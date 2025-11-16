“Bird Made Its Nest In My Mop”: 50 People Share Pictures Of Nests In The Most Random Places (New Pics)

Used for laying eggs and sheltering the little ones, bird nests vary in shape, size, and type. While some feathered creatures opt for a simple scrape nest by creating a shallow depression in the ground, for instance, others weave intricate ones out of twigs and other materials.

The latter kind often build their wonders of engineering in the most unusual places. They occupy everything from helmets, to car parts, swimming suits, and even traffic lights, and people have pictures to prove it. We’ve gathered some of them in this list today showing that there is no limit to their creativity when it comes to nesting locations. Scroll down to find the pictures and enjoy.

In order to understand bird behavior better and learn more about their process of building nests, Bored Panda got in touch with a professor in the Biology department at Dalhousie University, Andrew Horn. You will find his thoughts in the text below.

#1 A Hummingbird Built Its Nest On My Hanging Hummingbird Figurine

#1 A Hummingbird Built Its Nest On My Hanging Hummingbird Figurine

Image source: lovemymaltese

#2 This Goose At My Hospital Laid Eggs And Is Nesting In A Large Planter. One Of Our Maintenance Guys Built An Umbrella For Her And Set Up Nearby Water For Her

“Bird Made Its Nest In My Mop”: 50 People Share Pictures Of Nests In The Most Random Places (New Pics)

Image source: OrangeCosmos

#3 Two Eagles Have Decided To Build A Nest Right Outside My Grandma’s Window On The 12th Floor

#3 Two Eagles Have Decided To Build A Nest Right Outside My Grandma's Window On The 12th Floor

Image source: GogoFrenchFry

#4 Baby Bird In The Mouth Of A Wolf Statue At My University

#4 Baby Bird In The Mouth Of A Wolf Statue At My University

Image source: ostrich270

#5 A Robin Made Its Nest And Laid Some Eggs In The Middle Of My Hanging Basket

#5 A Robin Made Its Nest And Laid Some Eggs In The Middle Of My Hanging Basket

Image source: Blackjack14

#6 The Nest That Some Birds Made In My Bicycle Seat Pack While I Was Away. I’ll Take The Bus To Work As Long As They Need It

#6 The Nest That Some Birds Made In My Bicycle Seat Pack While I Was Away. I'll Take The Bus To Work As Long As They Need It

Image source: jacobhottberry

#7 Duck Made A Nest In My Fire Pit, And Duckies Finally Hatched

#7 Duck Made A Nest In My Fire Pit, And Duckies Finally Hatched

Image source: Voodoo330

#8 This Bird Making Its Nest In A Mop

#8 This Bird Making Its Nest In A Mop

Image source: mcclanedutch

#9 People Kept Pointing Their Phones At The CCTV Camera

#9 People Kept Pointing Their Phones At The CCTV Camera

Image source: 9999monkeys

#10 I’m Gonna Make A Nest Right Here

#10 I'm Gonna Make A Nest Right Here

Image source: shroobs

#11 My Wife Hung A Wreath On Our Front Door. In The First Week A Bird Built A Nest Inside The Wreath. Week Two, A Bird Built A Nest On Top Of The Wreath

#11 My Wife Hung A Wreath On Our Front Door. In The First Week A Bird Built A Nest Inside The Wreath. Week Two, A Bird Built A Nest On Top Of The Wreath

Image source: Rockin_freakapotamus

#12 A Robin Has Nested Inside An MX Helmet In My Shed

#12 A Robin Has Nested Inside An MX Helmet In My Shed

Image source: 33arig

#13 A Nice Wren Couple Moved Into A Hiking Boot In My Parents’ Garage, And Today Their Family Grew By 5

#13 A Nice Wren Couple Moved Into A Hiking Boot In My Parents' Garage, And Today Their Family Grew By 5

Image source: sarahaflijk

#14 Behold! The Miracle Of Nature That Is The Pigeon Nest

#14 Behold! The Miracle Of Nature That Is The Pigeon Nest

Image source: TeatimeWithMatt

#15 A Sure Sign You Have Been Taking This “Stay At Home” Thing Seriously

#15 A Sure Sign You Have Been Taking This "Stay At Home" Thing Seriously

Image source: jolijuli

#16 Robin Created Nest In Back Of An Elephant Planter

#16 Robin Created Nest In Back Of An Elephant Planter

Image source: PrettyCauliflower638

#17 Our Country (Malaysia) Has Been In Movement Control Order. This Is 10 Days Into The Lockdown

#17 Our Country (Malaysia) Has Been In Movement Control Order. This Is 10 Days Into The Lockdown

Image source: jundesirehd

#18 This Is A Canadian Goose Named Dorthy. She Visits My Grandparents’ House Every Year To Make Her Nest And Lay Her Eggs

#18 This Is A Canadian Goose Named Dorthy. She Visits My Grandparents' House Every Year To Make Her Nest And Lay Her Eggs

Image source: Thicc-Shibe3000

#19 Found At My Local Lowes

#19 Found At My Local Lowes

Image source: TheFranchise36

#20 I Fed A Duck, And Then She Made A Nest 6 Feat From My Front Door

#20 I Fed A Duck, And Then She Made A Nest 6 Feat From My Front Door

Image source: FIunky

#21 A Bird Sitting In A Nest In A Wild Bird Sign

#21 A Bird Sitting In A Nest In A Wild Bird Sign

Image source: someguyontheintrnet

#22 Robin’s Nest In The Top Of A Fence Post

#22 Robin's Nest In The Top Of A Fence Post

Image source: Automaticdealz

#23 Hummingbird Family Made A Nest In A Pair Of Hanging Pool Goggles

#23 Hummingbird Family Made A Nest In A Pair Of Hanging Pool Goggles

Image source: MusclePussy

#24 A Hummingbird Made A Tiny Nest On A Christmas Light

#24 A Hummingbird Made A Tiny Nest On A Christmas Light

Image source: emliv

#25 An Old Jacket Hanging In The Woods With A Bird’s Nest Built In The Pocket

#25 An Old Jacket Hanging In The Woods With A Bird's Nest Built In The Pocket

Image source: golden_blaze

#26 I Love Pigeons Because When It’s Time To Make A Nest They’re Like “Whatever”

#26 I Love Pigeons Because When It's Time To Make A Nest They're Like "Whatever"

Image source: christapeterso

#27 That Pigeon Nesting Between Anti-Pigeon Spikes

#27 That Pigeon Nesting Between Anti-Pigeon Spikes

Image source: Hubbiflubbi

#28 An Urban Bird That Uses Cigarette Butts To Protect Its Chicks From Parasites. Harmful To Humans But Beneficial To Birds

#28 An Urban Bird That Uses Cigarette Butts To Protect Its Chicks From Parasites. Harmful To Humans But Beneficial To Birds

Image source: saitamakita

#29 Birds Built A Nest In Our Window

#29 Birds Built A Nest In Our Window

Image source: MissDarling92

#30 Got A Little Surprise When I Got Home From Work

#30 Got A Little Surprise When I Got Home From Work

Image source: superschmunk

#31 My Sister Hung Her Bathing Suit Top Out To Dry. A Bird Started Building A Nest In The Cup

#31 My Sister Hung Her Bathing Suit Top Out To Dry. A Bird Started Building A Nest In The Cup

Image source: SpreadySpaghetti

#32 A Hummingbird Made A Nest On The Handle Of My Parent’s Basketball Hoop

#32 A Hummingbird Made A Nest On The Handle Of My Parent's Basketball Hoop

Image source: jakeseyenipples

#33 Stork Family Built Their Nest In Between The McDonald’s Sign

#33 Stork Family Built Their Nest In Between The McDonald's Sign

Image source: Fenixstorm1

#34 This Is A Pic Of A Mourning Dove Which Made A Nest In My Bathroom, It Is On The Top Floor

I didn’t scare off the dove by the picture nevertheless she is quite chill and not scared of us. We put some food and water in the bathroom.

#34 This Is A Pic Of A Mourning Dove Which Made A Nest In My Bathroom, It Is On The Top Floor

Image source: stone_monkey56

#35 There Is A Bird’s Nest In This “Tree”

#35 There Is A Bird's Nest In This "Tree"

Image source: xXPloopyXx

#36 Some Birds Built A Nest In One Of My Relative’s Grill, While It Was Still Closed

#36 Some Birds Built A Nest In One Of My Relative's Grill, While It Was Still Closed

Image source: PugOverload

#37 Came Home Today And Found This Bird On My Balcony Chair Fully Equipped With Nest And Egg

#37 Came Home Today And Found This Bird On My Balcony Chair Fully Equipped With Nest And Egg

Image source: eoc1994

#38 Mobile Home

#38 Mobile Home

Image source: Elvishgirl

#39 A Bird Laid Eggs On The Stairs Of Our Front Porch

#39 A Bird Laid Eggs On The Stairs Of Our Front Porch

Image source: reddit.com

#40 Bird Nesting In A Boot

#40 Bird Nesting In A Boot

Image source: DogOnABike

#41 This Bird’s Nest In My Dad’s Helmet. They Hatched

#41 This Bird's Nest In My Dad's Helmet. They Hatched

Image source: 15dynafxdb

#42 Left My Work Gloves Outside For A Couple Of Days. Went To Got Them And Found This

#42 Left My Work Gloves Outside For A Couple Of Days. Went To Got Them And Found This

Image source: another-modern-leper

#43 Bird Made Its Nest In My Mop

#43 Bird Made Its Nest In My Mop

Image source: stanlejm

#44 Going To The Track Today, But Found That Two Nesting Birds Had More Important Plans For My Helmets

#44 Going To The Track Today, But Found That Two Nesting Birds Had More Important Plans For My Helmets

Image source: Dugger512

#45 This Duck That Laid Its Eggs In A Planter At My Work

#45 This Duck That Laid Its Eggs In A Planter At My Work

Image source: thepriceofrice

#46 A Hummingbird Built Her Nest On The String Lights Above My Patio Table

#46 A Hummingbird Built Her Nest On The String Lights Above My Patio Table

Image source: Mjzak1977

#47 This Is Just Ridiculous

#47 This Is Just Ridiculous

Image source: BadNests

#48 There’s A Bird Nest In My Newspaper Slot

#48 There's A Bird Nest In My Newspaper Slot

Image source: kaaaathryn

#49 Second Year In A Row Robins Built A Nest On Our Outdoor Ceiling Fan

#49 Second Year In A Row Robins Built A Nest On Our Outdoor Ceiling Fan

Image source: angmarsilar

#50 A Bird Made A Nest On My Car While I Was At The Gym

#50 A Bird Made A Nest On My Car While I Was At The Gym

Image source: RubMyGooshSilly

#51 Robin Created Nest In Back Of Elephant Planter

#52 Robin‘S Nest In The Top Of A Fence Post

