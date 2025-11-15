Hey Pandas, Have You Ever Stayed Up All Night?

And why?
#1
Several times, in fact. / The first time was while I was hallucinating for 26 hours after a 48-hour set of surgeries to remove my brain tumor, back in September 2013. / I also remember going to Norway for summer vacation, several times. There’s at least 20 hours of daylight in the summer, and maybe 6 hours in the winter. / I believe I had to go to the ER twice during my 15 months of chemotherapy for mild symptoms of a cold, and both stays went through midnight. If you know hospital beds, sleeping isn’t always comfortable, and having an IV in doesn’t help. / And I had to stay up past midnight at least 3 times during my four years of high school.
#2
I get random insomnia due to anxiety, or just bc my brain is weird. One time I stayed up until 6:30 am. Around 5am I baked a cake, it was delicious and I made all my friends try some when they came over for movie marathon later that day :D
#3
I stayed awake for 40-something hours. I fell asleep with my hand in a potato chip bag.
#4
all the time
#5
Yes I have, because I was sick. I had a high fever, vomiting, coughing, sneezing and a bit of a euney nose. It’s the worse feeling ever!
#6
Yes for a New Years party
#7
I’ve done it twice!
Both when I was fifteen.
First time was on the way to China. Couldn’t sleep (even tried sleeping under chairs between flights!) 26 hours.
Second time was eight months later on the way to the USA. Around 24 hours. My sister gave up her seat on the first flight and sat on the floor for a while to try let me sleep. Didn’t work. Also tried sleeping at airport (on top of the chairs this time). Finally got sleep on second flight.
#8
I fell asleep around 2.30, but me and my friends were trying to stay up night. By 3, everyone was asleep
#9
Me and some of my friends stayed up almost all night at a school camp (because funsies). Half of us were smart an went to bed earlier but the other half of us got to 4:30am before deciding to give up. I was the last one awake and sat there until 6:30 before basically passing out. I got 45 minutes of sleep that night but it was worth it.
#10
Most nights and just bc it’s the only time I ever get peace
#11
#12
Yes. Insomnia.
#13
Yes. I often have very bad pain during the nights so I cant sleep. I go to the living room to let my partner sleep in peace.
#14
Every time a new ‘Uncharted’ game came out!
#15
A few days ago. I just had a weird nightmare in which a hand came from my curtains and was killing me . When I woke up , I just couldn’t breathe. I was soooo disturbed. I couldn’t sleep allllll night. I slept at 6:30 . And the weird thing was , the next morning , I had weird cuts on my feet and legs , and the very next day , I again had a nightmare. I just opened pinterest , and there was a fact , ” if ur getting random bruises/Cuts , An unknown spirit is trying to talk to u “. I, Litreally choked bruh
#16
Did you ever go to college? That’s what college students do – stay up all night partying or once every so often to study because you didn’t study the other all-nighters
#17
Yes, my girlfriend and I stayed up all night drinking and partying the night away. Had a whale of a time. Then we decided that since we were up and about and it was on that we would go to the local second-hand car boot sale.
My girlfriend picked up a framed set of three postcards of Humberside for £3 absolutely adamant that she would make a killing reselling them on ebay. Some time later, when we had sobered up we examined the postcards in more detail. One pic was literally just a street with some cars parked along on it. The other two weren’t much better. You’ve probably already guessed that we didn’t make a killing.
We’re married now so there’s that I suppose.
#18
Often, because of
•insomnia
•a sleepover
•I like books
•Why not?
#19
From 1993 to 1996 (I turned 18 in 1993) we were staying up the whole night during most weekends. We were into Techno, on Saturdays we went to our local bar to meet until 23 o`clock, then went to the club, partying the whole night went to another club in the morning (´round 7 o`clock) for the “afterhour”, came home approx. 12-14 o´clock, went sleeping. Monday on time at work.
No illegals except for weed! :-)
Greatest time of my life.
#20
I stayed up all night completing university assignments that were due the following day. Only a couple of times, but I was a mature age student who should have known better.
#21
all the time. i kind of like to do a website called PanelJam, and i totally stay up to be on here. i also do picsart!
#22
About once a week, but not because i want too. Insomnia really sucks
#23
yes
#24
I had a year when I slept about four times a week, and quite a few other all-night jobs to get things done, but one that stands out was accompanying a friend who had always wanted to ride a bicycle from Palo Alto to the Golden Gate, arriving near dawn.
