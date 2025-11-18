21 Hilarious Memes Inspired By Justin Timberlake’s Drunken “World Tour” Statement To Cop

On the morning of this past Tuesday (June 18), Justin Timberlake was arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI) after running a stop sign in his 2025 BMW and failing to stay in his lane, according to a statement released by Sag Harbor Police in New York.
The Sexy Back singer told the officer that he had drunk “one martini.” Court records allege that his eyes were “bloodshot and glassy” and he had a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage.”
Justin was “unable to divide attention” and “had slowed speech, was unsteady afoot, and performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests,” a police officer added.
The officer who stopped the popstar didn’t know who he was, PageSix reported. Justin apparently mumbled, “This is going to ruin the tour.” The policeman replied, “What tour?” and Justin responded, “The world tour,” referring to his Forget Tomorrow Tour, which runs from April to December.
People were quite amused by the singer’s diva-like response and created dozens of hilarious memes with it.
Here, Bored Panda lists some of the best ones:
Image credits: Sag Harbor Police Department/Getty Images
#1 That Shrek Scene
Image source: Nwnysb
#2 Childhood Trauma
Image source: TweetPotato314
#3 When Your Partner Isn’t Chronically Online Like You
Image source: Virginia_Brasch
#4 A Modern Version Of The Bible
Image source: edgykristina
#5 Travis Kelce’s Meltdown
Image source: kjonesy1587
#6 When Your Boss Denies Your Paid Time Off Request
Image source: ellesep
#7 American Horror Story
Image source: thechosenberg
#8 Run, You Fools!
Image source: joshcarlosjosh
#9 Someone Didn’t Learn From Justin’s Mistake
Image source: musicstruggles1
#10 Seinfeld Fans Also Joined In On The Fun
Image source: Seinfeld2000
#11 A Few Good Men
Image source: HarleyKeiner
#12 “Tell Cersei…”
Image source: PinkRangerLB
#13 A Succession Of Memes
Image source: leylanocontext
#14 You’re Laughing?
Image source: LeCinephiles
#15 Bridgerton Spoiler Ahead
Image source: forpolins
#16 Anakin Skywalker And Obi Wan Kenobi
Image source: joshcarlosjosh
#17 A Driving While Intoxicated Story
Image source: hebennigatu
#18 The Darkest Day In Pop Music History
Image source: notgwendalupe
#19 Mia Goth Said It First
Image source: deadmeatjames
#20 Dune
Image source: muaddibstyle
#21 The Victory Tour
Image source: balladofsongs
#22 Should Probably Turn That Option Off On Your “Article”, Marina Urman! ;)
#23 The Pandas When Bp Writer Let The Tab “Add Your Pic” Open
#24 Let Ruin This Tour As Fast As Possible !
#25 This Escalated Quickly And Will Definitely Ruin The Tour (And The Post)
#26 Door Open, Memes Everywhere. Please Close The Tour!
#27 Justin Timberdrunk
Follow Us