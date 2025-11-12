“The Glass Walls” – What It Feels Like To Be A Part Of Social Media Culture Of Exhibitionism

“The Glass Walls” – concept fashion project on elusive and demanding social media culture.
We watch other people’s insanity. We put our own on display
Like a store. Only the best merchandise. Plastic relationship
Are you dressed well enough to show? Is the angle flattering? Is the display polished?
Do you feel the cold? Of the life carved in lonely glass
Strings of it all around you. Tangled in fake connections, superficial moments
Do you feel the cold?
Of your life turning plastic
You display it for everyone to see
Carefully curated exhibition
They will take it apart. Piece by piece. Hands and legs. Can you move?
Do you feel the cold? Of reality passing you by
So many you. So less you
Hiding behind elusive walls made of glass
Can you be sure which side are you on today?
Team Credits:
Creative Director, Photographer: Victoria Krundysheva photography (Instagram: @victoriakrundysheva )
Text, Concept: Victoria Krundysheva
Stylist Anchal Notani
Model Toshada Uma
MUA Rashi Agarwal
Assisted by Rohit Punjabi, Pratik Sureka
