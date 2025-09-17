Guy Shops With Emotional Support Alligator For Years Until One Customer Complaint Gets It Banned

Pets provide endless love, companionship, and a chance to bond with something that won’t judge you for your foibles. Sometimes they’re recognized as emotional support animals and get to accompany their owners pretty much anywhere.
One man has been going on joint shopping trips with his emotional support alligator for years. Everything was going fine until a concerned Walmart customer took some snaps of the pair. Then the pics went viral, and the box store giant was forced to step in.
Pastor Wesley Silva and his pet alligator, Jinseioshi, were snapped on a shopping trip at Walmart earlier this month
60-year-old Pennsylvania pastor, Wesley Silva, and his emotional support alligator, Jinseioshi, were snapped by a concerned customer on a shopping trip to their local Walmart earlier this month, with disappointing results. On September 5, the pics of the pair went viral, showing Silva casually wheeling the 5-foot, 32-pound alligator through the aisles, something he’s apparently been doing for years.
“I looked and I saw this alligator dressed up, standing in there, and his mouth was sticking out of the buggy. I didn’t believe it,” an anonymous woman who took the photos told a news outlet. “I don’t want to shop with alligators,” she added.
The unidentified shopper who took the pics wasn’t shy to express her concern, and said she definitely wouldn’t be setting foot in that Walmart again
A spokesperson for Walmart provided a statement, saying: “We truly value the bond people share with their animals – including those with scales and tails. They bring comfort, joy and companionship in so many ways, and we love them all. For everyone’s safety and comfort, though, only ADA-recognized service animals can shop with us at Walmart.”
Disappointed by the ban, Silva said he and Jinseioshi got only positive attention during his recent visit and that they shopped at the store all the time. “We have been going to that Walmart for about 3 and a half years, and normally the reaction is ‘That’s pretty cool’ or ‘That is awesome that you have a pet alligator, man!'” Silva shared.
One shopper, Lindsay Frick, told WPXI that she was impressed Silva got the retail-ready reptile into a harness. Others were alarmed, telling the outlet that it was the sort of thing you’d “probably see in Florida.” Yes, Florida Man, we’re looking at you.
The box store didn’t take long to step in and issue a statement, ultimately putting an end to any more shopping sprees for Jinseioshi
Silva said the pair had been to restaurants where Jinseioshi, who’s registered as an emotional support animal, has always been treated like a VIP, but Walmart won’t budge
Silva says that he got Jinseioshi from a neighbor after doing some research. She’s one of several reptiles and amphibians that live with him. He’s also a parent to another alligator, snakes, and a Komodo dragon, among others. The dad of five also has a more traditional pet dog, just to even things out.
Silva began his reptile collection in 2022 when his daughter asked him for a snake. According to him, one night while he was holding it, he felt like he was really bonding with it, which is when his daughter told him he had to get a reptile of his own and stop hogging hers.
As for the Walmart ban, Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh’s Cienna Chefren shared her expert opinion, saying there’s no predictability to how Jinseioshi is going to act when she’s around strange people or stressful environments. So, it seems that the aisle-cruising alligator’s shopping spree days are over. At least at her nearest Walmart.
Netizens had a lot to say about Jinseioshi, from her fashion choices to Florida wanting their stereotypes back
