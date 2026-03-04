Spelling Bee Hints, Answers For 04-March-2026

by

Spelling Bee is the New York Times’ daily word challenge that gives you seven letters and one simple rule: every word must contain the center letter.

Sounds easy enough, but words must also have at least four letters, and finding them all is trickier than it looks. The real prize is the pangram, a word using all seven letters, hiding in plain sight.

If today’s puzzle has you stuck, below are subtle hints to nudge you forward, plus the complete list of answers if you want to close it out.

Today’s Pangrams:

effecting, infecting

Today’s Spelling Bee Answers:

e********, i********

e*******, f*******, f*******, i*******, i*******, t*******

f******, f******, g******, g******, g******, g******, g******, n******, t******, t******, t******, t******

c*****, e*****, e*****, f*****, f*****, f*****, i*****, i*****, t*****

f****, g****, g****, i****, t****

g***, g***, g***

🐝 How to Play the Spelling Bee Puzzle

Smart Tips for Solving the Spelling Bee Puzzle

Struggling to find those last few words? These tips will sharpen your strategy, expand your word list, and help you climb the ranks much quicker.

Can’t get enough of those buzzing words? Browse our NYT Spelling Bee hub for pangrams, hints, and past daily puzzles.

See Also

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
20 Custom Gifts That Will Be Ready In Time For Christmas
3 min read
Dec, 5, 2025
The Boys renewed Season 4
The Boys Season 4 is Going to be Epic
3 min read
Jul, 15, 2022
Dog Left To Die With A Taped Mouth And Legs Can’t Stop Wiggling His Tail After Being Rescued By Plumbers
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Awesome Video of An Aircraft Carrier at High Speeds Making Sharp Turns
3 min read
Jan, 27, 2018
People Share 30 Of The Most Unexpected Acts Of Kindness Throughout Our History
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Check Out the Trailer for Sam Raimi’s “50 States of Fright” Series
3 min read
Oct, 6, 2020