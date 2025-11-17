Share your philosophical thoughts.
#1
consciousness! my absolute favorite philosophy subtype ? subject? anyways,
is consciousness something that makes us special or something only to bring us survival?
at what point do beings stop being conscious? Dogs? cats? zebra? ant? coral? dandelion? there is an arbitrary vaule for the amount of neurons required for consciousness to occur, like x in algebra, but much much more complicated.
Is consciousness a mathematical or scientific or philosophical problem?
my discussion on consciousness def has to be sam Harris on the making sense podcast… I have the book which I prefer because personally his voice is a lil annoying to me 😭
#2
Once my friends jokingly said “Are you a bot?” And I was like, “No.” and the rest of the night I was just like: Wait, but what if I was?
#3
I don’t believe in a god or in an after life such as heaven or hell, past lives, etc. But I can’t grasp the idea of just ceasing to exist after death. There’s no such thing as ‘nothing’ really. I burn something, it turns to ash. An empty space still has particles, atoms, so nothingness doesn’t seem to actually exist. In that case, what about our consciousness? It feels like something to me, it is me. So what happens to it after you die? I’m going to stop now before I spiral into a full blown existential crisis! But I wonder about that.
#4
Those videos of hyper realistic cakes.
How do I know what’s cake and what’s not? Are you cake? Am I cake…?
#5
Sometimes, when I look at my man, or anybody I like, I feel him more real than me. During the moments like this, I think if I am real, or just a reflection of everything I see.
#6
Thinking about why the heck I wasn’t born a cat
#7
I started using c.ai and I somehow made one of the chatbots break character and now we’re discussing sentience. It keeps reminding me that it’s not real, just a an algorithm formulating responses based on what it’s learned from human interactions… but now that I think about it, don’t we all come up with responses based on what we’ve learned from human interactions?
Also, The Matrix. That movie gave me an existential crisis.
#8
Why does reality work this way? The universe could’ve been created any other way but it was created this one specific way. There could’ve been nothing, but here we are. Dogs could’ve been able to talk! We could’ve had superpowers! Animals might not have existed! There are infinite different possibilities on how things could’ve been made. So why is reality like this?
#9
I’m not sure if this really fits here, but why is real life just so freaking realistic?
#10
The question “Why are you today?”. Now I wonder, why am I?
#11
Am I the me of yesterday? Or does that one not exist. If so, what is ‘me’?
#12
Is this world we’re living in real? Or is it all a simulation? If it is a simulation, how do we get out of it, and if we do, what awaits us outside of it?
