Hey Pandas, Do You Have A True Paranormal Story? (Closed)

Share a true paranormal story that happened to you or someone you know.
#1
I was once in the kitchen downstairs at night, crying and upset. I was ready to just end it when I heard someone snap their fingers, followed by the sound of some sort of shuffling, as clear as day. It really shook me, but that’s not the only strange thing that has happened. I’ve also seen a tall shadow dart across the same kitchen out of the corner of my eye, and another time I could have sworn I heard someone running up the stairs. We have no pets.
#2
I was at a haunted house and I think I was ten at the time. It was a “ghost town”. I did not believe in ghosts so I wasn’t scared. So the first weird thing I saw was a tall, like to the roof tall, figure. When me and my mom left a lady came up to us. We had talked to her earlier. She showed us a photo she took… it was me with a ghostly white figure above me. I later learned that there is a centuries old legend of dark watchers in the area back when the Spanish came to America. Even some Native Americans saw them.
#3
I have many. 1, woke up and saw a 7 foot tall figure in brown rags at the end of my bed (and then went back to sleep, chuckling about nosy spirit guides). 2, was working at home alone when I felt/heard someone whisper my name in my ear, turned to see no one there, then turned back to see someone standing in the hall for a moment then fading away. 3, walking my dog one night, saw someone standing in a yard across the street from my house looking into my house/at the sky, turned to look at me, then dashed for the shadows and disappeared before reaching them. I also have a fantastic little non-binary faerie; can’t see them, but can feel them and “communicate” through thought. They’re sassy, overprotective, and love pranking me. I have a ton of other stories, but I felt like it was worth mentioning those ones!
