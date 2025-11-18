21 Hilarious Memes Inspired By Justin Timberlake’s Drunken “World Tour” Statement To Cop

On the morning of this past Tuesday (June 18), Justin Timberlake was arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI) after running a stop sign in his 2025 BMW and failing to stay in his lane, according to a statement released by Sag Harbor Police in New York.

The Sexy Back singer told the officer that he had drunk “one martini.” Court records allege that his eyes were “bloodshot and glassy” and he had a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage.”

Justin was “unable to divide attention” and “had slowed speech, was unsteady afoot, and performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests,” a police officer added.

The officer who stopped the popstar didn’t know who he was, PageSix reported. Justin apparently mumbled, “This is going to ruin the tour.” The policeman replied, “What tour?” and Justin responded, “The world tour,” referring to his Forget Tomorrow Tour, which runs from April to December.

People were quite amused by the singer’s diva-like response and created dozens of hilarious memes with it.

Here, Bored Panda lists some of the best ones:

Image credits: Sag Harbor Police Department/Getty Images

#1 That Shrek Scene

21 Hilarious Memes Inspired By Justin Timberlake’s Drunken “World Tour” Statement To Cop

Image source: Nwnysb

#2 Childhood Trauma

21 Hilarious Memes Inspired By Justin Timberlake’s Drunken “World Tour” Statement To Cop

Image source: TweetPotato314

#3 When Your Partner Isn’t Chronically Online Like You

21 Hilarious Memes Inspired By Justin Timberlake’s Drunken “World Tour” Statement To Cop

Image source: Virginia_Brasch

#4 A Modern Version Of The Bible

21 Hilarious Memes Inspired By Justin Timberlake’s Drunken “World Tour” Statement To Cop

Image source: edgykristina

#5 Travis Kelce’s Meltdown

21 Hilarious Memes Inspired By Justin Timberlake’s Drunken “World Tour” Statement To Cop

Image source: kjonesy1587

#6 When Your Boss Denies Your Paid Time Off Request

21 Hilarious Memes Inspired By Justin Timberlake’s Drunken “World Tour” Statement To Cop

Image source: ellesep

#7 American Horror Story

21 Hilarious Memes Inspired By Justin Timberlake’s Drunken “World Tour” Statement To Cop

Image source: thechosenberg

#8 Run, You Fools!

21 Hilarious Memes Inspired By Justin Timberlake’s Drunken “World Tour” Statement To Cop

Image source: joshcarlosjosh

#9 Someone Didn’t Learn From Justin’s Mistake

21 Hilarious Memes Inspired By Justin Timberlake’s Drunken “World Tour” Statement To Cop

Image source: musicstruggles1

#10 Seinfeld Fans Also Joined In On The Fun

21 Hilarious Memes Inspired By Justin Timberlake’s Drunken “World Tour” Statement To Cop

Image source: Seinfeld2000

#11 A Few Good Men

21 Hilarious Memes Inspired By Justin Timberlake’s Drunken “World Tour” Statement To Cop

Image source: HarleyKeiner

#12 “Tell Cersei…”

21 Hilarious Memes Inspired By Justin Timberlake’s Drunken “World Tour” Statement To Cop

Image source: PinkRangerLB

#13 A Succession Of Memes

21 Hilarious Memes Inspired By Justin Timberlake’s Drunken “World Tour” Statement To Cop

Image source: leylanocontext

#14 You’re Laughing?

21 Hilarious Memes Inspired By Justin Timberlake’s Drunken “World Tour” Statement To Cop

Image source: LeCinephiles

#15 Bridgerton Spoiler Ahead

21 Hilarious Memes Inspired By Justin Timberlake’s Drunken “World Tour” Statement To Cop

Image source: forpolins

#16 Anakin Skywalker And Obi Wan Kenobi

21 Hilarious Memes Inspired By Justin Timberlake’s Drunken “World Tour” Statement To Cop

Image source: joshcarlosjosh

#17 A Driving While Intoxicated Story

21 Hilarious Memes Inspired By Justin Timberlake’s Drunken “World Tour” Statement To Cop

Image source: hebennigatu

#18 The Darkest Day In Pop Music History

21 Hilarious Memes Inspired By Justin Timberlake’s Drunken “World Tour” Statement To Cop

Image source: notgwendalupe

#19 Mia Goth Said It First

21 Hilarious Memes Inspired By Justin Timberlake’s Drunken “World Tour” Statement To Cop

Image source: deadmeatjames

#20 Dune

21 Hilarious Memes Inspired By Justin Timberlake’s Drunken “World Tour” Statement To Cop

Image source: muaddibstyle

#21 The Victory Tour

21 Hilarious Memes Inspired By Justin Timberlake’s Drunken “World Tour” Statement To Cop

Image source: balladofsongs

#22 Should Probably Turn That Option Off On Your “Article”, Marina Urman! ;)

21 Hilarious Memes Inspired By Justin Timberlake’s Drunken “World Tour” Statement To Cop

#23 The Pandas When Bp Writer Let The Tab “Add Your Pic” Open

21 Hilarious Memes Inspired By Justin Timberlake’s Drunken “World Tour” Statement To Cop

#24 Let Ruin This Tour As Fast As Possible !

21 Hilarious Memes Inspired By Justin Timberlake’s Drunken “World Tour” Statement To Cop

#25 This Escalated Quickly And Will Definitely Ruin The Tour (And The Post)

21 Hilarious Memes Inspired By Justin Timberlake’s Drunken “World Tour” Statement To Cop

#26 Door Open, Memes Everywhere. Please Close The Tour!

21 Hilarious Memes Inspired By Justin Timberlake’s Drunken “World Tour” Statement To Cop

#27 Justin Timberdrunk

21 Hilarious Memes Inspired By Justin Timberlake’s Drunken “World Tour” Statement To Cop

