so they can move forward.

3. The Show Was Filmed In The Atlanta Area

Unlike some other shows on HGTV, Married to Real Estate won’t be filmed in different states or cities. All of the people featured on Married to Real Estate will be looking for homes in the Atlanta area. This is also where Mike and Egypt are based, so the chances of filming ever taking place anywhere else seem very slim.

4. The Show Doesn’t Have Any Official Social Media Profiles

Unfortunately for all of the people who like to follow their favorite shows on social media, that won’t be possible with Married to Real Estate. At the moment, the show doesn’t have any official profiles although people can use the hashtag #MarriedtoRealEstate to be a part of conversations on social media. If the show develops a large following and gets renewed, there’s always a chance that social media profiles could be set up in the future.

5. The Show Combines The Best Of Real Estate And Home Design

Whether you love the house-hunting process or prefer a good home design project, Married to Real Estate will have something to offer you. Egypt handles the real estate side of things by helping clients find a home they love. Mike is responsible for the home design side.

6. The Show Is Produced By 51 Minds Entertainment

Married to Real Estate is produced by a company called 51 Minds Entertainment. Although you may not be familiar with the company’s name, chances are you’ve seen some of their shows. Their other credits include Below Deck Mediterranean and T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle. 

7. The Show Will Also Touch On Egypt and Mike’s Personal Projects

In addition to showing the work they do with clients, Married to Mortage will also highlight some of the projects Mike and Egypt are working on in their own home. Some of those projects include designing a bedroom for their youngest daughter as well as building a design studio in the basement.

8. Viewers Will Get To See A Variety Of Design Styles

One of the coolest things about the show is that it offers a lot of variety in terms of the kinds of houses that will be featured. Since the clients are looking for their dream homes, each of them will want something different out of their space. From modern to Georgian, people will get to see a little bit of everything.

9. Egypt and Mike Will Focus On Budget-Friendly Solutions

Buying and renovating a home is one of the most exciting things a person can experience; it’s also one of the most expensive. For that reason, Mike and Egypt make it a point to try to be as budget-friendly as possible. For the people watching from home, this can help them get some ideas that they might be able to implement in their lives.

10. Season One Will Be A Little Short

If you were hoping that Married to Real Estate was going to have a long season, I have some bad news for you. Season one will have just eight episodes. On the bright side, however, the episodes will be an hour long. If the show gets renewed, hopefully the second season will be longer.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
10 Things You Didn’t Know about “Married to Real Estate”
Check Out this Fake Pitch Meeting for Hawkeye
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Will The Raid Remake Really Work Without Gareth Evans Directing?
The Five Best Characters From James Cameron Films
Fan Theory: John Wick’s World is a Matrix Simulation
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Somebody Somewhere
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tatiana Costa
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Alexei Brovarnik
Five Must-Watch Movies For Anyone New To Hayao Miyazaki
So How Many Anime Genres Are There Anyway?
Top Five Characters In Avatar: The Last Airbender
The Top Five Characters In The Legend Of Korra
Fortnite turned Jokes into content
How Fortnite Turned Jokes Into Content
Horizon: Forbidden West Looks Intense
How Will MultiVersus Compare to the Other Platform Fighters?
Lies of P Gives a New Spin On The Classic Tale of Pinocchio