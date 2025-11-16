“Bird Made Its Nest In My Mop”: 50 People Share Pictures Of Nests In The Most Random Places (New Pics)

Used for laying eggs and sheltering the little ones, bird nests vary in shape, size, and type. While some feathered creatures opt for a simple scrape nest by creating a shallow depression in the ground, for instance, others weave intricate ones out of twigs and other materials.
The latter kind often build their wonders of engineering in the most unusual places. They occupy everything from helmets, to car parts, swimming suits, and even traffic lights, and people have pictures to prove it. We’ve gathered some of them in this list today showing that there is no limit to their creativity when it comes to nesting locations. Scroll down to find the pictures and enjoy.
In order to understand bird behavior better and learn more about their process of building nests, Bored Panda got in touch with a professor in the Biology department at Dalhousie University, Andrew Horn. You will find his thoughts in the text below.
#1 A Hummingbird Built Its Nest On My Hanging Hummingbird Figurine
Image source: lovemymaltese
#2 This Goose At My Hospital Laid Eggs And Is Nesting In A Large Planter. One Of Our Maintenance Guys Built An Umbrella For Her And Set Up Nearby Water For Her
Image source: OrangeCosmos
#3 Two Eagles Have Decided To Build A Nest Right Outside My Grandma’s Window On The 12th Floor
Image source: GogoFrenchFry
#4 Baby Bird In The Mouth Of A Wolf Statue At My University
Image source: ostrich270
#5 A Robin Made Its Nest And Laid Some Eggs In The Middle Of My Hanging Basket
Image source: Blackjack14
#6 The Nest That Some Birds Made In My Bicycle Seat Pack While I Was Away. I’ll Take The Bus To Work As Long As They Need It
Image source: jacobhottberry
#7 Duck Made A Nest In My Fire Pit, And Duckies Finally Hatched
Image source: Voodoo330
#8 This Bird Making Its Nest In A Mop
Image source: mcclanedutch
#9 People Kept Pointing Their Phones At The CCTV Camera
Image source: 9999monkeys
#10 I’m Gonna Make A Nest Right Here
Image source: shroobs
#11 My Wife Hung A Wreath On Our Front Door. In The First Week A Bird Built A Nest Inside The Wreath. Week Two, A Bird Built A Nest On Top Of The Wreath
Image source: Rockin_freakapotamus
#12 A Robin Has Nested Inside An MX Helmet In My Shed
Image source: 33arig
#13 A Nice Wren Couple Moved Into A Hiking Boot In My Parents’ Garage, And Today Their Family Grew By 5
Image source: sarahaflijk
#14 Behold! The Miracle Of Nature That Is The Pigeon Nest
Image source: TeatimeWithMatt
#15 A Sure Sign You Have Been Taking This “Stay At Home” Thing Seriously
Image source: jolijuli
#16 Robin Created Nest In Back Of An Elephant Planter
Image source: PrettyCauliflower638
#17 Our Country (Malaysia) Has Been In Movement Control Order. This Is 10 Days Into The Lockdown
Image source: jundesirehd
#18 This Is A Canadian Goose Named Dorthy. She Visits My Grandparents’ House Every Year To Make Her Nest And Lay Her Eggs
Image source: Thicc-Shibe3000
#19 Found At My Local Lowes
Image source: TheFranchise36
#20 I Fed A Duck, And Then She Made A Nest 6 Feat From My Front Door
Image source: FIunky
#21 A Bird Sitting In A Nest In A Wild Bird Sign
Image source: someguyontheintrnet
#22 Robin’s Nest In The Top Of A Fence Post
Image source: Automaticdealz
#23 Hummingbird Family Made A Nest In A Pair Of Hanging Pool Goggles
Image source: MusclePussy
#24 A Hummingbird Made A Tiny Nest On A Christmas Light
Image source: emliv
#25 An Old Jacket Hanging In The Woods With A Bird’s Nest Built In The Pocket
Image source: golden_blaze
#26 I Love Pigeons Because When It’s Time To Make A Nest They’re Like “Whatever”
Image source: christapeterso
#27 That Pigeon Nesting Between Anti-Pigeon Spikes
Image source: Hubbiflubbi
#28 An Urban Bird That Uses Cigarette Butts To Protect Its Chicks From Parasites. Harmful To Humans But Beneficial To Birds
Image source: saitamakita
#29 Birds Built A Nest In Our Window
Image source: MissDarling92
#30 Got A Little Surprise When I Got Home From Work
Image source: superschmunk
#31 My Sister Hung Her Bathing Suit Top Out To Dry. A Bird Started Building A Nest In The Cup
Image source: SpreadySpaghetti
#32 A Hummingbird Made A Nest On The Handle Of My Parent’s Basketball Hoop
Image source: jakeseyenipples
#33 Stork Family Built Their Nest In Between The McDonald’s Sign
Image source: Fenixstorm1
#34 This Is A Pic Of A Mourning Dove Which Made A Nest In My Bathroom, It Is On The Top Floor
I didn’t scare off the dove by the picture nevertheless she is quite chill and not scared of us. We put some food and water in the bathroom.
Image source: stone_monkey56
#35 There Is A Bird’s Nest In This “Tree”
Image source: xXPloopyXx
#36 Some Birds Built A Nest In One Of My Relative’s Grill, While It Was Still Closed
Image source: PugOverload
#37 Came Home Today And Found This Bird On My Balcony Chair Fully Equipped With Nest And Egg
Image source: eoc1994
#38 Mobile Home
Image source: Elvishgirl
#39 A Bird Laid Eggs On The Stairs Of Our Front Porch
Image source: reddit.com
#40 Bird Nesting In A Boot
Image source: DogOnABike
#41 This Bird’s Nest In My Dad’s Helmet. They Hatched
Image source: 15dynafxdb
#42 Left My Work Gloves Outside For A Couple Of Days. Went To Got Them And Found This
Image source: another-modern-leper
#43 Bird Made Its Nest In My Mop
Image source: stanlejm
#44 Going To The Track Today, But Found That Two Nesting Birds Had More Important Plans For My Helmets
Image source: Dugger512
#45 This Duck That Laid Its Eggs In A Planter At My Work
Image source: thepriceofrice
#46 A Hummingbird Built Her Nest On The String Lights Above My Patio Table
Image source: Mjzak1977
#47 This Is Just Ridiculous
Image source: BadNests
#48 There’s A Bird Nest In My Newspaper Slot
Image source: kaaaathryn
#49 Second Year In A Row Robins Built A Nest On Our Outdoor Ceiling Fan
Image source: angmarsilar
#50 A Bird Made A Nest On My Car While I Was At The Gym
Image source: RubMyGooshSilly
